May 16, 2020

PCB agrees 'in principle' to tour England in July: Wasim Khan

Abdul Ghaffar May 16, 2020

Manchester and Southampton will host the Test series between Pakistan and England. — AP/File
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has agreed "in principle" to tour England in July after a detailed meeting through video link was held with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday, according to the board's chief executive, Wasim Khan.

England are scheduled to host Pakistan for three Tests from July 30, followed by three Twenty20 internationals, but with the UK struggling to contain Covid-19, Khan had said earlier this week that the PCB would wait a few more weeks before confirming a decision.

“We had a very detailed and comprehensive discussion with the ECB on Friday regarding the tour and PCB has now agreed in principle to send our cricket team to England in July," Khan told DawnNewsTV in an exclusive interview.

The PCB chief executive said he will brief Test captain Azhar Ali and ODI and T20 captain Babar Azam on the tour next week, adding that all of the players will be briefed fully on England's preparations for the tour.

Reiterating his remarks from earlier this week when he assured the nation that players' health and safety will be kept as first priority before any decision on the tour is finalised, Khan said there will be no compromise on the matter and that players will not be forced to travel if they do not want to.

"If a player doesn't want to go, we will accept their decision and take no disciplinary action," Khan said, adding, however, that based on his information, every player wants to join the tour.

According to Khan, the PCB will seek permission from the government before making the final announcement.

Sharing the initial plan regarding the tour, Khan said 25 players will travel to England on four chartered flights in the first week of July and that the series will be played behind closed doors after the players have completed their quarantine periods.

"Manchester and Southampton will be the likely venues for the Test series and the ECB will announce a third venue soon," Khan said.

"Biosecurity arrangements will be made by the host country and medical staff will remain with our team throughout the tour. We will test all our players and regular temperature checks will be ensured. It's very important that cricket is revived during these challenging times," he added.

In his remarks, the PBC chief executive also said he is hopeful that both the English and Australian cricket teams will tour Pakistan in 2022.

Shoaib Ahmad
May 16, 2020 06:45pm
This is great from PCB. Pakistan has always placed humanity over politics unless its very core interests are threatened. ECB should also look inward that when PCB needed it the most, it abandoned us.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 16, 2020 06:51pm
Great and wonderful news for the die hard greenshirt fans, players, youngsters, supporters, sponsors, budding cricketers, administrators, umpires, peers, pals, associates, ground staff, training crew and admirers of the great gentleman's game of cricket all over the world except one country and you know very well, which one is that?
Recommend 0
Bipin
May 16, 2020 07:14pm
May be July 2021 or 2022 since there is no possibility in July 2020.
Recommend 0
JND
May 16, 2020 07:16pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Pakistan
Recommend 0
JND
May 16, 2020 07:17pm
Pakistan should not waste money after cricket as it is passing through a very difficult time.
Recommend 0
Desi jat
May 16, 2020 07:26pm
Do they have any option, very poor board needs money.
Recommend 0
Truthsayer
May 16, 2020 07:51pm
PCB will tour England in July, August, Sep.. December, Jan, Feb, March.. Anytime England invited PCB, it will go.
Recommend 0
Truthsayer
May 16, 2020 07:53pm
ECB is doing a great favour to Pakistan by inviting them again. Let’s hope that PCB remembers it next time.
Recommend 0
Sid
May 16, 2020 07:54pm
Good news. Cricket is a sport which can easily adapt to social distancing. The only weird thing will be the empty stands but let’s face it Pakistan have been used to that in the UAE. The organisers should look at whether a select few people can fill the stands to create some sort of atmosphere... even if it’s only 10 people per stand.
Recommend 0
Mansoor Rashid
May 16, 2020 07:57pm
England cricketers would never have come to Pakistan if the situation would have been reverse...
Recommend 0

