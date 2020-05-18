DAWN.COM

SC finds 'no valid reason' for keeping malls closed, says no need to keep markets closed on weekends

Haseeb BhattiUpdated May 18, 2020

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed is hearing a suo motu case regarding measures taken to deal with Covid-19 pandemic. — SC website/File
Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed on Monday issued directions to reopen shopping malls across the country.

During a hearing of a suo motu case regarding measures taken to deal with the coronavirus crisis — being heard by a five-member bench comprising the CJP, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed — Justice Ahmed questioned the "logic" behind keeping malls closed.

In its written order, issued hours after the hearing was adjourned, the court noted that the Punjab government and Islamabad administration had approached the National Health Services and Research Centre (NHSRC) for permission to reopen malls and will likely obtain one today.

"If such can be done by the biggest province of Pakistan, i.e. Punjab, why the similar cannot be done by Sindh and apparently, we find no valid reason or justification for the same," the order read, directing Sindh government to approach the NHSRC for permission today.

It also observed that markets and shops were also opened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Gilgit-Balitistan, and the governments had agreed to ensure that standard operating procedures (SOPs) are followed.

"We expect that after such application is made, the NHSRC shall give their decision today and if their decision is that shopping malls are allowed to open, the respective provincial government shall allow the shopping malls to be open and shall not create any hindrance or obstruction in this regard but ensure that SOPs are followed," the court order said.

The order also addressed the opening of markets on Saturday and Sunday, saying that the move was a "violation of Articles 4, 18 and 25 of the Constitution" and was not "justifiable".

"We do not find any justifiable rational or reasonable classification on the basis of which these two days are excluded from doing business, for that, all days of the week are the same. It is for the convenience of the human beings that the days have been given names, otherwise, there is no distinction between other days of the week from Saturday and Sunday."

The order "declared [the decision] to be illegal and accordingly set aside".

Earlier, during the hearing today, the chief justice had remarked: "Coronavirus does not go anywhere on Saturday and Sunday.

"What is the reason behind keeping markets closed on Saturday and Sunday?"

While responding to the queries by the bench, Sindh Advocate General Salman Talibuddin said that the province was implementing all decisions made by the National Coordination Committee (NCC), which is headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The bench said that it will be the governments' responsibility to ensure that SOPs are being followed.

The court also restricted Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani, who had appeared before court today, from sealing shops and markets.

"Instead of sealing shops, make sure that SOPs are followed," the chief justice said and directed the commissioner to reopen the shops that had been sealed. He inquired which "small markets" had been opened in the metropolis. The Sindh advocate general said that all markets, except shopping malls, were open.

"Are Zainab Market and Raja Bazar small markets?" the chief justice asked.

"About 70 per cent people go to malls for fun," Shallwani said. Earlier this month, the government had decided to ease restrictions across the country and had allowed businesses to operate with SOPs in place. Markets — that had been closed as part of measures taken to curb the novel coronavirus — were also reopened.

The SOPs went out the window once the lockdown was eased as hordes of people headed out to markets without taking any precautionary measures.

The Karachi administration had sealed multiple stores, markets and salons for allowing large crowds to gather.

Hours after the SC's written order was issued, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari — the chairperson of the ruling party in Sindh — expressed his views on the decision regarding reopening malls.

Taking to Twitter, he said: "Hoping sanity prevails in the highest court of our land. I don’t want to believe that the superior judiciary would pass any judgment endangering the health and lives of the people of Pakistan."

"I’m sure all honourable judges will give judgements based on facts & medical realities."

In another tweet, he asked whether we are "doing all we can to support our heroes?", referring to medics.

Read: These are the people risking their lives in order to save yours — here is what they have to say

NDMA quizzed on expenses

The top court bench, in its written order, said that it was "not at all satisfied" by the report presented by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), saying that it could "find no reason why so much money is being spent on this coronavirus".

"There are other serious ailments prevailing in the country, from which people are dying daily and those ailments are not being catered and the coronavirus (Covid-19), which apparently is not a pandemic in Pakistan, is swallowing huge money."

The order went on to say: "We are not suggesting by any means that the governments should not attend to coronavirus but we expect that the governments should not put all its resources for this one disease, nor the country should be made all together dysfunctional, because of this disease, for its consequences will be highly detrimental to the people of Pakistan, and the federal government and all provincial governments should address itself on this point."

