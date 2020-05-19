DAWN.COM

Soldier martyred, three injured in blast in North Waziristan

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated May 19, 2020

At least 14 vehicles parked in the bazaar damaged by the impact of the explosion. — AFP/File
MIRAMSHAH: One soldier was martyred and three others were wounded when an explosive device ripped through a crowded bazaar near Mirali in North Waziristan tribal district on Monday.

Police confirmed the martyrdom of the soldier identified as Amir.

The blast occurred near Nizameia Mosque in Eidek bazaar.

Police said in a statement that at least 14 vehicles parked in the bazaar were damaged by the impact of the explosion.

Security forces were patrolling the main bazaar when the remote-controlled device went off near their vehicle.

Police said that Havaldar Arshad and Sepoys Abdul Manan and Islam Nabi received injuries.

They were taken to a hospital in the area.

After the incident, the Mirali-Miramshah High­way was closed for traffic and forces conducted a search operation.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2020

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Pakistani
May 19, 2020 08:59am
Fine, India. You'll pay.
