DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 15, 2020

IHC tells police to withdraw personnel from VIP duties

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 15, 2020

Email

LAHORE: Motorcyclists make their way from under a container that has been placed on a street on Thursday to ensure people follow the lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the Covid-19.—AFP
LAHORE: Motorcyclists make their way from under a container that has been placed on a street on Thursday to ensure people follow the lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the Covid-19.—AFP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah on Thursday directed the Islamabad police to withdraw the personnel deployed for so-called VIP duties as because of unnecessary protocol duties their capacity to keep check and investigate crimes are being compromised.

Justice Minallah, while acknowledging that judges along with other stakeholders of the criminal justice system are equally responsible for the delayed justice, held that in majority of cases flawed investigations resulted in unnecessary incarceration of the accused for years.

“How could we justify the acquittal of an accused after 10 years of imprisonment,” he asked.

Citing a report submitted by the Inspector General of Islamabad Police, Justice Minallah said that it was alarming that the state paid Rs300 to an investigation officer to probe serious crimes.

In his report, the IGP revealed that the investigation officer of a case had to pay Rs5,000 parcel fee from his own pocket to send evidence to a forensic laboratory for analysis.

Similarly, the report said, an IO paid Rs15,000 for a sketch of a suspect of the crime scene.

Such circumstances encouraged the investigation officer to demand bribe from parties related to the case, remarked Justice Minallah.

Says judges are also responsible for delayed justice

“If we carefully examine the system, the deputy commissioner will equally be responsible for loopholes in the criminal justice system,” he said.

He also summoned the chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) at the hearing next week and sought a progress report on the construction of a jail in Islamabad.

Justice Minallah remarked that criminal courts should be with the jail for speedy trial of the suspects.

Dr Shoaib Suddle, an amicus curiae, gave an overview of the criminal justice system. He sought some time from the court to submit a detailed report.

The IHC chief justice pointed out that media also neglected miseries of poor litigants as its focus appeared to be more on those petitions filed by elitist groups or well-connected people.

“This is the reason that sessions court have been neglected by successive governments as no step has ever been taken to improve their working and their upgrade,” he said.

Justice Minallah also asked the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA) to suggest ways for highlighting miseries of poor litigants and provision of quick justice to them.

Published in Dawn, May 15th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 15, 2020

Dam deal

THE government has finally closed the deal for the construction of the Diamer-Bhasha dam. The Rs442bn contract has...
May 15, 2020

NAB’s politics

THE National Accountability Bureau has stepped up its investigations against the PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif and...
May 15, 2020

University exams

COVID-19 is pushing tech-based innovation to new levels. As all areas of life prepare to put into practice a new...
May 14, 2020

NFC award

THE announcement of the constitution of the 10th National Finance Commission has come at a time when devolution of...
May 14, 2020

Shocking target

IT was a bloody Tuesday in Afghanistan — alas, one of many such blood-soaked days this forsaken country has been...
May 14, 2020

Palestinian anger

ON Tuesday, in an incident strangely reminiscent of the biblical story of David and Goliath, an Israeli soldier,...