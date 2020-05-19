DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 19, 2020

7 soldiers martyred in two separate terror attacks in Balochistan: ISPR

Ghalib NihadMay 19, 2020

Email

According to an ISPR statement, six soldiers were martyred when terrorists targeted an FC vehicle with IED explosives while another soldier was martyred in exchange of fire with militants. — AFP/File
According to an ISPR statement, six soldiers were martyred when terrorists targeted an FC vehicle with IED explosives while another soldier was martyred in exchange of fire with militants. — AFP/File

Seven soldiers have been martyred in two separate terror attacks in Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to the ISPR statement, terrorists targeted a vehicle of the Frontier Corps (FC) in Mach using improvised explosive devices (IEDs), claiming the lives of six Pakistan Army soldiers.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Naib Subedar Ihsan Ullah Khan, Naik Zubair Khan, Naik Ijaz Ahmed, Naik Maula Bux, Naik Noor Muhammad and Abdul Jabbar.

In a separate incident at Kech, another soldier, Sipahi Imdad Ali was martyred in an exchange of fire with militants.

Earlier this month, five FC soldiers and one officer were martyred after their vehicle was targeted with an IED near the Pakistan-Iran border.

In a tweet, the military's media wing said the security personnel were returning from patrolling in Buleda — 14 kilometres from the Pakistan-Iran border — to "check possible routes used by terrorists in the mountainous terrain of Makran".

As they were returning, their vehicle was targeted with a remote controlled IED, it added.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
A Khan
May 19, 2020 12:02pm
Dying gasps of India's failed Afghan strategy.
Recommend 0
Science
May 19, 2020 12:07pm
Government should arrange meetings with the baluchistan rebels and should address their genuine concern.
Recommend 0
Ramana
May 19, 2020 12:08pm
@A Khan, OK
Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
May 19, 2020 12:18pm
Indian colludes with terrorists operating in Balochistan. .
Recommend 0
Anand
May 19, 2020 12:22pm
Baluchistan slipping out of hand.
Recommend 0
Gurpreet Singh
May 19, 2020 12:24pm
@Hani_Layyah, Proof? Dont have?
Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
May 19, 2020 12:24pm
@Ramana wait for a response
Recommend 0
FAZLI RAHMAN
May 19, 2020 12:24pm
Situation in Balochistan is deteriorating day by day...needs meaningful measures.
Recommend 0
NACParis
May 19, 2020 12:26pm
@Hani_Layyah, true
Recommend 0
Ihteshan Kayani
May 19, 2020 12:35pm
These are desperate measures by India who sees no future role in Afghan politics. Billions worth of investment for a foothold in Afghanistan going down the drain.
Recommend 0
Ihteshan Kayani
May 19, 2020 12:36pm
@A Khan, You nailed it.
Recommend 0
Notbright Khan
May 19, 2020 12:38pm
@A Khan, so what is this ‘Indian afghan’ strategy according to you? Care to explain?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 19, 2020 12:40pm
On camera confession by Indians of India's backing of terrorism in Pakistan is available.
Recommend 0
Bipin
May 19, 2020 12:41pm
People are not happy.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Parliament comes undone

Parliament comes undone

To some extent, the unequal relationship between party heads and parties has made parliament redundant.

Opinion

Parliament comes undone

Parliament comes undone

To some extent, the unequal relationship between party heads and parties has made parliament redundant.

Editorial

May 19, 2020

Kabul deal

APART from the myriad problems facing Afghanistan — decades of war, militancy, a barely functioning state, etc —...
May 19, 2020

Manhandling medics

REPORTS that members of the public are resorting to ransacking hospitals and beating up medical workers are ...
May 19, 2020

Mayor’s suspension

THE federal government has suspended the mayor of Islamabad Shaikh Anser Aziz for 90 days on the recommendation of a...
May 18, 2020

Nepra report

THE State of the Industry Report for 2019 released by Nepra, the power regulator, has brought the focus back on the...
May 18, 2020

Countries reopen

AFTER some success in lowering the daily deaths and new cases of coronavirus, several countries are slowly relaxing...
May 18, 2020

Mental health helpline

LAST week, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced the launch of a mental health helpline in the province, in light...