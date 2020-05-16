DAWN.COM

India's coronavirus infections surpass China, but contagion slowing

ReutersMay 16, 2020

The government is expected to extend the lockdown, thugh with fewer restrictions. — Reuters
The government is expected to extend the lockdown, thugh with fewer restrictions. — Reuters

India’s total novel coronavirus cases rose to 85,940 on Saturday, taking it past China, where the pandemic originated last year, though a strict lockdown enforced since late March has reduced the rate of contagion.

State leaders, businesses and working class Indians have called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reopen the battered economy, but the government is expected to extend the lockdown, which would otherwise expire on Sunday, though with fewer restrictions.

So far the death rate in India appears far better, according to health ministry data, with 2,752 fatalities reported, compared with China’s 4,600. The toll in the United States, United Kingdom and Italy is much higher.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan was also encouraged by the slowing rate of infection, as it now takes 11 days for the number of cases to double, whereas before the lockdown cases were doubling every 3.5 days.

“Clearly the situation has improved due to lockdown. We have utilised this period of lockdown to accelerate public health measures such as case detection, contact tracing, isolation and management of cases,” Vardhan said.

Indian officials say the low death rate could be because a majority of people infected with the virus were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms and that the vast shutdown imposed early on had helped avoid a major catastrophe.

Read: Mystery of India's lower death rates seems to defy coronavirus trend

A third of the infections are from Maharashtra, with Mumbai the worst hit, followed by Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi.

These are also the most important economic centres of the country, complicating the government’s task as it tries to re-open without triggering a big spurt in infections.

“India is still in the growth phase, since total cases are still rising. Active cases are growing at 3.8 per cent (daily) — and this needs to fall to zero per cent and decline subsequently for the country to recover overall,” Shamika Ravi, a Brookings expert and former member of the Indian Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, said.

One area of concern has been India’s low testing in relation to its large population, public health officials say. The country has ramped up testing since the beginning of April to 100,000 this week, but with 1.3 billion people on a per capita basis it is trailing far behind other major countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom and Italy.

Coronavirus
World

Comments (43)

