DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 16, 2020

Javed Jabbar’s nomination as Balochistan representative to NFC criticised

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated May 16, 2020

Email

“Chief minister did not find a single qualified person in 10.3 million population of Balochistan to plead our case." — Dawn/File
“Chief minister did not find a single qualified person in 10.3 million population of Balochistan to plead our case." — Dawn/File

QUETTA: Independent member of the National Assembly from Gwadar-Lasbela Mohammad Aslam Bhootani has criticised nomination of former senator Javed Jabbar as a member of the National Finance Commission (NFC) representing the Balochistan government in the commission and said he would challenge the appointment in a court of law.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, he expressed surprise over the appointment of Mr Jabbar by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani to represent the province. He said Mr Jabbar was not an expert on financial affairs.

“The chief minister did not find a single qualified person in 10.3 million population of Balochistan to plead Balochistan’s case in the NFC and protect interests of the province,” said Mr Bhootani, an ally of the PTI in the federal government.

He termed the appointment of Mr Jabbar an insult to the people of Balochistan and said that the former senator was an intellectual and good documentary maker, but he had no experience of dealing with financial matters to be discussed in the NFC for distribution of federal resources among the provinces.

“Mr Jabbar is not aware of Balochistan’s financial issues and ground realities and because of this how could he be expected to plead the case of Balochistan in the NFC meeting?” asked Mr Bhootani.

He said that in the last NFC award meeting, a former secretary of finance of the province represented Balochistan as its member in the NFC and pleaded the case of the province very well.

Mr Bhootani said that his counsel Amanullah Kanrani, former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, would file a petition in the court against the nomination of Mr Jabbar as a member of Balochistan in the NFC.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated May 16, 2020

Violating SOPs

A virus which has wreaked havoc in far more developed countries is gaining ground in Pakistan.
Updated May 16, 2020

Postponed cricket

What must be admired is that despite the postponed tours, the PCB has not resorted to desperate measures.
May 16, 2020

Let Kashmir breathe

PAKISTAN has once again called on the world to take urgent notice of the unending asphyxia that the Kashmiris have...
Updated May 15, 2020

Dam deal

The government has finally closed the deal for the construction of the Diamer-Bhasha dam.
May 15, 2020

NAB’s politics

THE National Accountability Bureau has stepped up its investigations against the PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif and...
May 15, 2020

University exams

COVID-19 is pushing tech-based innovation to new levels. As all areas of life prepare to put into practice a new...