Sindh opposes train service resumption

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 19, 2020

“We will not allow trains to enter Sindh if SOPs are not followed completely,” says provincial transport minister. — APP/File
"We will not allow trains to enter Sindh if SOPs are not followed completely," says provincial transport minister. — APP/File

KARACHI: The Sindh government has opposed the decision by the Centre to resume the train service across the country and warned that in case of any “untoward situation” the relevant federal department should be held responsible.

Provincial Transport Minister Syed Awais Shah said in a statement on Monday that the federal government had decided to resume train services across the country without taking the province into confidence.

“We will not allow any train to enter Sindh limits if SOPs [standard operation procedures] are not followed completely,” he said. “We would definitely check as to how much Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed makes sure the implementation of the SOPs when the service is restored. He cares more about the revenue and train business. We are worried about people’s lives and health.”

Despite an appeal from Prime Minister Imran Khan to standardise lifestyles while staying safe from the coronavirus pandemic, the Sindh government has refused to allow public transport before Eidul Fitr and only agreed to restore the key service after the Eid holidays.

Amid pressure to review the policy, the Sindh transport minister stood firm on his decision even after passing almost two months to the ban and warned that the relaxation in the lockdown being demanded by certain segments of society and supported by the federal government could prove to be disastrous.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2020

AZAM AKBAR
May 19, 2020 09:17am
The motto of most corrupt PPP is to do opposition without any performance and vision.
Parliament comes undone

Opinion

