PM asks chief secretaries to name those involved in smuggling

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 15, 2020

Imran shows displeasure on slow pace of tackling smuggling and hoarding. — Instagram/File
Imran shows displeasure on slow pace of tackling smuggling and hoarding. — Instagram/File

ISLAMABAD: To ensure strict implementation of anti-smuggling measures, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday asked provincial chief secretaries to prepare lists of those found involved in smuggling and submit the same as soon as possible to take action against such elements.

The directive came at a meeting in which issues of smuggling, hoarding and profiteering were discussed. He also asked all relevant departments to submit a report fortnightly about actions taken against smuggling and the people involved in it.

At the outset, the premier showed his displeasure over the slow progress on the implementation of the measures to control smuggling, price hike and hoarding. “We have introduced historical strictest penalties for discouraging hoarding and smuggling,” he said, adding he wanted its impact on prices in domestic market now.

He pointed out that prices went up immediately with an increase of Re1 per litre in petroleum products. However, he said, he did not see a decline in commodities prices after the recent huge cut in petroleum products’ prices. The premier directed the relevant quarters to look into the issue and ensure that benefit of oil price cut reached common people.

The premier said that the government took drastic measures to control smuggling and no compromise will be made on it.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has already notified the anti-smuggling powers to Frontier Corps Balochistan, Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Rangers (Punjab and Sindh), Officers of Pakistan Coast Guard, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Baloc­histan Levies, Inter-Services Intelli­gence, Military Intelligence, Intelli­gence Bureau, Federal Investigation Agency and Frontier Constabulary.

These powers were extended until Dec 31, 2020. All these agencies will submit a monthly report to the customs departments about a seizure. The officials will exercise these powers within a distance of five kilometres from any international border or within the premises of all airports.

The items that will be covered within the purview of smuggling are foreign currency, gold and silver, precious stones, sugar, onions, pulses, salt, potatoes, gur, rice, wheat, flour of all sorts, chemical fertilisers of all sorts, livestock, maize, edible oil, hydrogenated or otherwise, therapeutic goods — drugs or alternative medicine or medical devices or biological or other related products.

The premier was updated regarding policy level measures to implement the measures of the ordinance. The law also authorised enforcement agencies to take into custody people involved in smuggling of goods and currency.

The premier remarked that smuggling was a nuisance for the country’s economy. He said smuggling threatens food security and causes irreparable loss to the country’s industrial sector.

Under the ordinance, the government has also elaborated the role of district administration in terms of containing smuggling. Any official not below the rank of BPS-17 can communicate information to customs officials with regards to any contravention. The customs officials are bound to process such information and take appropriate action.

The authorised officer can arrest a person without warrant and detain by [issuing] an order in writing against those who are engaged or are likely to get engaged in any act of transaction of smuggling or facilitate such an act or known as a habitual smuggler. The deputy commissioner will issue a detention order. The detained person can make a representation to the commissioner. The maximum detention period is three months.

Published in Dawn, May 15th, 2020

Comments (10)

Fastrack
May 15, 2020 09:09am
Great. The nation is with you Captain. The more the enemies hate you the more we love and respect you.
Recommend 0
Gomez
May 15, 2020 09:10am
Dr Zafar Mirza.
Recommend 0
F Khan
May 15, 2020 09:37am
Why can't FIA,IB & Sugar Commission name them? Why CS of the provinces have to name them? It's clear politics has stared again on this issue.Khan Sb thinks the public is stupid they do not know who are sitting in the cabinet with him and CS's have to name them so Khan Sb can take action.Pity we waited 20 years for this man to act and when the time comes he is missing in action.Khan Sb, please walk the talk.
Recommend 0
Vinod Kumar
May 15, 2020 09:46am
Most of politicians bureaucrats charged with past bribery and corruption now are in PTI Government. Whom they will catch.
Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
May 15, 2020 09:58am
What about those who are smuggling but are not reported or found out?
Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
May 15, 2020 10:02am
The Niazi tribe runs a very successful transportation empire , between them they will have more information about smugglers than any secretary or intelligence agency. The PM can seek the help of his own kin.
Recommend 0
Manzer
May 15, 2020 10:05am
Why would Chief Secretaries name them? Don't they love their jobs? With no constitutional protection for high officials it is too much to expect them to name names. IK should begin with the names he already knows.
Recommend 0
Zulfqar Ahmed
May 15, 2020 10:09am
That's because 'All the kings Men' are involved so why name them when he knows who they are !!!
Recommend 0
Justice
May 15, 2020 10:24am
Be careful what you ask for. Every scandal starts from IK and leads to IK these days.
Recommend 0
Nazir Gilani
May 15, 2020 10:30am
Our PM is missing the fact Pakistan has 1/10 of the experienced professional investigators needed to make a difference.
Recommend 0

