DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 19, 2020

274 students brought back from China

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 19, 2020

Email

On arrival, they were checked by medical staff but no suspected Covid-19 patient was noticed. — AFP/File
On arrival, they were checked by medical staff but no suspected Covid-19 patient was noticed. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: As many as 274 Pakistani students stranded in the Chinese city of Wuhan arrived at Islamabad International Airport (IIA) on a special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday.

PK 8872 carrying the students and 20 crew members landed at IIA at 8:15pm.

On arrival, they were checked by medical staff but no suspected Covid-19 patient was noticed.

In January, after the Chinese city of Wuhan was locked down in the wake of the spread of coronavirus, hundreds of Pakistani students got stranded there.

Many students appealed to the government of Pakistan through social media that they should be taken back to their country as their classmates from other countries had been airlifted from the coronavirus-hit city.

Separately,a PIA crew van moving on the airport’s apron caught fire apparently due to shot circuiting.

According to a PIA spokesman, efforts were made to extinguish the fire but later the fire engines of the CAA were called as the flames started spreading in the van.

The driver remained unhurt as he jumped out of the vehicle after noticing smoke coming out of the engine.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Parliament comes undone

Parliament comes undone

To some extent, the unequal relationship between party heads and parties has made parliament redundant.

Opinion

Parliament comes undone

Parliament comes undone

To some extent, the unequal relationship between party heads and parties has made parliament redundant.

Editorial

May 19, 2020

Kabul deal

APART from the myriad problems facing Afghanistan — decades of war, militancy, a barely functioning state, etc —...
May 19, 2020

Manhandling medics

REPORTS that members of the public are resorting to ransacking hospitals and beating up medical workers are ...
May 19, 2020

Mayor’s suspension

THE federal government has suspended the mayor of Islamabad Shaikh Anser Aziz for 90 days on the recommendation of a...
May 18, 2020

Nepra report

THE State of the Industry Report for 2019 released by Nepra, the power regulator, has brought the focus back on the...
May 18, 2020

Countries reopen

AFTER some success in lowering the daily deaths and new cases of coronavirus, several countries are slowly relaxing...
May 18, 2020

Mental health helpline

LAST week, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced the launch of a mental health helpline in the province, in light...