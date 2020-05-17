DAWN.COM

Pakistani-British businessman Anwar Pervez slides to 50th spot on Rich List 2020 after pandemic losses

AFPUpdated May 17, 2020

Sir Anwar Pervez who founded the Bestway Group, was previously on the 42nd spot in the Sunday Times Rich List. — Dawn/File
Pakistani-origin British billionaire Sir Anwar Pervez, who founded the Bestway Group, slid to the 50th spot from his previous 42 on the Sunday Times Rich List 2020 after accruing losses of £432 million amid the coronavirus pandemic, it emerged on Sunday.

Sir Anwar, who was knighted by the Queen in 1999, left his hometown of Rawalpindi in the 1950s for the UK where he landed a job as a bus conductor.

After working as a bus conductor and driver for about five years, Sir Anwar said he started to save money to bring his relatives to England. One by one, his family members arrived here in the early 60s, and their incomes together made it possible to dream of a business. In 1963, he opened a retail store in Earl’s Court, a specialist store which sold masala and halal meat.

Later, he delved into the business of the cash and carry stores that today, under the group’s wholesale banner, are worth billions of pounds.

Read: Sir Anwar Pervez: from driving buses to billion-dollar conglomerate

Britain's wealthiest people have lost tens of billions of pounds in the coronavirus pandemic as their combined annual wealth fell for the first time in a decade, according to the Sunday Times report.

The newspaper, which has produced the respected annual ranking of the country's 1,000 wealthiest people since 1989, found the past two months had resulted in the super-rich losing £54 billion ($65bn, 60bn euros).

More than half of the billionaires in Britain had seen drops in their worth by as much as £6bn, a decrease in their collective wealth unprecedented since 2009 and the financial crisis.

Inventor James Dyson bucked the trend to top the list for the first time, with an estimated wealth of £16.2bn.

The paper credited his rise from fifth place in 2019 to both the strong performance of his businesses and the plummeting fortunes of other billionaires in the top 10.

The Hinduja brothers, who topped last year's list with a £22bn fortune, saw among the biggest falls in worth — £6bn — and are now ranked jointly second with entrepreneurs David and Simon Reuben.

Jim Ratcliffe, boss of petrochemicals firm Ineos, who topped the rankings in 2018, also saw his worth slide by £6bn to £12.15bn.

Steel baron Lakshmi Mittal was another to see the steepest falls in his fortune — nearly £4bn — placing him 19th with a worth of £6.78bn.

In total, the 2020 list calculated the combined wealth of Britain's super-rich to be £743bn — £29bn less than last year.

Billionaire capital of the world

Its number of billionaires dropped by four to 147 but London remains the billionaire capital of the world, with 89 born, living or with a significant chunk of their assets based in the city.

"The first detailed analysis of the super-rich's finances since the Covid-19 outbreak began will heighten concerns that Britain is entering a deep and long-lasting recession," the Sunday Times said.

The Hinduja brothers Sri (L) and Gopi saw their fortune fall more than $7 billion. — AFP/File
The paper noted at least 63 members of the list, including 20 billionaires, have sought to use a government-run furlough scheme which pays staff up to 80 per cent of their salaries up to £2,500 a month during the crisis.

They include London-based Sri and Gopi Hinduja, owners of the sprawling Hinduja Group of companies, who have furloughed around 360 employees at Optare, their bus-making firm based in northern England.

Ratcliffe co-owns The Pig hotel chain, which has furloughed most of its staff, while he is also seeking an emergency loan from the government for a joint venture between Ineos and the Chinese state-owned PetroChina.

Carys Roberts, executive director of the Institute for Public Policy Research, told the Sunday Times their use of the taxpayer-funded schemes was highly questionable.

"Why can't they now dip into their own deep pockets instead of asking ordinary families to do so for them?" she said.

