Today's Paper | May 16, 2020

China tells US to stop 'unreasonable suppression' of Huawei

AFPMay 16, 2020

US officials have repeatedly accused Huawei of stealing American trade secrets. — AFP
Beijing has urged the United States to stop the "unreasonable suppression of Huawei and Chinese enterprises" after Washington announced new export controls to restrict the tech giant's access to semiconductor technology.

The latest restrictions on the world's second-largest smartphone manufacturer, which is at the centre of US spying allegations, are a new escalation in the US-China battle for global technological dominance.

"The Chinese government will firmly uphold Chinese firms' legitimate and legal rights and interests," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Saturday.

"We urge the US side to immediately stop its unreasonable suppression of Huawei and Chinese enterprises."

The ministry said the Trump administration's actions "destroy global manufacturing, supply and value chains".

The US Commerce Department said on Friday the controls would "narrowly and strategically target Huawei's acquisition of semiconductors that are the direct product of certain US software and technology".

US officials have repeatedly accused the Chinese technology giant of stealing American trade secrets and aiding China's espionage efforts, ramping up tensions with the rival superpower while both sides were involved in a long-simmering trade war.

As a result, Huawei has increasingly relied on domestically manufactured technology, but the latest rules will also ban foreign firms that use US technology from shipping semiconductors to Huawei without US permission.

The new restrictions will cut off Huawei's access to one of its major suppliers, the Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC, which also manufactures chips for Apple and other tech firms.

The US last year banned Huawei from using US-manufactured semiconductors in their products.

China has threatened retaliation against the US for the move, including imposing restrictions on major US firms and putting them on an "unreliable entity list", according to an anonymous government source quoted in the Communist Party tabloid Global Times on Friday.

US tech giants Apple, Cisco, Qualcomm and planemaker Boeing are among the firms that may be targeted, the report said.

US-China relations are again on the rocks with Washington and Beijing trading barbs over the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the past week, China has also threatened retaliatory measures against the US for restricting the visa stay limits of Chinese journalists, and for several lawsuits filed by US lawmakers against China for the coronavirus pandemic.

Huawei has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Comments (9)

M. Emad
May 16, 2020 06:45pm
''Chinese technology giant 'Huawei' is the spy arm of China'' --- USA, Canada, EU, Australia.
LgbtqX
May 16, 2020 06:46pm
This is the beginning of the end of Huawei.
Jacky
May 16, 2020 07:01pm
How can these American companies will functions without chipsvand semiconductors? Finally have to leave china.
Tony
May 16, 2020 07:02pm
OK the brains behind China's 5G is American Technology.
Humza
May 16, 2020 07:41pm
@Tony, It is not. The patents and everything belong to Huawei.
PH
May 16, 2020 07:45pm
Count down started...... just wait and see.......
kashish
May 16, 2020 07:54pm
This is the beginning of the end of Huawei.
Maud
May 16, 2020 07:55pm
China has the capacity to be quickly self-sufficient in all the components needed.
brmurr
May 16, 2020 08:20pm
Huawei Is a Chinese spy agency - why wouldn’t the US try to suppress them?