During the hearing, the bench had grilled NDMA over the money being spent to deal with the coronavirus crisis. The NDMA had submitted a report over the amount spent on medical equipment and quarantine centres for suspected patients.

"What is the reason behind spending hundreds and thousands of rupees on one patient?" the chief justice had asked the NDMA representative.

"Money has been spent on medical equipment, testing kits and quarantine centres," the NDMA representative explained.

The chief justice expressed concerns over the money allocated to cope with the health crisis and said: "Corona did not come so that someone can take away Pakistan's money."

"Billions of rupees are being spent on tin charpoys," he added.

Justice Amin expressed similar reservations. "I don't think money is being spent on corona with due consideration," he said.

The NDMA representative said that Rs25 billion had been allocated to the body and all of it had not yet been spent. The chief justice said that apart from the amount allocated to NDMA, the government had also handed out money to provinces. Money had also been allocated for the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

Justice Ahmed inquired about the steps NDMA has taken to deal with the locust attack and said that crops planted for next year would not be able to grow.

"The agricultural sector will not remain as important if industries become operational," the chief justice said.

The hearing was adjourned until tomorrow.

Nadeem
May 18, 2020 01:11pm
So much coordination in state pillars, it's unprecedented.
Recommend 0
Dr Humaid Khan
May 18, 2020 01:12pm
Do not understand why CJP has to remark and issue orders in Administration matter Your job is to ensure that that laws are not broken and no unconstitutional activities are taking place. Let the Govt decide what is best for the people of this country
Recommend 0
Adil
May 18, 2020 01:13pm
Everybody dances to the tune of money!
Recommend 0
Khurram Siddiqui
May 18, 2020 01:15pm
What credential in the science of epidemiology does he have?
Recommend 0
Shah
May 18, 2020 01:17pm
Will he be responsible if there are increases in cases and people die
Recommend 0
Faisal K.
May 18, 2020 01:18pm
Good decision for all. Bad for elite!!!
Recommend 0
Alrehan
May 18, 2020 01:18pm
Already knew on Eid they will allow everything . I think Marriage halls will be next. All the efforts that they did from march will be vanished. Will CJP take action against SOP violations
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
May 18, 2020 01:34pm
Is the Chief Justice now a medical expert.
Recommend 0
Sher Khan
May 18, 2020 01:35pm
I think, little over stepping his jurisdiction, it's Admn job to review and work according to the situations, but this order is good for Government.
Recommend 0
Tayyab
May 18, 2020 01:35pm
interference.. nothing else
Recommend 0
Amitava Ghosh
May 18, 2020 01:37pm
Any epidemiologist consulted ????
Recommend 0
Chris Roberts
May 18, 2020 01:37pm
Great move by the Chief Justice. This will be good for people's morale.
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
May 18, 2020 01:38pm
Why CJP doesn't mind his own business and let the provincial governments do their job?
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
May 18, 2020 01:42pm
It seems no one in Pakistan respects the boundaries set by the constitution.
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
May 18, 2020 01:43pm
Good decision. While taking precautions & social distancing. It’s OK.
Recommend 0
ExMohajirinUK
May 18, 2020 01:44pm
Great, first mullahs and now CJ, all are bringing down this nation.
Recommend 0
Adnan A
May 18, 2020 01:45pm
Did the Chief Justice listen to any health care expert before this decision ??
Recommend 0
Ayaz Shah
May 18, 2020 01:48pm
Is he running govt and is he prime minister
Recommend 0
Thought
May 18, 2020 01:51pm
@Adnan A, untouchables
Recommend 0
AtifK
May 18, 2020 01:53pm
Everyone is an expert, except the medical teams
Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
May 18, 2020 01:55pm
Just wait few weeks, Corona cases will sky rocket in Pakistan..
Recommend 0
M Taimur
May 18, 2020 01:58pm
Why courts are partially or completely closed?
Recommend 0
FN
May 18, 2020 02:00pm
PM and CMs are responsible for COVID-19 strategy not CJ.
Recommend 0
india
May 18, 2020 02:01pm
Good decision; All are on the same page
Recommend 0
Javed
May 18, 2020 02:04pm
