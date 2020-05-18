Boy strangled after ‘sexual assault’ in Lahore

LAHORE: A minor boy was found strangled after alleged sexual assault in an under-construction plaza in the Nawab Town area on Sunday.

Police said 10-year-old child of Samsani village near Johar Town and his cousin went to a nearby shop to buy utensils. They found the shop closed and the cousin returned home while the minor boy went ahead to check other shops. The boy did not return home and his parents started searching for him in and around the locality. They later found him strangled in an under-construction plaza.

Police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy and launched investigation.

Quoting initial investigation and eyewitnesses’ accounts, police said the boy was seen going with an unidentified person who took him to under-construction plaza and sexually assaulted him. Police sent the samples to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency and were waiting for the report.

CYLINDER BLAST: Several shops were gutted when a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder exploded in a shop near Liaqat Chowk of Sabzazar Colony.

The fire engulfed the nearby shops, including an auction house, a furniture shop, six cars, five motorcycles and a tyre shop.

Rescue 1122 vehicle approached the spot and put off the fire after an effort of more than two hours.

However, no loss of life or injury was reported.

Published in Dawn, May 18th, 2020