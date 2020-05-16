DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 16, 2020

FM Qureshi seeks economic relief for poor nations

Baqir Sajjad SyedUpdated May 16, 2020

Email

“Without immediate actions the developing world may have to contend with dire social, political, economic consequences.” — APP/File
“Without immediate actions the developing world may have to contend with dire social, political, economic consequences.” — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday emphasised the need for urgent economic relief for poor countries dealing with this century’s “gravest challenge to humanity”.

Talking to Japanese Foreign Minister Toshi-mitsu Motegi over phone, Mr Qureshi said: “Without immediate, coordinated and comprehensive actions to create fiscal space, the developing world may have to contend with dire social, political and economic consequences.”

Mr Qureshi had called Mr Motegi as part of Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach to promote Prime Minister Imran Khan’s global initiative on debt relief for mitigating the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economies of poor countries.

Pakistan is planning to convene a meeting at the United Nations of the countries interested in the initiative to generate support for a comprehensive solution of the debt problem of the poor countries.

A Foreign Office statement said the two ministers exchanged views about the socio-economic ramifications of the pandemic. Mr Qureshi apprised Mr Motegi about PM Khan’s initiative.

He thanked Japan for its assistance to Pakistan to combat the pandemic as well as in dealing with the desert locust attack, the FO said.

Japan is providing $7.41 million in assistance to Pakistan through an international organisation for technical support and procurement of medical supplies and equipment.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Baazigar
May 16, 2020 08:18am
Is the situation that bad to forgo self respect ?
Recommend 0
JAMES
May 16, 2020 08:24am
Look at his chair. Can a poor country afford such chairs for ministers?
Recommend 0
Rain King
May 16, 2020 08:27am
@Baazigar, What self respect. He's the Pakistani FM.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 16, 2020 08:27am
On point.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 16, 2020 08:30am
@Baazigar, Residents of a country who are prosecuting minorities, jailing journos, protestors and doctors, and killing helpless Kashmiris can talk of respect? Good one.
Recommend 0
Harvard
May 16, 2020 08:32am
Why doesn't he simply ask it for Pakistan, appointing yourself captain when other self respecting countries are not asking for it.
Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
May 16, 2020 08:39am
How come country having six largest military in world is calling it's poor and asking for debt relief.
Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
May 16, 2020 08:42am
Not again ...
Recommend 0
Simanjit Singh Mann
May 16, 2020 08:47am
Why doesn't this guy talks to the Chinese ?
Recommend 0
Ahmed Ala
May 16, 2020 09:26am
Acknowledgment that Pakistan is poor.. but why
Recommend 0
Click
May 16, 2020 11:10am
Stop begging stop corruption full stop
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated May 16, 2020

Violating SOPs

A virus which has wreaked havoc in far more developed countries is gaining ground in Pakistan.
Updated May 16, 2020

Postponed cricket

What must be admired is that despite the postponed tours, the PCB has not resorted to desperate measures.
May 16, 2020

Let Kashmir breathe

PAKISTAN has once again called on the world to take urgent notice of the unending asphyxia that the Kashmiris have...
Updated May 15, 2020

Dam deal

The government has finally closed the deal for the construction of the Diamer-Bhasha dam.
May 15, 2020

NAB’s politics

THE National Accountability Bureau has stepped up its investigations against the PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif and...
May 15, 2020

University exams

COVID-19 is pushing tech-based innovation to new levels. As all areas of life prepare to put into practice a new...