Pshtoo
May 17, 2020 01:19pm
These people should relocat in Pakistan and serve their own country. PAKISTAN NEEDS THEIR MONEY. IK is asking their wealth support to fight sugar and wheat crises.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 17, 2020 01:40pm
"Money earns big money", no longer valid in this pandemic. Time to repay the favors.
Recommend 0
Yas
May 17, 2020 01:48pm
@Pshtoo He has many businesses in Pakistan. Cement company and a bank. He has done alot for Pakistan. Average Pakistani has seen bestway cement bags all over Pakistan. Where are you from?
Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
May 17, 2020 02:00pm
How about mafia billionaires living in London, How many and how much did they loose?
Recommend 0
MAD
May 17, 2020 02:00pm
@Pshtoo , Bestway Group is already well invested in Pakistan owning one of the largest cement factories (Bestway Cement) and largest banks (UBL)
Recommend 0
Ajmad
May 17, 2020 02:02pm
@Yas, He is still taking money back to UK. If h relocate to Pak then billions of dollars will also come back to Pak.
Recommend 0
Chríss Dănn
May 17, 2020 02:03pm
@Yas, sitting in India!!!
Recommend 0
Hasan
May 17, 2020 02:09pm
And wat difference does tht make to a common man exactly?
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
May 17, 2020 02:10pm
Profits and losses are the part of the businesses.
Recommend 0
Chríss Dănn
May 17, 2020 02:19pm
@Ajmad, he is a citizen of UK. Earned money from UK. His adopted country deserves his earning more and he is doing right morally. He is ethically correct in continuing business in the country of his income mainly. For your poor info please:he has many industrial projects in Pakistan too and is a known philanthropist.
Recommend 0
Yas
May 17, 2020 02:31pm
@Ajmad, How do you know what he does with the company profits? I highlighted how he is invested in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Abubakkr
May 17, 2020 02:34pm
@Yas, he has done everything for himself. Destroyed the water sources where bestway cement is located.
Recommend 0
Hussain
May 17, 2020 02:44pm
@Pshtoo and @Ajmad: why 'should' he relocate? Why would that even be a consideration? There is no obligation to.
Recommend 0
Raj
May 17, 2020 02:51pm
@Pshtoo , Every businessman have earned money with their hard work and their technical skill. country don't have right to use their money for his own purpose.
Recommend 0
Danish
May 17, 2020 02:57pm
NAB should investigate how he got that much money and what was the source also asked him to provide proof since he left country and settled in UK.
Recommend 0
sheikh educated
May 17, 2020 03:22pm
who cares ?
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 17, 2020 03:23pm
However, he is still a billionaire.
Recommend 0
Gary
May 17, 2020 03:47pm
@Hussain, He is a Muslim and all Muslims should settle in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Gary
May 17, 2020 03:48pm
@M. Saeed, There are no Bangladeshi in the list.
Recommend 0
Mark
May 17, 2020 03:59pm
Where is Sir Nawaz Sharif name? He owns 300 properties in UK and one of richest person in UK
Recommend 0
Kabir K
May 17, 2020 04:03pm
@Pshtoo , PMIK must create opportunities in Pakistan to make billionaires instead of asking for grants.
Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
May 17, 2020 04:06pm
If you are born poor it is not your fault.But if you die poor then it is your fault. Pakistanis should follow the excellent example of Anwar Pervez of becoming rich.
Recommend 0
Wanthi Baedhi
May 17, 2020 04:11pm
Good riddance
Recommend 0
Chríss Dănn
May 17, 2020 04:12pm
@Gary , why?the planet has many other muslim majority countries too.
Recommend 0
Timber
May 17, 2020 05:06pm
@Pshtoo , Please get sober. They are not all of Pakistani origin!! Only one is.
Recommend 0
Mahmood
May 17, 2020 05:20pm
@Pshtoo , Your logic is remarkable! Do you think he would be so rich, if he had stayed back in his native Pindi all this time?? If he started his career in the UK as a Bus conductor, what do you think he was doing in Pakistan, before he left, and became so successful and rich in the UK? He has created wealth and is able to help Pakistan while still living in the UK. Much more than the richest in Pakistan are doing.
Recommend 0
Ramana
May 17, 2020 06:12pm
Many businessman's are huge loss in the world for Covid-19.
Recommend 0
Gopi
May 17, 2020 06:29pm
They will bounce back after the pandemic.
Recommend 0
Pakistani
May 17, 2020 07:25pm
Hope these Pakistanis billionaires give loan to Pakistan or donate. Let’s see if not not useful to us
Recommend 0
Pakistani
May 17, 2020 07:27pm
@Chríss Dănn, never heard of his philanthropic in Pakistan with this guy
Recommend 0
Pakistani
May 17, 2020 07:29pm
@Jamil Soomro, New York City, Improve education and all will be good in Pakistan
Recommend 0
Gaz
May 17, 2020 07:39pm
Do people think his business would have succeeded in Pakistan. No chance here no business succeed they either get rich by having loans written off or get government subsidies
Recommend 0
Faiz
May 17, 2020 07:41pm
'50th richest in Britain'.
Recommend 0
Faiz
May 17, 2020 07:42pm
@Pshtoo , why should they relocate? They made their money in the foreign lands they now call home. They owe Pakistan nothing.
Recommend 0
Chríss Dănn
May 17, 2020 07:58pm
@Pakistani, because you live in India.
Recommend 0
Chríss Dănn
May 17, 2020 08:00pm
@Gary , not necessarilly. A person can choose to live anywhere on this planet.
Recommend 0
Abdul Qadir
May 17, 2020 08:06pm
Prime minister Imran Khan should ask his friends in UK to suport Pakistan-British businessmen.
Recommend 0
NACParis
May 17, 2020 08:41pm
@Pakistani, To be looted by the looters
Recommend 0

