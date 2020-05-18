DAWN.COM

Wear a mask or face jail in Kuwait and Qatar

ReutersUpdated May 18, 2020

In Kuwait the maximum fine stands at 5,000 dinars and in Qatar 200,000 riyals. — AFP/File
DUBAI: Kuwait and Qatar both said on Sunday they would start jailing people or fining them thousands of dollars for failing to wear a facemask to combat the novel coronavirus.

Kuwait’s health ministry said anyone caught could face up to three months in prison, while Qatar state TV reported the maximum penalty there would be three years.

In Kuwait the maximum fine stood at 5,000 dinars ($16,200) and in Qatar 200,000 riyals ($55,000).

The six Gulf states have reported a total of more than 137,400 infections with 693 deaths from the virus.

Cases in the region were initially linked to travel but later saw a spread among low-income migrant workers in cramped quarters.

Saudi Arabia, with a population of around 30 million people, has the largest count at more than 54,700 cases with 312 deaths.

Qatar, a nation of some 2.8 million, has the second highest infection count at above 32,600, with 15 deaths.

The United Arab Emirates has the second highest number of Covid-19 deaths among the six states at 220. It has reported more than 23,350 cases.

Published in Dawn, May 18th, 2020

Comments (4)

Wanthi Baedhi
May 18, 2020 10:17am
Good job. Hope IK learns something from this.
Recommend 0
Indian
May 18, 2020 11:08am
Mask is Must. Many people don't understand this. Sad.
Recommend 0
Ukasha Rajpoot
May 18, 2020 11:16am
damn...........that is too much money
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 18, 2020 02:13pm
Unfortunately, that's the only way to force people to use masks in public places to avoid the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
Recommend 0

