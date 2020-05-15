Karachi to experience another heatwave from May 17 to 22

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday announced that Karachi will experience another heatwave from May 17 to 22.

In a notification, the department apprised the Karachi mayor, governor, secretary aviation division and the media about the development.

The PMD's notification. — Dawn.com

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz told Dawn that daytime temperatures in the city can rise up to 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

The alert added that the wind direction will be "generally Northwest/West turning to Southwest during the evening".

The chief meteorologist described this as a mid-level heatwave.

Karachi experienced its first heatwave of 2020 from May 5 to 8.

In 2015, Karachi experienced the deadliest heatwave Pakistan had seen in over 50 years.

Starting June 19 that year, the coastal city witnessed sweltering heat that continued for more than five days and in its wake left over 1,200 people dead and 40,000 suffering from heatstroke and heat exhaustion.