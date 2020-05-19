DAWN.COM

China backs virus probe ‘after pandemic’

AFPUpdated May 19, 2020

This combination created of nine video grabs taken on Monday from the website of the World Health Organisation shows (top to bottom, left to right) WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering their speeches via vide
GENEVA: China supports an independent inquiry into the handling of the coronavirus pandemic after it is “brought under control”, President Xi Jinping said on Monday, as Europe accelerated its re-openings with landmarks Saint Peter’s Basilica and the Acropolis in Athens welcoming visitors again.

After weeks dogged by allegations from the US and elsewhere that Beijing had covered up the virus’ origins, Xi insisted during the World Health Assembly that China has “always had an open, transparent and responsible attitude”.

More than 4.7 million people have tested positive and 315,270 killed by the disease since it emerged in Wuhan late last year, according to an AFP tally.

Russia offered a glimpse of hope as it reported that growth in new cases had been halted, and US biotech firm Moderna reported “positive interim” results in the first clinical tests of its vaccine against the new coronavirus.

But fears were growing over soaring infections in Brazil, India and South Africa.

The Covid-19 outbreak “must be a wake-up call”, UN chief Antonio Guterres told the same virtual assembly, as he called out countries for failing to heed warnings from the World Health Organisation about the virus.

“Different countries have followed different, sometimes contradictory strategies and we are all paying a heavy price,” Guterres said, singling out in particular those who “ignored the recommendations” of the WHO.

Beyond the heavy toll on human lives, the pandemic has left a trail of economic destruction as governments shut borders, schools, offices and shops to halt transmission of the virus.

With infection tolls slowing, Europe’s worst hit countries are gingerly returning to normal.

World-famous landmarks like Saint Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican and the Athens Acropolis joined a slew of re-openings in Europe, alongside other churches, shops and restaurants which were allowed to welcome the public again.

Italy, once the hardest-hit country in the world, saw the first such openings after more than two months of lockdown, although the public reacted cautiously.

In Venice, where gondolas returned to the waters again albeit with the gondoliers wearing with gloves and masks, locals heaved a sigh of relief.

S. America, Africa hit hard

UN chief Guterres warned that the eye of the storm is turning to the southern hemisphere, where its impact might be “even more devastating”.

The latest data has focused fears concerning South America and Africa.

Deaths in Brazil have risen sharply in recent days, and with more than 241,000 infections reached over the weekend, South America’s largest country now has the fourth-highest caseload in the world.

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has blamed lockdowns for unnecessarily hurting the Brazilian economy and defied social distancing measures, but experts and regional leaders have warned that healthcare infrastructure could collapse.

Latin America and the Caribbean have recorded more than half a million infections, almost half of them in Brazil, and there is growing alarm about the impact of the virus on the least privileged in the region.

Ecuador reported the first Covid-19 case in one of its indigenous Amazon tribes, deepening the crisis in one of South America’s hardest-hit countries.

Nicaraguan hospital staff have said the country’s health system is overwhelmed with patients suffering from respiratory illnesses and relatives say the bodies of loved ones are being carted off in pick-up trucks for “express burials” without their consent.

“Mourners are forced to chase trucks with the coffin to find out where their loved ones are being buried,” the opposition National Coalition said in a statement denouncing government secrecy.

Relatives “are threatened by police or paramilitaries so that they do not tell the truth about the causes of death,” it said.

There was also grim data in Africa, where the number of infections rose rapidly.

South Africa on Sunday reported 1,160 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily number since the first case was recorded in March, taking the total to 15,515, the highest on the continent.

In Asia, India extended its lockdown covering 1.3 billion people to the end of May as it reported its biggest single-day jump in infections on Sunday.

Deep economic pain

Covid-19 has left the world economy facing its worst downturn since the Great Depression, with Japan announcing its first recession since 2015, new evidence of the deep economic damage.

The world’s biggest economy is also going to suffer a massive downturn, US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell warned.

“The data we’ll see for this quarter, which ends in June, will be very, very bad. There’ll be a big decline in economic activity, big increase in unemployment,” Powell said.

He added that a full recovery may not happen without a vaccine.

In American virus hotspot New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo urged the public to safeguard the state’s tentative reopening by proactively seeking coronavirus tests, himself undergoing a nasal swab on live TV on Sunday.

In one Brooklyn park, circles were spray-painted on the grass to encourage social distancing among people basking in the spring sunshine.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2020

Comments (23)

Thomas
May 19, 2020 08:09am
Old habits die hard china, pay the price now.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 19, 2020 08:09am
Trust china lies, not sure if any one does?
Recommend 0
Bhaskar
May 19, 2020 08:10am
Let china pay and move on, worst communist country in my lifetime.
Recommend 0
Bajwa
May 19, 2020 08:12am
Cannot comment too much but china has to pay Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Javed
May 19, 2020 08:13am
Makes Sense
Recommend 0
Le Ren
May 19, 2020 08:14am
I am american now and not trust china anymore
Recommend 0
Randy Hutt
May 19, 2020 08:15am
As an american I have 0% trust on china
Recommend 0
Ramesh R
May 19, 2020 08:15am
World ses it as they fall in line. Now they have to face.
Recommend 0
Zardari
May 19, 2020 08:16am
Enquiry after 4 months, all hidden now, shame china? WHO dig in deep.
Recommend 0
Kashmiri
May 19, 2020 08:16am
Chinese woes down under west pressure.
Recommend 0
Murad
May 19, 2020 08:17am
beleiving china is like shooting your foot sorry , no thanks.
Recommend 0
RainKing
May 19, 2020 08:53am
Iron brother needs more time to make sure evidence is properly destroyed.
Recommend 0
Mangoman
May 19, 2020 09:14am
What do they mean by "after pandemic"? If the pandemic stays for 5 years, are they saying wait 5 years to start the probe? That is ridiculous.
Recommend 0
Mustaquim Ansari
May 19, 2020 09:18am
Pakistan is safest country and heaven in this planet with very low cases as compared to other nations
Recommend 0
ON .
May 19, 2020 09:19am
Virus will be around for decades. After that no one will be interested in finding origin of virus
Recommend 0
Sks
May 19, 2020 09:54am
After it's over. A long, long away in future. By that time, they hopefully expect the world would be distracted by other economic woes.
Recommend 0
Justice
May 19, 2020 09:55am
India has a good standing in this forum. Just watch for few days.
Recommend 0
Wanthi Baedhi
May 19, 2020 10:05am
China should pay repatriation to the world.
Recommend 0
Bhaarteey
May 19, 2020 10:19am
After destroying suspected man-made initial viruses and wiping out all evidences, China is ready for misguiding any type of investigation with regard to coronavirus.
Recommend 0
Justice
May 19, 2020 10:56am
China is cornered and no other choice..
Recommend 0
Prabhjyot Singh Madan
May 19, 2020 10:57am
China is the reason behind all this mess.
Recommend 0
Meow
May 19, 2020 11:44am
It is too late now
Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
May 19, 2020 12:07pm
@Randy Hutt, for economic survival one will have to 100% trust on China
Recommend 0

