Pakistan rubbishes Indian army chief's allegations about new 'proxy' group in occupied Kashmir

The Foreign Office on Saturday rejected Indian army chief General MM Naravane's recent comments in which he levelled terrorism allegations and hurled threats against Pakistan.

In an interview to Indian media outlets earlier this week, Naravane had alleged that Pakistan has created a "new terror group" in Indian-occupied Kashmir called 'The Resistance Front'.

"I would rather call it Terror Revival Front. It is another terrorist organisation by another name. This is a terrorist organisation supported by its proxies across the border. They will be dealt with appropriately," he was quoted as saying.

Repeating allegations of 'infiltration' from across the border, Naravane claimed that a recent spike in the number of 'terror incidents' in the Kashmir valley was due to the changing weather conditions which he alleged allowed militants to enter the region.

He claimed that Pakistan may try to carry out "extra action" to draw attention to the Kashmir issue.

Responding to the allegations, FO Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui in a statement on Saturday said Pakistan "reject[s] Indian army chief's recent comments levelling allegations against Pakistan and hurling threats".

"These are part of India’s desperate attempts to divert the world’s attention from Indian state terrorism and egregious violations of human rights in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir," she added.

The statement emphasised that the indigenous Kashmiri resistance being faced by India is a "direct consequence of India’s unabated oppression and brutalisation of Kashmiris".

It said India’s attempts to portray the legitimate Kashmiri struggle for self-determination as “terrorism” will not succeed.

"India’s attempted diversions, misrepresentations and continued belligerence imperil peace and security in South Asia," the press release said.

It stressed that the world community should take cognisance of the situation and "urge India to act responsibly in the interest of regional peace and stability".

There has been a flurry of allegations in recent weeks from the Indian army chief, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other officials about Pakistan supporting militant groups in occupied Kashmir, so-called ‘terrorist launch-pads’ on the Pakistani side of the LoC, and infiltration bids.

The allegations, repeatedly denied by Islamabad as "baseless", accompanied an intensification of ceasefire violations at the LoC. There have been more than 900 violations so far this year, most of which have targeted populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons.