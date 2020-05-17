DAWN.COM

SOPs for public transport in Punjab finalised

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 17, 2020

The Punjab government has taken the decision to reopen public transport to facilitate the general public on Eid. — Online/File
RAWALPINDI: The district administration and local transporters on Saturday finalised the standard operating procedures for plying public transport from Monday.

A meeting was held at Deputy Commissioner Office with all the district public transporters. The meeting was chaired by additional deputy commissioner retired captain M Shoaib, along with secretary Divisional Regional Transport Authority Mahar Abbas Haral.

The meeting discussed implementation of SOPs formulated by the Punjab government and cut in fares in the backdrop of reduction in petroleum prices by the government.

The Punjab government has taken the decision to reopen public transport to facilitate the general public on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

All the transporters expressed their views and concerns upon decrease of faresalong with proposedreduction in seatingcapacity of buses, etc., in compliance with the SOPs.

They, however, pledged to follow all the precautions suggested in the SOPs.

Transporters welcomed government’s decision to open transport sector and reiterated their commitment to stand with the government and the public during ongoing hard times.

They thanked Rawalpindi deputy commissioner for arranging a flexible friendly and interactive meeting with the transport owners.

Rawalpindi deputy commissioner will hold follow-up meeting with goods transport representatives as well, in order to ensure implementation of cut in fares being charged by them on transport of public goods.

Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2020

