Citizen injured in unprovoked firing by Indian troops along LoC: ISPR

A civilian was injured after Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Khuriatta sector along the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

"Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Khuiratta Sector along #LOC. Due to indiscriminate fire of automatics at a house in Jijot village, an innocent citizen sustained serious injuries."

The statement added that the injured civilian had been evacuated to a nearby health facility for medical treatment.

On May 4, seven people were injured in two areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in Indian shelling from across the LoC.

In Bandala sector of Bhimber district, Indian troops started shelling at 4pm, which continued till the evening in intervals, Mir Mohammad Abid, Senior Superintendent of Police in Bhimber, had told Dawn. The Indian shelling and firing left six people injured in three villages, he had said.

In Poonch district, Indian troops’ firing left Mohammad Danish injured, Rashid Naeem Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police, had said.

“The teenager was standing outside his home in Polas village when some Indian soldier aimed at him from his post across the divide,” located hardly at a distance of 200 metres, he had told Dawn by telephone.