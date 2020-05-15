PM asks chief secretaries to name those involved in smuggling

ISLAMABAD: To ensure strict implementation of anti-smuggling measures, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday asked provincial chief secretaries to prepare lists of those found involved in smuggling and submit the same as soon as possible to take action against such elements.

The directive came at a meeting in which issues of smuggling, hoarding and profiteering were discussed. He also asked all relevant departments to submit a report fortnightly about actions taken against smuggling and the people involved in it.

At the outset, the premier showed his displeasure over the slow progress on the implementation of the measures to control smuggling, price hike and hoarding. “We have introduced historical strictest penalties for discouraging hoarding and smuggling,” he said, adding he wanted its impact on prices in domestic market now.

He pointed out that prices went up immediately with an increase of Re1 per litre in petroleum products. However, he said, he did not see a decline in commodities prices after the recent huge cut in petroleum products’ prices. The premier directed the relevant quarters to look into the issue and ensure that benefit of oil price cut reached common people.

The premier said that the government took drastic measures to control smuggling and no compromise will be made on it.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has already notified the anti-smuggling powers to Frontier Corps Balochistan, Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Rangers (Punjab and Sindh), Officers of Pakistan Coast Guard, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Baloc­histan Levies, Inter-Services Intelli­gence, Military Intelligence, Intelli­gence Bureau, Federal Investigation Agency and Frontier Constabulary.

These powers were extended until Dec 31, 2020. All these agencies will submit a monthly report to the customs departments about a seizure. The officials will exercise these powers within a distance of five kilometres from any international border or within the premises of all airports.

The items that will be covered within the purview of smuggling are foreign currency, gold and silver, precious stones, sugar, onions, pulses, salt, potatoes, gur, rice, wheat, flour of all sorts, chemical fertilisers of all sorts, livestock, maize, edible oil, hydrogenated or otherwise, therapeutic goods — drugs or alternative medicine or medical devices or biological or other related products.

The premier was updated regarding policy level measures to implement the measures of the ordinance. The law also authorised enforcement agencies to take into custody people involved in smuggling of goods and currency.

The premier remarked that smuggling was a nuisance for the country’s economy. He said smuggling threatens food security and causes irreparable loss to the country’s industrial sector.

Under the ordinance, the government has also elaborated the role of district administration in terms of containing smuggling. Any official not below the rank of BPS-17 can communicate information to customs officials with regards to any contravention. The customs officials are bound to process such information and take appropriate action.

The authorised officer can arrest a person without warrant and detain by [issuing] an order in writing against those who are engaged or are likely to get engaged in any act of transaction of smuggling or facilitate such an act or known as a habitual smuggler. The deputy commissioner will issue a detention order. The detained person can make a representation to the commissioner. The maximum detention period is three months.

Published in Dawn, May 15th, 2020