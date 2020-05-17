DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 17, 2020

Move Rohingya to Bangladesh island to refugee camps: UN chief

AFPMay 17, 2020

Email

In this Friday, May 15, 2020, photo, Rohingya refugees shop for vegetables at Kutupalong Rohingya camp bazar in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. — AP
In this Friday, May 15, 2020, photo, Rohingya refugees shop for vegetables at Kutupalong Rohingya camp bazar in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. — AP

Hundreds of Rohingya rescued by Bangladesh and sent to a flood-prone island after being stranded at sea for weeks should be moved to existing refugee camps, the UN secretary general said.

The appeal by Antonio Guterres to Bangladesh's foreign minister in a letter obtained Sunday by AFP comes as concern grows over a coronavirus outbreak in the sprawling, crowded camps near the border with Myanmar.

The Rohingya were rescued in early May after floating adrift in the Bay of Bengal. Dhaka has said they were not sent on to the camps in the southeast as authorities were afraid they might have Covid-19.

Guterres said the 308 refugees on Bhashan Char island — a silty strip of land prone to violent and potentially deadly monsoon storms — should be moved to the camps after their time in quarantine is completed.

Dhaka has not said how long they will remain in isolation.

“While those rescued at sea may be quarantined for public health purposes, they must also be extended the protection they deserve as refugees,” Guterres said in the letter to Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen dated Friday.

“I trust that they too, will benefit from the humanitarian services offered to the Rohingya in Bangladesh and that, at the end of their quarantine period [...] they will be allowed to rejoin their families in Cox's Bazar.”

Momen told AFP he had yet to receive the letter, but said those concerned about Bhashan Char — where facilities for 100,000 people were built last year — should host the Rohingya in their own countries.

“We don't want any more Rohingya,” Momen told AFP.

“We don't have any other place to keep them. If they (other countries) don't like Bhashan Char, let them take them back to their countries. (Or) else, let them return to Myanmar.”

He said more pressure should be put on Myanmar to repatriate the Rohingya to their home state of Rakhine.

The foreign minister previously said the refugees would “most likely” have to live in the shelters on Bhashan Char until they return to Rakhine.

Nearly one million Rohingya live in squalid camps in Cox's Bazar. Many fled Myanmar after a 2017 military crackdown.

Emergency teams are racing to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the camps after three Rohingya tested positive late last week.

Rohingya Crisis, Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (26)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
sheikhy1
May 17, 2020 02:21pm
Why pakistan not taking any muslim refugees?
Recommend 0
Sidharth chandigarh
May 17, 2020 02:22pm
Some muslim brethren can go to muslim friendly nation such as pakistan.
Recommend 0
Vishesh
May 17, 2020 02:32pm
Dr Subramanian Swamy statement was so very correct (about 30% population)
Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 17, 2020 02:48pm
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina made 'Rohingya' an international issue.
Recommend 0
K Srinivas Rao
May 17, 2020 02:50pm
Middle East countries should take some of these refugees.
Recommend 0
Ramana
May 17, 2020 02:54pm
@sheikhy1, yes, why not providing shelter to them?
Recommend 0
Shaun
May 17, 2020 03:12pm
Muslim countries must take them.
Recommend 0
Khalid iqbal
May 17, 2020 03:16pm
Let the Rohingya people be repatriated across the developed nations of the world , who have the resources to feed them then and at the same time need the man power , the Rohingya people are a young generation , and will benefit the developed countries .Japan would be a good country to start with , their population is aging .
Recommend 0
Monsieur
May 17, 2020 03:29pm
@Khalid iqbal, why not Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 17, 2020 03:29pm
Let there be light at the end of the tunnel.
Recommend 0
Chríss Dănn
May 17, 2020 03:36pm
@sheikhy1, we have had millions Afghans.
Recommend 0
Chríss Dănn
May 17, 2020 03:37pm
@M. Emad, it is an international issue.
Recommend 0
Chríss Dănn
May 17, 2020 03:37pm
@Shaun, all seculars
Recommend 0
Shoib Sheikh5
May 17, 2020 04:09pm
Turkey Pakistan and Malaysia should divide and take them
Recommend 0
Lost cause
May 17, 2020 04:42pm
@Khalid iqbal, After Europe now you are eyeing Japan.
Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
May 17, 2020 04:57pm
Rohingyas are Bengalis.They have returned to their ancestral home,so what is the problem? Why are they being treated like slaves now? All of them deserve Bangla Desh citizenship and jobs. I wish U.N.Secretary General had said that they be made part of Bangla Desh.
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
May 17, 2020 05:08pm
Where is OIC?
Recommend 0
Wanthi Baedhi
May 17, 2020 05:45pm
Pakistan should take them.
Recommend 0
N Abidi
May 17, 2020 05:54pm
@sheikhy1, Pakistan already has world largest Afghanistan Muslims refugees population ,that UN has priased Pakistan for ,unlike India ,nothing but human rights violation records being broken in India !
Recommend 0
Ramana
May 17, 2020 06:04pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, no light, not possible. It will continue serial for the world.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 17, 2020 06:11pm
@LgbtqX, Keep looking for it?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 17, 2020 07:08pm
@Chríss Dănn, as muslim leader Pakistan must show this and ask more loans
Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 17, 2020 07:08pm
@Shoib Sheikh5, 100% true
Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 17, 2020 07:09pm
@N Abidi , that is the reason Pakistan should take refugees
Recommend 0
Shahzeb
May 17, 2020 08:23pm
@Sidharth chandigarh, we already have 2 million afghans
Recommend 0
Shahzeb
May 17, 2020 08:24pm
@Ramana, 2 million afghans already in pakistan.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Terrorism under Covid-19

Terrorism under Covid-19

Experts have indicated that terrorists could use the pandemic as an opportunity to increase attacks.

Editorial

Lifting lockdown
Updated May 17, 2020

Lifting lockdown

World has come to realise that even the strictest of lockdowns have not prevented clusters of Covid-19 from emerging.
May 17, 2020

Land scams

THE investigation into the fraudulent Fazaia Housing Scheme in Karachi seems to be picking up pace. On Thursday, the...
May 17, 2020

Minority meeting

FOR years, representatives of religious minority communities have expressed their desire to see a functioning...
Updated May 16, 2020

Violating SOPs

A virus which has wreaked havoc in far more developed countries is gaining ground in Pakistan.
Updated May 16, 2020

Postponed cricket

What must be admired is that despite the postponed tours, the PCB has not resorted to desperate measures.
May 16, 2020

Let Kashmir breathe

PAKISTAN has once again called on the world to take urgent notice of the unending asphyxia that the Kashmiris have...