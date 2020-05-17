DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 17, 2020

India extends lockdown to May 31, to relax rules in some areas

ReutersMay 17, 2020

Email

Police personnel stand guard as stranded migrant workers and their families wait to get thermally screened at the Guru Nanak Auditorium in Amritsar on May 17. — AFP
Police personnel stand guard as stranded migrant workers and their families wait to get thermally screened at the Guru Nanak Auditorium in Amritsar on May 17. — AFP

India on Sunday extended the nationwide lockdown to May 31 as cases exceeded 90,000 and further clashes erupted between police and stranded migrants.

Schools, malls and other public places will remain mostly closed, though rules will be relaxed in areas with low numbers of cases, according to an order from the interior ministry.

“New guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in lockdown restrictions,” the ministry said in a tweet accompanying the order.

Large gatherings are still prohibited, but outside of containment zones with high numbers of active cases, “all other activities will be permitted”, it said, potentially allowing commerce and industry to reopen across much of the country.

Decisions on where to set containment zones would be decided by district authorities, the order said.

India has now reported more cases than China, where the virus first emerged late last year, although deaths at 2,872 remain much lower than China's 4,600. The death toll in the United States and some European countries is much higher.

India's lockdown, introduced on March 25 and extended several times, had been due to expire at midnight on Sunday.

The curbs have sparked a crisis for the hundreds of millions of Indians who rely on daily wages to survive.

With no work — and little public transport — many urban migrants attempting to return to their home villages have set out on gruelling journeys on foot or hitched rides in the back of trucks.

Read: 30 migrant workers killed in India's lockdown crashes

In Rajkot in the western state of Gujarat, more than 1,500 migrant workers blocked roads, damaged more than a dozen vehicles and threw stones at police on Sunday, after two special trains that were supposed to take them home got cancelled.

A police official in Shapar told Reuters that police baton-charged the migrants to disperse them, with several officers injured in the process.

“The workers had not gathered with the intention of violence. Two or three trains were rescheduled, but the workers misunderstood that the trains had been cancelled, and resorted to violence,” Balram Meena, Rajkots superintendent of police, told local media.

“We are identifying the people who were involved in the violence,” Meena added.

At least 23 migrants were killed trying to reach their homes on Saturday when a truck crashed in northern India.

Sixteen migrant workers died on May 8 after being struck by a train. They had fallen asleep on the tracks while walking back to their village after losing their jobs in a coronavirus lockdown, police said.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Terrorism under Covid-19

Terrorism under Covid-19

Experts have indicated that terrorists could use the pandemic as an opportunity to increase attacks.

Editorial

Lifting lockdown
Updated May 17, 2020

Lifting lockdown

World has come to realise that even the strictest of lockdowns have not prevented clusters of Covid-19 from emerging.
May 17, 2020

Land scams

THE investigation into the fraudulent Fazaia Housing Scheme in Karachi seems to be picking up pace. On Thursday, the...
May 17, 2020

Minority meeting

FOR years, representatives of religious minority communities have expressed their desire to see a functioning...
Updated May 16, 2020

Violating SOPs

A virus which has wreaked havoc in far more developed countries is gaining ground in Pakistan.
Updated May 16, 2020

Postponed cricket

What must be admired is that despite the postponed tours, the PCB has not resorted to desperate measures.
May 16, 2020

Let Kashmir breathe

PAKISTAN has once again called on the world to take urgent notice of the unending asphyxia that the Kashmiris have...