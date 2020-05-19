DAWN.COM

Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine

AFPUpdated May 19, 2020

"I take a pill every day. Because I think it's good. I've heard a lot of good stories," says the US president. — Reuters/File
President Donald Trump on Monday made the surprise announcement that he is taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug that his own government experts say is not suitable for fighting the novel coronavirus.

Trump, noting that he has tested negative for the virus and shows no symptoms, said he'd been taking the drug as a preventative measure for about a week and a half.

"I take a pill every day," he said, adding that he combines this with zinc.

Asked why, he said: "Because I think it's good. I've heard a lot of good stories."

Trump has shown interest for weeks in promoting the use of hydroxychloroquine, even if some doctors think it does not work for coronavirus patients and US government regulators warn it has "not been shown to be safe."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it's "not a good idea" for Trump to be taking the drug as a potential treatment for the coronavirus.

"I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group, which is morbidly obese, they say," Pelosi said during an appearance on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360."

"So, I think that it's not a good idea," she added.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called Trump's decision to take the drug "reckless."

"It gives people false hope, has people avoid real medical attention, and can actually cause them trouble. It is just dangerous what he did," Schumer said on MSNBC.

Trump's latest remarks came out of the blue, immediately grabbing headlines on a day when US deaths from COVID-19 topped 90,000 people -- almost a third of the total world toll.

"You'd be surprised at how many people are taking it, especially the front-line workers, before you catch it. The front-line workers -- many, many are taking it. I happen to be taking it," he let slip to reporters attending a White House meeting devoted to the struggling restaurant industry.

"I'm taking it, hydroxychloroquine, right now, yeah. A couple of weeks ago, I started taking it," he said.

Trump has often played down the dangers of coronavirus, including last week when he said it threatened only a small number of people. He also pointedly refuses to wear a mask, despite federal recommendations to do so and the fact that most of his staff have taken to covering their faces in public.

A personal valet to Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus, as has Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary.

'Reckless'

Trump said his use of the medicine was approved by the White House physician, Sean Conley. However, Trump insisted that he, not the doctor, took the first step.

"I asked him, 'what do you think?' He said, 'if you'd like it.' I said 'yeah, I'd like it.'"

Conley later issued a statement saying that he had agreed to Trump using the anti-viral drug "after numerous discussions" between them about the pros and cons.

"We concluded the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risk," Conley said.

Trump said he has received many "positive calls" from people, whom he did not identify, telling him about the malaria drug. He mentioned a letter he'd received from a New York doctor, also unidentified, who reported giving the medicine to hundreds of patients and "I haven't lost one."

By contrast, the government's Food and Drug Administration warns against giving hydroxychloroquine for either prevention or treatment of the coronavirus, noting reported side effects including "serious heart rhythm problems in patients with COVID-19." Only emergency use is authorized under temporary rules.

Earlier this month, a medical paper out of New York suggested that combining hydroxychloroquine with the dietary supplement zinc sulfate, which has antiviral properties, could create a more effective treatment against coronavirus.

But Matthew Heinz, an Arizona doctor who served under Barack Obama's government, said medicines like hydroxychloroquine are not "benign" and open for unregulated use.

"I cannot stress enough how reckless it is to encourage anybody to take hydroxychloroquine or any other unproven remedy," he said in a statement.

Trump signalled, as he has throughout the crisis, that there was nothing to lose by trying possible treatments.

"It seems to have an impact, and maybe it does, maybe it doesn't but if it doesn't, you're not going to get sick or die," Trump said. "I take a pill every day. At some point I'll stop."

The president said again on Monday that he showed "zero symptoms."

"Every couple days they want to test me, you know, for obvious reasons. I mean I am the president, so they want to test me. I don't want to be tested but they want to test me," he said. "I've shown always negative."

Coronavirus
World

Comments (20)

SATT
May 19, 2020 11:28am
Now he should thanks India.
Recommend 0
Ramesh R
May 19, 2020 11:36am
Trump donated 200 ventilators to India in return for Indias hydroxychloroquine. If US develop vaccine first India will get the first supply for sure. But we Indians develop vaccine first I hope
Recommend 0
Goodfellas
May 19, 2020 11:38am
China should be held accountable
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 19, 2020 11:56am
Since when Trump has become medical expert? He reacted against his medical advisors to seek cheap publicity - very strange act of a controversial leader! (Note: I regularly advocate my impartial views against injustice, inequality, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else - be aware of fake ID's!).
Recommend 0
Babar
May 19, 2020 12:05pm
@SATT, here we go.....another Indian looking for glory. How insecure are the indians?
Recommend 0
Ukasha Rajpoot
May 19, 2020 12:12pm
Dr. Trump working for big pharma
Recommend 0
Omg
May 19, 2020 12:19pm
He should more.
Recommend 0
Fatih khan
May 19, 2020 12:38pm
@Ramesh R, Daydreaming!
Recommend 0
Thomas
May 19, 2020 12:46pm
@SATT, Yes. Like he 'requested' India. With a stick.
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
May 19, 2020 12:49pm
Funny man. He is not doctor. Why he want to prove this medicine is good for the treatment of Coronavirous? Let the matter for doctors to handle.
Recommend 0
Reality Bites
May 19, 2020 12:53pm
So he believes in stories, like the stories sold by the Israelis and destroys the world. What a shame.
Recommend 0
Jjacky
May 19, 2020 01:06pm
It means Donald Trump has lot of followers as per the opposition leader.
Recommend 0
Jjacky
May 19, 2020 01:09pm
@Ukasha Rajpoot, can u name that big pharma ?
Recommend 0
Aj
May 19, 2020 01:20pm
I still can not believe he won.
Recommend 0
Adnan A
May 19, 2020 01:40pm
He is lying . He is a compulsive lier and makes up things to cover his lies.
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
May 19, 2020 01:42pm
Opposition, Democrats just like our loser oppose Trump. At least Trump has shown that What he says he does that too. A good quality of a leader.
Recommend 0
Reader
May 19, 2020 02:53pm
If nothing else it will reduce inflammation which at his age and weight is out of control. Some of side effects like mood changes, feeling nervous or irritable or hair loss might be an issue for him.
Recommend 0
Sat
May 19, 2020 03:08pm
I Hope POTUS takes medicines on the advice of his doctors or has he sacked his doctors too?
Recommend 0
Chríss Dănn
May 19, 2020 03:23pm
And people say,IK is the worst!!!
Recommend 0
Rach
May 19, 2020 04:55pm
Trump and Modi are good friend. He asked India to supply the drugs which is worth sending.
Recommend 0

