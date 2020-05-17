DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 17, 2020

Sindh agrees to resume public transport after Eid holidays

Imran AyubUpdated May 17, 2020

Email

The Sindh government has agreed to resume public transport services after Eid under defined standard operating procedures. — Reuters/File
The Sindh government has agreed to resume public transport services after Eid under defined standard operating procedures. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: Just a day after the Sindh government refused to lift its ban on public transport despite prime minister’s appeal, provincial authorities on Saturday announced that they would allow operations of buses and ride-hailing service across the province after Eid holidays.

It has been more than two months to the curb imposed on public transport as well as ride-hailing companies to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Sindh Transport Minister Syed Awais Shah also announced a relief package for transporters, who he said had suffered huge losses due to the lockdown but extended their cooperation to the government.

The package included exemption of several taxes and duties on transport services and companies.

“We plan to allow public transport after three days of Eid holidays,” the minister said in a statement. “However, this relaxation would be allowed only under the defined standard operating procedures (SOPs), which have to be followed both by transporters and passengers for safety and health of everyone.”

Transporters likely to get relief in taxes, fee as well as 50pc reduction in amount of traffic fines

The Sindh government put a ban on all kind of public transport services in the third week of March before the lockdown was formally imposed on March 23. With the imposition of the lockdown, the operations of ride-sharing services was also suspended leaving people mostly dependent on private or personal vehicles to move from one place to another. The provincial government also banned the intercity bus service to stop movement of people from one city to other.

The Pakistan Railways on March 24 suspended the operation of all its passenger trains throughout the country in view of the fast-spreading coronavirus, further reducing options for commuters.

Only on Friday the minister had cited the violation of the SOPs and government guidelines both by traders and buyers when the lockdown was relaxed earlier this week on directives of the federal government, claiming it resulted in a spike in cases of Covid-19.

A similar situation, he had said, was witnessed at different industrial units allowed to resume their operations, but they failed to meet the commitment and follow the rules of social distancing and implementation of all due precautions and questioned in such situation how the transport service could be allowed.

However, the minister did not explain in his statement about a sudden change of heart in just one day.

He, however, mentioned multiple other moves which his department was making for transporters’ relief and in this regard a summary had been forwarded to the chief minister.

Once the summary was approved by the chief minister, he said, the relief would start trickling down to the owners of different commercial vehicles and public transport.

“Buses, rickshaws, taxis and cargo vehicles will be provided relief in taxes and different fee,” he said. “We have also proposed a 50 per cent cut in amount of fines imposed in case of violations of different traffic rules. Similarly, it is also proposed to reduce the motor vehicles inspection fee by 50pc and a 25pc concession in the motor vehicle tax. The fee of route permit has also been proposed to be cut by 50pc.”

Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Jamal Ahmed
May 17, 2020 12:31pm
Businesses in Karachi are affected badly by the Sindh government's policy whereas businesses all over Pakistan are open and running well.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
May 17, 2020 12:33pm
The oil prices in the international market has been reduced after Covid-19 and some slash down in the oil prices has also been made in the country, though not much. Opening of public transport should not mean that owners of buses, mini-buses and ride-hailing services should increase their fares to cover-up their losses which they met during the lock down period. Transport minister of Govt. of Sindh should discuss with the public and private transporters including the ride-hailing services as how much money they will be charging for each sector from one point to another point to the passengers as many of them have already lost their jobs and those who are still on jobs have been paid half salaries for the month of March 2020 and nothing is paid by private employers for the month of April 2020. What are the safety measures that public and private transporters will be taking so that coronavirus should not be transferred and spread to those passengers who have not been infected as yet.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Terrorism under Covid-19

Terrorism under Covid-19

Experts have indicated that terrorists could use the pandemic as an opportunity to increase attacks.

Editorial

Lifting lockdown
Updated May 17, 2020

Lifting lockdown

World has come to realise that even the strictest of lockdowns have not prevented clusters of Covid-19 from emerging.
May 17, 2020

Land scams

THE investigation into the fraudulent Fazaia Housing Scheme in Karachi seems to be picking up pace. On Thursday, the...
May 17, 2020

Minority meeting

FOR years, representatives of religious minority communities have expressed their desire to see a functioning...
Updated May 16, 2020

Violating SOPs

A virus which has wreaked havoc in far more developed countries is gaining ground in Pakistan.
Updated May 16, 2020

Postponed cricket

What must be admired is that despite the postponed tours, the PCB has not resorted to desperate measures.
May 16, 2020

Let Kashmir breathe

PAKISTAN has once again called on the world to take urgent notice of the unending asphyxia that the Kashmiris have...