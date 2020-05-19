DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 19, 2020

Experts find idea of herd immunity risky: Fawad

Jamal ShahidUpdated May 19, 2020

Email

Says Covid-19 pressure likely to be felt the most by middle of June. — APP/File
Says Covid-19 pressure likely to be felt the most by middle of June. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: A committee of experts in the ministry of science and technology on Monday cautioned that relaxing lockdown without precautions could have dire consequences.

In a tweet, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry conveyed the concerns of the committee, which said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policy of smart lockdown was the solution to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Coronavirus is not ordinary flu,” the minister said.

Mr Chaudhry texted that the committee of experts in his ministry met and gave its opinion on three major aspects. According to him, the experts were of the opinion that the idea of herd immunity could prove risky and dangerous. He said they believed such an approach should be discouraged.

Disclosing the opinion of the committee, the minister warned that the pressure of the coronavirus was expected to be felt the most by the middle of June.

Says Covid-19 pressure likely to be felt the most by middle of June

The views of the committee of experts came soon after Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed on Monday issued directives to the relevant authorities for allowing the reopening of shopping malls across the country. The Supreme Court questioned the logic behind keeping malls closed. Among the many stores that were closed until Monday including barber shops opened as soon as the news of the court orders hit TV screens.

Rizwan Ali, a men’s salon owner in Sector I-8 Markaz, claimed to have opened his shop after two months.

Last week, the minister for science and technology decided not to attend the National Assembly session after several members and staff tested positive for coronavirus. “From the first day, I have been saying that the session should be on video link. Why put the country’s political leadership in unnecessary danger,” he said in a tweet.

Despite a request from the deputy speaker of the National Assembly to visit parliament a few days ago, the minister decided to postpone his visit, as at least three parliamentary reporters and two senators tested positive for Covid-19. “It is now certain that coronavirus is attached to the Parliament building, so I am postponing the intention. A session will be called where you can talk comfortably,” he said in his message.

About the export of disinfectants and sanitizers, the minister described the decision of the cabinet as truly remarkable to allow the export of the items which comply with the World Health Organization (WHO) standards and are far better than available stocks anywhere. He said: “I hope Pakistan will become a major exporter of medical merchandise and materials.”

Mr Chaudhry also announced launching a joint study of Pakistan Science Foundation and the HEC to ascertain how coronavirus can affect the industries, which of them may collapse, and which new industries are likely to emerge. The HEC is expected to issue guidelines to universities to reset their degree plans according to future industry needs.

Meanwhile, the countrywide number of coronavirus cases increased to 43,158, while so far the pandemic has claimed 923 lives.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Manish Kumar
May 19, 2020 08:17am
Follow him. He is genius.
Recommend 0
Bipin
May 19, 2020 08:18am
He is talking sense but unfortunately can't prevail over wasted interest.
Recommend 0
An Student Of Law
May 19, 2020 09:07am
Do not USA, Britain, Italy have the SC?
Recommend 0
A Shah
May 19, 2020 09:19am
F Chodry is amusing at best of times, but what is he saying here? Opening now is bad? But his govt is opening..? Herd immunity? Does he even understand it? But then he did make a website with a lunar calendar, amazing scientific advancement that!
Recommend 0
HKG
May 19, 2020 09:29am
Fawadji you are great.
Recommend 0
Suchbaath
May 19, 2020 09:34am
Why Fawad sahab didn’t become a party to give expertise opinion in court instead speaking outside?
Recommend 0
Himmat
May 19, 2020 09:57am
For overpopulated poor country, herd immunity is the only way out.
Recommend 0
Nh
May 19, 2020 10:03am
Yes keep on advancing the peak month. We are hearing that since February that the peak will be ne t month and so on....
Recommend 0
Bhaarteey
May 19, 2020 10:24am
He is perhaps first time right. Having greatly lacking information about this new type of coronavirus, any one who understands Herd Immunity will agree with him.
Recommend 0
Jacky
May 19, 2020 11:38am
Where are the Ventilators which u were producing?
Recommend 0
Goodfellas
May 19, 2020 11:39am
China should be held accountable
Recommend 0
Slowtrack
May 19, 2020 12:13pm
Going against idea of PMIK
Recommend 0
Farhan
May 19, 2020 12:14pm
A man of intelligence, knows more about covid-19.
Recommend 0
Bipul
May 19, 2020 12:28pm
Saying direct opposite of what IK announced, i.e. live with virus. He will soon make a u-turn.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Parliament comes undone

Parliament comes undone

To some extent, the unequal relationship between party heads and parties has made parliament redundant.

Opinion

Parliament comes undone

Parliament comes undone

To some extent, the unequal relationship between party heads and parties has made parliament redundant.

Editorial

May 19, 2020

Kabul deal

APART from the myriad problems facing Afghanistan — decades of war, militancy, a barely functioning state, etc —...
May 19, 2020

Manhandling medics

REPORTS that members of the public are resorting to ransacking hospitals and beating up medical workers are ...
May 19, 2020

Mayor’s suspension

THE federal government has suspended the mayor of Islamabad Shaikh Anser Aziz for 90 days on the recommendation of a...
May 18, 2020

Nepra report

THE State of the Industry Report for 2019 released by Nepra, the power regulator, has brought the focus back on the...
May 18, 2020

Countries reopen

AFTER some success in lowering the daily deaths and new cases of coronavirus, several countries are slowly relaxing...
May 18, 2020

Mental health helpline

LAST week, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced the launch of a mental health helpline in the province, in light...