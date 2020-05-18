DAWN.COM

May 18, 2020

Planning minister vows relief package for newspaper sellers

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 18, 2020

Asad Umar says plan will be finalised soon. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar has assured newspaper sellers that the government will play its role for pulling them out of the financial crisis in this critical time.

The minister said this while talking to a delegation of the All Pakistan Akhbar Farosh Federation headed by its secretary general Tikka Khan, who called on him at his office.

The former president of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zafar Bakhtawari and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf local leader Jamshed Mughar were also present on the occasion.

While briefing to the minister, Tikka Khan said that because of the coronavirus pandemic there was a significant decrease in the sale of newspapers that resulted into financial losses of newspaper sellers, who are now facing a severe financial crisis. He said the government had announced relief packages for people of other sectors, who have been affected because of the ongoing pandemic, like labourers and small traders, adding that newspaper sellers should also be included in the relief programme of the government.

Mr Bakhtawari endorsed Tikka Khan’s demand, saying the government should announce a special relief package for newspaper sellers.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, the planning minister assured Tikka Khan that a plan would be finalised soon to give relief package to newspaper sellers.

Published in Dawn, May 18th, 2020

