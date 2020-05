ISLAMABAD: The Inter­ior Ministry on Saturday issued a circular regarding Eid holidays.

According to the circular, there will be public holidays in the country from May 22 to May 27 on account of Eidul Fitr.

All businesses, public places, community markets, shops, etc will remain closed during this period. Only essential items’ shops and medical services/stores, as already notified, will remain open.