Indian
May 16, 2020 12:28pm
Indian government has messed this up big time. Delayed, then suddenly implemented lockdown, leaving migrants to travel on foot and die, confusion over lockdown lifting. The results are exactly as expected. Missing Dr MMS.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 16, 2020 12:31pm
Moody's just predicted negative growth for India. MPM business Index is now worst in the world. Unemployment to jump to record levels. And Modi is chasing minorities and needling neighbors.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 16, 2020 12:33pm
Pakistan testing per million 1930. India's rate 1470. Still the shocking results. There is a reason Indians flock here. To look for little reasons to ease their desperation. Sadly that rarely happens.
Recommend 0
Dr.Kurji
May 16, 2020 12:34pm
Only if the numbers are reliable & truthful?
Recommend 0
Akbaruddin
May 16, 2020 12:40pm
Who believes Chinese figures??
Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
May 16, 2020 12:41pm
Over a billion people so it will be hard to contain, reality of the problem is much deeper if testing is done to reveal the truth and to be honest the same problem exists in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
May 16, 2020 12:45pm
Look at the surging graph. You call that slowing?
Recommend 0
mohit
May 16, 2020 12:50pm
That is if you believe the figures given out by China!
Recommend 0
Chríss Dănn
May 16, 2020 12:58pm
Very sad. People of sub-continent have same DNA and one can see lack of personal discipline as a general trait all around sub-continent.
Recommend 0
SATT
May 16, 2020 12:59pm
Recovery rate is much higher.
Recommend 0
Jeyaraj
May 16, 2020 01:02pm
But China is more than 10 Lakhs cases..
Recommend 0
Pakistani
May 16, 2020 01:17pm
Disastrous. Unimaginable. Worst leadership on the world India's.
Recommend 0
Thomas
May 16, 2020 01:25pm
Indians to Modi: When we said surpassed China, we did not mean this, Genius.
Recommend 0
Neutral Human
May 16, 2020 01:26pm
@Pakistani, look who is talking..
Recommend 0
Amjad
May 16, 2020 01:34pm
@Pakistani, hopefully it will lead to a second partition or even more breakups as other minorities too are sick of the ugly hindus
Recommend 0
A shah
May 16, 2020 01:36pm
India has done an amazing job containing the ChinaVirus
Recommend 0
A shah
May 16, 2020 01:37pm
Well done Modi. A truly great and visionary leader
Recommend 0
Taftan
May 16, 2020 01:42pm
Pakistan always trusts Chinese data
Recommend 0
Savior
May 16, 2020 01:43pm
India tests nearly 1 lakh covind test daily
Recommend 0
Vivek
May 16, 2020 01:46pm
@Pakistani, Pakistan had the best leadership in the world. Second comes China
Recommend 0
Simba
May 16, 2020 01:47pm
Fictious numbers of China
Recommend 0
Proud Indian Muslim
May 16, 2020 01:47pm
@Pakistani, Same mindset has kept you where you are.
Recommend 0
Thomas
May 16, 2020 01:50pm
China is hiding its data.
Recommend 0
Fastcrack
May 16, 2020 01:50pm
Everyone knows, how China is dishonest.
Recommend 0
Abbas shah
May 16, 2020 01:53pm
Cow muttra party’s can help them now!!
Recommend 0
Jk
May 16, 2020 01:57pm
@Pakistani, really, what credibility do you have to access the indias situation and the leadership? Do you ever think about Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Rishab
May 16, 2020 01:58pm
@Pakistani, Your PM has given up, stating have to live with CCP virus.
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
May 16, 2020 02:02pm
@Pakistani, Absolutely. The huge densely populated slums, the people gatherings in hundreds of religious events happenings in Hindus faith. And ofcourse the careless government, who earlier seen in exposing millions of workers on roads traveling hundreds of miles on barefoot. The human rights record of India is very precarious.
Recommend 0
R K
May 16, 2020 02:03pm
Lowest death rate in the world!
Recommend 0
Vishal Choudhary
May 16, 2020 02:10pm
Cow urine is best medicine. Any one can get it in india. Indian can grow and progress naturally
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
May 16, 2020 02:32pm
Modi should learn from imran
Recommend 0
Dr. Chipmunk
May 16, 2020 02:32pm
@Pakistani, man you have gone to the dark side.
Recommend 0
kamal
May 16, 2020 02:35pm
@Pakistani, Don't forget Pakistan importing essential medicine from same India.
Recommend 0
Truthsayer
May 16, 2020 02:37pm
Pakistan knows how to handle coronavirus! BJP is totally incompetent.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 16, 2020 02:47pm
Finally Modi has succeeded in surpassing China.
Recommend 0
Kristen
May 16, 2020 02:48pm
Well done India.
Recommend 0
Pakistani
May 16, 2020 02:49pm
@kamal, In your dreams. Yes.
Recommend 0
AKL
May 16, 2020 02:50pm
We Indians have to do more. It's our life. We have to preserve it
Recommend 0
Zak
May 16, 2020 02:51pm
A total mess. Modi does not know what he is doing. Death rates are under reported deliveretly.
Recommend 0
Zak
May 16, 2020 02:54pm
@kamal, '@Pakistani, Don't forget Pakistan importing essential medicine from same India.' Don't forget those Indian medicines are for 'Rabbies' etc, issues which mostly India is afflicted by.
Recommend 0
Zak
May 16, 2020 02:55pm
@Dr. Chipmunk, '@Pakistani, man you have gone to the dark side.' Dark side is beyond the eastern border.
Recommend 0
Ramana
May 16, 2020 04:50pm
@Sairbeen plus., When will Pakistan cross China
Recommend 0
Nand CHANDANMAL DASWANI
May 16, 2020 05:17pm
@Vishal Choudhary, All the medicine you import from India is laced with it.
Recommend 0

