Karachi to experience another heatwave from May 17 to 22

Qazi HassanMay 15, 2020

Daytime temperatures may rise up to 42 degrees Celsius. — AFP/File
Daytime temperatures may rise up to 42 degrees Celsius. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday announced that Karachi will experience another heatwave from May 17 to 22.

In a notification, the department apprised the Karachi mayor, governor, secretary aviation division and the media about the development.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz told Dawn that daytime temperatures in the city can rise up to 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

The alert added that the wind direction will be "generally Northwest/West turning to Southwest during the evening".

The chief meteorologist described this as a mid-level heatwave.

Karachi experienced its first heatwave of 2020 from May 5 to 8.

In 2015, Karachi experienced the deadliest heatwave Pakistan had seen in over 50 years.

Starting June 19 that year, the coastal city witnessed sweltering heat that continued for more than five days and in its wake left over 1,200 people dead and 40,000 suffering from heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 15, 2020 02:02pm
No doubt, summer of 2020 has arrived.
Syed A. Mateen
May 15, 2020 02:10pm
People living in Karachi must take extra ordinary care to avoid the heatwave as announced by Met Department between May 17 to 22 as this is the second heatwave which is coming during the month of Ramzan. Majority of the people are fasting in Ramzan and are also preparing for Eid which is around the corner in the limited timings allowed for the shopkeepers to operate by the Sindh government during the lock down period. Earning money before Eid and shopping by purchasers should not be considered as priority, as health of a person should be given the top priority on any thing else. Stay at home and do not go directly under the sun, if it is really necessary to go outside and don't leave the umbrella at home. If a person will remain healthy, he can earn and also spend money at the same time he will be able to go on work places once the heatwave is over.
Sairbeen plus.
May 15, 2020 02:16pm
The heatwave will disinfectant the metropolitan, as well as help reduce Coronavirus affects. Guys take as much falsa, jamun, lassi, watermelon, and fresh sugar cane juice, as you can.
Truth Seeker
May 15, 2020 02:22pm
Hopefully, summer 2020 will not be as severe as the summer of 2015.
Jaggu dada
May 15, 2020 02:26pm
Wow... what all GERMS will die in this heat???
Bhaarteey
May 15, 2020 02:52pm
Welcome sign : Heatwave will keep people inside & hopefully coronavirus will die soon in extremely hot weather.
