DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 19, 2020

Saudi attacker on US base had ties with Al Qaeda: report

AFPUpdated May 19, 2020

Email

Evidence discovered on an encrypted cellphone shows attacker was radicalised at least as far back as 2015. — AFP/File
Evidence discovered on an encrypted cellphone shows attacker was radicalised at least as far back as 2015. — AFP/File

WASHINGTON: The Saudi military student who killed three Americans at a US naval base in December had longstanding ties to Al Qaeda and planned an attack before he arrived in the United States, US justice officials said on Monday.

The December 6 attack by Mohammed Alshamrani, a Royal Saudi Air Force flight student at the Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, “was actually the culmination of years of planning and preparation,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Evidence discovered on an encrypted cellphone shows he was radicalised at least as far back as 2015, and has since been associating with “dangerous” operatives from the Yemen-based Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), Wray added.

The FBI and Justice Department revealed their findings after a months-long effort to crack the encryption on Alsahamrani’s iPhones, which they said Apple refused to help with.

US Attorney General Bill Barr accused Apple of putting its own financial interests ahead of the nation’s in refusing to provide US investigators a way to break encrypted phones.

“If not for our FBI’s ingenuity, some luck, and hours upon hours of time and resources, this information would have remained undiscovered,” Barr said.

“The bottom line: our national security cannot remain in the hands of big corporations who put dollars over lawful access and public safety. The time has come for a legislative solution,” he said.

Wray said the 21-year-old-Saudi had expressed a desire to learn to fly years ago with plans for a “special operation,” enlisting in the Royal Saudi Air Force and joining flight training in the United States.

“In the months before the attack, while he was here among us, he talked with AQAP about his plans and tactics — taking advantage of the information he acquired here, to assess how many people he could try to kill,” Wray said.

The December 6 shooting in a classroom building at the naval base left three US sailors dead and wounded eight other people, including two responding sheriff’s deputies, before Alshamrani was killed by police.

AQAP claimed responsibility, but there was no immediate evidence of a direct link.

The incident forced the temporary freeze of all US training for foreign military officials to review security precautions.

The decades-old US-Saudi training program has been crucial to the close relationship, with thousands of Saudis undergoing military training in the United States.

The US expelled 21 of Alshamrani’s classmates for reasons including that some had allegedly been aware of his radical leanings and others possessed jihadist material and child pornography.

The programme has since resumed, but with heavier vetting of Saudi students, and a ban on them accessing firearms.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Parliament comes undone

Parliament comes undone

To some extent, the unequal relationship between party heads and parties has made parliament redundant.

Opinion

Parliament comes undone

Parliament comes undone

To some extent, the unequal relationship between party heads and parties has made parliament redundant.

Editorial

May 19, 2020

Kabul deal

APART from the myriad problems facing Afghanistan — decades of war, militancy, a barely functioning state, etc —...
May 19, 2020

Manhandling medics

REPORTS that members of the public are resorting to ransacking hospitals and beating up medical workers are ...
May 19, 2020

Mayor’s suspension

THE federal government has suspended the mayor of Islamabad Shaikh Anser Aziz for 90 days on the recommendation of a...
May 18, 2020

Nepra report

THE State of the Industry Report for 2019 released by Nepra, the power regulator, has brought the focus back on the...
May 18, 2020

Countries reopen

AFTER some success in lowering the daily deaths and new cases of coronavirus, several countries are slowly relaxing...
May 18, 2020

Mental health helpline

LAST week, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced the launch of a mental health helpline in the province, in light...