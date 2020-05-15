DAWN.COM

Five firms in Pakistan, India allowed to make and sell remdesivir

ReutersUpdated May 15, 2020

Remdesivir is the only drug approved to treat Covid-19 patients after promising early trial results. — AFP/File
NEW DELHI: To expand the drug’s access, Gilead Sciences said this week it had signed non-exclusive licensing pacts with five generic drug-makers based in India and Pakistan, allowing them to make and sell remdesivir for 127 countries.

But health access groups claim the pacts mean cheaper forms of the drug may not become available in nations seen as non-profitable to the five drug-makers.

Remdesivir is the only drug approved to treat Covid-19 patients after promising early trial results prompted US regulators to grant emergency use authorisation on May 2.

Two health advocacy groups, meanwhile, have written to the Indian government asking it to rescind patents given to Gilead for remdesivir so it can be distributed more fairly to coronavirus patients around the world.

Drug patents in India are an important issue as many countries depend on generic drug-makers to make and sell cheaper versions of critical drugs to them. Gilead’s three patents in India for remdesivir stem from 2009 when the drug was in development to treat Ebola.

“The licences divide the global market into two and profitable markets are retained with Gilead and less profitable markets are given to the five generic companies,” said K. Gopakumar, senior legal researcher at Third World Network, which sent a letter to the Indian government on Wednesday.

Published in Dawn, May 15th, 2020

Comments (41)

Harinath Mallepally
May 15, 2020 08:53am
Good to see this. Which companies from Pakistan?
Recommend 0
SATT
May 15, 2020 08:57am
India will develop best drug to cure corona.
Recommend 0
Harinath Mallepally
May 15, 2020 08:59am
Ferozsons. Good to learn about this Pakistan company.
Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
May 15, 2020 09:05am
Impressed with generosity shown by US for allowing india/pakistan to make this drug at low cost and not making profit from poor people....usually, rich make money out of poor all the time .
Recommend 0
Rahshid KHAN
May 15, 2020 09:20am
@SATT, "India will develop best drug to cure corona" whatever makes you feel good SATT.
Recommend 0
Truthsayer
May 15, 2020 09:23am
India has to develop and make its own drug & then license it to other countries. Copying a drug is easy. Companies from many third world countries can do it. India has to move up the value change.
Recommend 0
Pakistani guy
May 15, 2020 09:33am
US and Oxford Univ have partnered with Indian Pharmaceuticals for this vaccine development, and mass manufacturing. India also is working separately towards a vaccine. In the meantime we are still deciding bigger things..to lockdown or not, to test or not!
Recommend 0
Rajeev
May 15, 2020 09:34am
Have the names of the firms been made public?
Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
May 15, 2020 09:35am
My understanding is one drug company in Pakistan has secured the rights.
Recommend 0
Faketrack
May 15, 2020 09:36am
India is keen to make a vaccine not an experimental drug .
Recommend 0
Rajan
May 15, 2020 09:41am
India will develop its own vaccine.
Recommend 0
Rabi
May 15, 2020 09:55am
5 companies are Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Cipla Ltd , Hetero Labs Ltd, Mylan and Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd First 4 are Indian and Last one is in Pakistan
Recommend 0
Sid
May 15, 2020 09:56am
@Pakistani guy, atleast one Pakistani firm is also involved in production as far as I know. So calm down
Recommend 0
Sid
May 15, 2020 09:57am
@Rajeev, yes on western media outlets they have. I could recognise one Pakistani firm in the list.
Recommend 0
Sid
May 15, 2020 09:58am
@SATT, the drug is already developed. They just need a hand to use more production lines to produce more. Time for your medication it seems.
Recommend 0
EMP
May 15, 2020 09:58am
Cipla Limited, Ferozsons Laboratories, Hetero Labs Ltd, Jubilant Lifesciences and Mylan to manufacture the drug.
Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
May 15, 2020 10:07am
There is no treatment for Covid19 , at best this drug will slightly speed up recovery in a minority of infected persons who would recover in any case in due time . Gilead is just trying to recover its losses on developing this drug.
Recommend 0
New Delhi
May 15, 2020 10:10am
4 firms are from India and 1 from Pakistan
Recommend 0
Jonthan
May 15, 2020 10:13am
@Pakistani guy, the wadera inc has destroyed basic and higher education systems, there is no urgency to educate masses, hence no hope for developing intelletual capital to do any scintific contributions!
Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
May 15, 2020 10:17am
Pakistan and India can work together to curb this corona virus easily
Recommend 0
Justice
May 15, 2020 10:19am
3 of 5 are Indian companies. Only 1 is Pakistani company.
Recommend 0
Justice
May 15, 2020 10:20am
Gilead investors are not very happy with allowing India and Pakistan producing a cheaper generic version of Remdesivir.
Recommend 0
saeed
May 15, 2020 10:21am
Cat is out now
Recommend 0
Punjabi Pandit
May 15, 2020 10:30am
Whosoever develop this first, I wish that it must reach to each person effectively around the globe. Let’s pray humanity to have more weight then profit making or Hindu Muslim Jews ets.
Recommend 0
James Allen
May 15, 2020 10:31am
good for both countries
Recommend 0
Zakir Ali Afghani
May 15, 2020 10:31am
Cipla Limited india, Ferozsons Laboratories pakistan , Hetero Labs Ltd india, Jubilant Lifesciences indian and Mylan india
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
May 15, 2020 10:54am
Pakistan will be the first country to invent a vaccine for covid, as the scientists are rigorously working on to invent a new drug for covid.
Recommend 0
Amjad
May 15, 2020 10:54am
@Rajan, what's a hindu doing here
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
May 15, 2020 11:08am
@SATT, India already have Gau Mutur.
Recommend 0
Vikas
May 15, 2020 11:09am
@Rajeev, Yesy four are Indian and one is Pakistani.
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
May 15, 2020 11:09am
@Pakistani guy, Still more people are dying in India everyday.
Recommend 0
Zak
May 15, 2020 11:15am
@Vivek Lahore, are you joking buddy ? This is serious business
Recommend 0
Reader
May 15, 2020 11:16am
@Syed Ahmed , India and Pakistan can work on everything and anything easily.
Recommend 0
Jawed Saleem
May 15, 2020 11:39am
Remdesivir is not the wonder drug that the world is waiting for. During clinical trials, Remdesivir was found to accelerate covid patients recovery by 31pc. Also, the side effects if any are not known due severity of situation which necessitated expediting usage approval in compassionate conditions. It may all change quickly, if and when any ongoing more than 100 vaccines/treatments prove successful.
Recommend 0
S Aiyer
May 15, 2020 11:51am
Just 1 firm in Pak - Ferozsons. Remaining 4 are in India.
Recommend 0
aditya
May 15, 2020 12:14pm
if both india and pakistan work together.......good for world....both country have the some problems but lots of similarities....concentrate on similarity and work for common people.
Recommend 0
Babban
May 15, 2020 12:16pm
Good for all of us. This will help the infected people as well as will generate some employment.
Recommend 0
k k tiwari
May 15, 2020 12:36pm
@Saif Zulfiqar , Try it
Recommend 0
Marquis de Sade
May 15, 2020 01:07pm
Four firms from India, one from Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Khan
May 15, 2020 01:18pm
@Harinath Mallepally, fezozsons
Recommend 0
Jjacky
May 15, 2020 01:25pm
@Amjad , chk with ur govt why importing medicines from Hindu country India.
Recommend 0