This leaves one wondering who actually runs the govt. in this country.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 18, 2020 02:06pm
Good decision. The whole world is easing lock-down. There is no other choice even for rich nations , except India. It only means RSS regime knows something the masses don't and virus cases are worse than reported.
Recommend 0
Farrukh Arshad
May 18, 2020 02:07pm
@Hasnain Haque, Yes, sir. Except doctors, everyone else is an expert now on the matter.
Recommend 0
No Ash
May 18, 2020 02:17pm
Most irresponsible actions of CJP. Mind bugging erroneous decision, no wonder Pakistan lacks credibility.
Recommend 0
Salman
May 18, 2020 02:23pm
Looks like pti and CJ are on the same page. Another defeat for ppp.
Recommend 0
Karachi
May 18, 2020 03:15pm
Rich have started feeling boredom now.
Recommend 0
Khan
May 18, 2020 04:48pm
@Ayaz Shah, do you think our PM is running this Govt
Recommend 0
Salman
May 18, 2020 05:22pm
CJP should let the govt to the job.
Recommend 0
Shoaib Wahab
May 18, 2020 06:02pm
Excellent orders passed by the supreme court... I hope Sindh Government will learn and correct their self detrimental policies in the larger interest of the country...
Recommend 0
Truth Seeker
May 18, 2020 06:10pm
Since this is not a totalitarian state, th SC has a duty to protect fundamental rights.
Recommend 0
vvv
May 18, 2020 06:14pm
@Faisal K., its elite who shopping in the shopping malls , conman man just do the window shopping
Recommend 0
Jami Khan
May 18, 2020 06:18pm
This is a health issue and has nothing to do with the constitution.
Recommend 0
Khan
May 18, 2020 06:22pm
Great decision of Justice system.
Recommend 0
Zahid
May 18, 2020 08:13pm
The SC has done a right job on the right time for the people of Pakistan
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 18, 2020 08:14pm
@Shoaib Wahab, Mr. Shoaib Wahab, Correct.
Recommend 0
Abbasshah
May 18, 2020 08:25pm
Corona Virus is a hoax??
Recommend 0
AJo
May 18, 2020 08:40pm
"We know it all" and "Government is having no right to decide"
Recommend 0
Hafeez
May 18, 2020 09:12pm
If strict SOP are followed malls and shops can be opened. Allow only people wearing masks, monitor temperature at gates. Allow smaller number in malls, when one comes out next goes in. observe social distancing when making lines.
Recommend 0
TZaman
May 18, 2020 09:41pm
@Ayaz Shah, In other countries, yes. Here no.
Recommend 0
TZaman
May 18, 2020 09:42pm
@Dr Humaid Khan, Sir, unfortunately this was never understood by anyone with power.
Recommend 0
Neutral observer
May 18, 2020 10:13pm
@Abbasshah , It was never a hoax but it has become a scam.
Recommend 0
Nasir S.
May 19, 2020 12:27am
It's a free for all. Why have rules and regulations in the first place. We are a truly liberated and free country
Recommend 0
aisha
May 19, 2020 12:41am
Salute to an extraordinary Chief Justice. The Sindh government should go into lockdown without salaries and then they should talk.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 19, 2020 02:32am
Mr. Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, Very good decision. And you know and understand the corrupts and criminals of PPP.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 19, 2020 02:39am
@Abbasshah , Mr. Abbasshah, Carona virus is a big theatre with false and fake datas. And majority of the world has become fool and the governments of some countries misuse the situation.
Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
May 19, 2020 02:39am
Talk about meddling in executive affairs.
Recommend 0
Rafiqul Chaudhry, Comila
May 19, 2020 03:48am
@ Kumar(Varanasi), What about Modi Inc in India?
Recommend 0
amin khan
May 19, 2020 03:59am
@india , yes. Wealth wins health loses
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 19, 2020 06:06am
@Shoaib Wahab, Mr. Shoaib Wahab, The provincial government of Sindh of PPP is incompetent but very active in corruption.
Recommend 0
Jatayu
May 19, 2020 06:43am
Whatever hon CJ opined, sensible people can still chose to stay home themselves and guide others they know.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S,
May 19, 2020 07:00am
Is there anyone sane left in this country
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 19, 2020 09:28am
@ Kumar(Varanasi), Mr. Kumar (Varanasi), Put this question to Mr. Narendra Modi, Mr. Amit Shah and Hindu terrorists of RSS, BJP, Shiv Sena, Hindutva, etc.
Recommend 0

