DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 17, 2020

India should talk to Taliban if Delhi feels it will help peace push: Pakistan

ReutersUpdated May 17, 2020

Email

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Asad Khan says "it is not for us to sit in judgement on what they should do or they shouldn’t do". — USIP screengrab/File
Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Asad Khan says "it is not for us to sit in judgement on what they should do or they shouldn’t do". — USIP screengrab/File

WASHINGTON: India should speak to Taliban militants if it feels that it will help the peace process, Pakistan’s Ambassador in Washington said on Saturday.

In an interview with The Hindu, an Indian newspaper, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said it would be “appropriate” for an India-Taliban engagement.

“It is for India to respond to that suggestion,” Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Asad Khan told Reuters.

Asked if he was open to an Indian dialogue with the Taliban, Mr Khan said: “If India feels that their engagement is going to help the peace process, then we would defer to their judgement. But it’s not for us to sit in judgement on what they should do or they shouldn’t do.”

US sees Taliban-India parleys as ‘appropriate’

He stopped short of saying he was open to an Indian engagement with the Taliban or whether Islamabad favored such a move.

The envoy said that he would hopefully be speaking to Mr Khalilzad soon and did not go by Indian media accounts, which he said in many cases are “fanciful” and give their own interpretations.

Two attacks in Afghanistan on Tuesday have complicated the US push for peace. One attack, on a Kabul hospital’s maternity ward, killed 24 people, including two babies. Another, at a funeral in eastern Afghanistan, killed 32.

The United States has blamed the militant Islamic State for the attacks.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani ordered the military on Tuesday to switch to “offensive mode” against the Taliban following the attacks.

Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2020

Taliban Talks
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Terrorism under Covid-19

Terrorism under Covid-19

Experts have indicated that terrorists could use the pandemic as an opportunity to increase attacks.

Editorial

Lifting lockdown
Updated May 17, 2020

Lifting lockdown

World has come to realise that even the strictest of lockdowns have not prevented clusters of Covid-19 from emerging.
May 17, 2020

Land scams

THE investigation into the fraudulent Fazaia Housing Scheme in Karachi seems to be picking up pace. On Thursday, the...
May 17, 2020

Minority meeting

FOR years, representatives of religious minority communities have expressed their desire to see a functioning...
Updated May 16, 2020

Violating SOPs

A virus which has wreaked havoc in far more developed countries is gaining ground in Pakistan.
Updated May 16, 2020

Postponed cricket

What must be admired is that despite the postponed tours, the PCB has not resorted to desperate measures.
May 16, 2020

Let Kashmir breathe

PAKISTAN has once again called on the world to take urgent notice of the unending asphyxia that the Kashmiris have...