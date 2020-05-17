DAWN.COM

China's ambassador to Israel found dead in Tel Aviv home: police

Reuters | AFPMay 17, 2020

In this August 2019 file photo, Du Wei speaks during a news briefing in Kiev, Ukraine. — Reuters
China’s ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home in a Tel Aviv suburb on Sunday, an Israeli police spokesman said.

He did not comment on the cause of death of ambassador Du Wei, who was 57 years old and became ambassador to Israel in February, according to the embassy’s website.

“As part of the regular procedure, police units are at the scene,” the spokesman said.

The Haaretz Daily said that according to initial reports, staff had found Du dead in his bed and that there were no signs of violence.

It quoted a first aid service as saying the cause of death appeared to be a cardiac incident.

Du had previously served as ambassador to Ukraine. His wife and son were not with him in Israel.

Comments (7)

M. Saeed
May 17, 2020 02:17pm
It is highly dubious death.The annexation of Palestinian lands and it's US connections need to be explored, free from Israeli influence.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
May 17, 2020 02:24pm
It is not normal that a person of 57 years goes dead during the sleep. His body should be sent for autopsy to determine the death of Chinese serving ambassador. Had he being suffering from heart ailment his family would have known earlier or the foreign office of China must have been told by himself or by the other staff of the Chinese embassy.
Recommend 0
Pshtoo
May 17, 2020 02:28pm
Something fishy no one can trust Chinese as no democracy and hence no voice.
Recommend 0
Ali
May 17, 2020 02:30pm
Dawn is a leading and reliable source of news in Pakistan. Idependent and responsible.
Recommend 0
f
May 17, 2020 02:37pm
I can smell conspiracy here. Pompeo was in israel with extended stay, natenyaho oath near, recent jordon statement, in 3 decades, cold war of china USA etc
Recommend 0
AKL
May 17, 2020 02:42pm
Post mortom must be done
Recommend 0
MakeMyTrip
May 17, 2020 02:48pm
He had been killed, no doubt
Recommend 0

