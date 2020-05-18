DAWN.COM

Babar Azam praying pandemic won't scupper World Cup

AFPMay 18, 2020

Babar Azam celebrates his century during the fourth One Day International (ODI) cricket match between England and Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on May 17, 2019. — AFP/File
World number one Twenty20 batsman Babar Azam said on Monday that he was praying the coronavirus pandemic would not scupper his first T20 World Cup as skipper.

Australia are due to host the seventh Twenty20 World Cup in October and November but organisers face challenges of providing appropriate bio-security and quarantine measures for 15 international teams.

Lingering travel restrictions could also hit the event, where 45 matches are scheduled to be played in seven cities.

“It will be my first World Cup as skipper so I am praying for it and keeping fingers crossed,” Azam said in a virtual press conference.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will discuss the event at its board meeting in Dubai next week. Azam said he would not mind if cricket was played in closed stadiums, without fans.

“It would be tough to play without fans because they cheer along and back you up, but who knows better than [us] how to play without crowds,” said Azam.

Pakistan was forced to play before sparse or no crowds in the United Arab Emirates in the aftermath of the 2009 attack against a visiting Sri Lanka team in Lahore.

International cricket returned gradually from 2015 but it was only last year that the country managed to stage a Test at home after a gap of ten years.

The one-day international captain also vowed to improve Pakistan's rankings.

“We are now fourth in Twenty20, sixth in ODIs and seventh in Tests which is not acceptable and I want to see improvements in that,” Azam said.

Pakistan topped the Twenty20 rankings from January 2018 to until last week.

Azam said he was keeping his 'fingers crossed' that this year's Twenty20 World Cup would go ahead in Australia

Chaman
May 18, 2020 05:39pm
India has already decided to play IPL during that time. World cup can wait
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 18, 2020 05:48pm
He must understand that racist Modi and his fascist R.S.S. and BJP cronies are planning otherwise to scrap the scheduled I.C.C. 2020 Cricket T/20 World Cup in Australia during October/November in lieu of 2020 IPL.
Thomas
May 18, 2020 06:02pm
Pakistan was forced to play before sparse or no crowds in the United Arab Emirates , this is worrying?
