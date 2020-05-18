Balochistan's flour mills to shut in protest against non-supply of wheat

QUETTA: Flour millers in Balochistan have decided to close their businesses indefinitely across the province in protest against a ban imposed on inter-district and inter-provincial movement of wheat.

“We have decided to close our mills before Eidul Fitr for an indefinite period and lay off all labourers,” said Syed Saleh Agha, Chairman of Balochistan Chapter of the All Pakistan Flour Mills Association, after presiding over a meeting of the association’s execute committee on Saturday.

He said: “We are going to take up the issues facing the millers to the central committee of the All Pakistan Flour Mills Association and take a decision our countrywide protest.”

He criticised the provincial food department and said that the ban on wheat movement and non-supply of wheat to flour mills would cause an increase in the prices of flour and wheat in the province.

Mr Agha said that the industry was on the brink of collapse due to suspension of wheat supply to the mills causing huge financial losses to the millers as well rendering labourers jobless.

