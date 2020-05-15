DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 15, 2020

Bilawal urges people to observe Yaum-i-Ali, Friday prayers at home

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 15, 2020

Email

KARACHI: With a ban imposed on all kind of religious processions and gatherings by the Sindh government, the Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari appealed to the people on Thursday to follow the government guidelines to contain the spread of the coronavirus and offer their Friday prayers at home and hold limited mourning gatherings indoors on Yaum-i-Ali, being observed today.

The Sindh home department late on Wednesday issued a notification clarifying that religious processions and gatherings were prohibited in the province, in the wake of confusion about restrictions on them. The restrictions on religious gatherings, including taraweeh prayers, rallies and processions, that were announced on April 23 would remain in place, it said.

Meanwhile, PPP chairman Bhutto-Zardari in a video statement appealed to the people to stay at home and offer their prayers and observe mourning at home as the country’s health system could not afford pressure of a spike in Covid-19 cases.

“I appeal you all to offer Friday prayers and observe Yaum-i-Ali-related mourning at home,” he said. “While staying at home you would not only protect yourself but also save lives of your loved ones. Similarly, if we don’t follow the guidelines and precautionary measures, we would be putting extra pressure on our doctors, nurses, paramedics and health workers who are doing their best to save lives.”

In the late night move, the police started placing containers in the areas around Saddar and arteries connecting it with M. A. Jinnah Road apparently to provide security to a procession expected to be taken out today [Friday] to mark Yaum-i-Ali. Though there was no word from the Sindh government and the city police, sources said that as there were strong chances that a procession would be taken out despite the ban, the police had made arrangements to keep the traffic flow normal through alternative routes.

Published in Dawn, May 15th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated May 15, 2020

Dam deal

The government has finally closed the deal for the construction of the Diamer-Bhasha dam.
May 15, 2020

NAB’s politics

THE National Accountability Bureau has stepped up its investigations against the PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif and...
May 15, 2020

University exams

COVID-19 is pushing tech-based innovation to new levels. As all areas of life prepare to put into practice a new...
May 14, 2020

NFC award

THE announcement of the constitution of the 10th National Finance Commission has come at a time when devolution of...
May 14, 2020

Shocking target

IT was a bloody Tuesday in Afghanistan — alas, one of many such blood-soaked days this forsaken country has been...
May 14, 2020

Palestinian anger

ON Tuesday, in an incident strangely reminiscent of the biblical story of David and Goliath, an Israeli soldier,...