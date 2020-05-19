DAWN.COM

May 19, 2020

Punjab's transport owners refuse to resume service under SOPs

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 19, 2020

The situation disappointed many people who reached bus terminals. — APP/File
LAHORE: Intercity public transport couldn’t be resumed on Monday after the transport owners refused to follow the standard operating procedure (SOP).

The situation disappointed many people who reached bus terminals at Badami Bagh, Yateem Khana and Jinnah Terminal (near Thokar Niaz Beg).

“I wanted to proceed to Multan, but I couldn’t find any bus at any terminal on Bund Road,” Hasan, a passenger, toldDawn.

“I reached a terminal at about 12pm after I heard that the government allowed transporters to resume their bus operation,” he added.

According to All Pakistan Transport Owners Association Chairman Asmatullah Niazi, the resumption of bus operation was not possible under the SOPs finalised by the government.

“In a situation where the government wants us to run buses with 50pc passenger occupancy and discount in fares, we are unable to run buses,” he explained while talking toDawnon Monday.

He said the government shouldn’t press the transport owners to offer discount in fares along with 50pc occupancy for social distancing.

Talking toDawn, Punjab transport secretary Asad Gilani said a partial resumption of the intercity public transport had begun. “In various districts, the transport, especially the non-AC bus service, has resumed operation.”

Mr Gilani said a meagre number of passengers was a problem on Monday.

“In Lahore, there were no passengers. Even a well-known foreign bus company had booking of only two passengers. It happened because of a 56-day long lockdown as most of passengers have already reached their homes.”

Mr Gilani explained the department didn’t impose any restriction on running buses with 50 percent occupancy. “We already told them to go seat by seat on 20 percent discount in fare. But the transport owners did not agree,” he claimed.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2020

