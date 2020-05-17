China's ambassador to Israel found dead in Tel Aviv home: police

China’s ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home in a Tel Aviv suburb on Sunday, an Israeli police spokesman said.

He did not comment on the cause of death of ambassador Du Wei, who was 57 years old and became ambassador to Israel in February, according to the embassy’s website.

“As part of the regular procedure, police units are at the scene,” the spokesman said.

The Haaretz Daily said that according to initial reports, staff had found Du dead in his bed and that there were no signs of violence.

It quoted a first aid service as saying the cause of death appeared to be a cardiac incident.

Du had previously served as ambassador to Ukraine. His wife and son were not with him in Israel.