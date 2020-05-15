DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 15, 2020

Mob vandalises JPMC ward after hospital's refusal to hand over Covid-19 patient's body

Dawn.comUpdated May 15, 2020

Email

A broken glass counter is seen at the vandalised JPMC ward. — Photo: Facebook
A broken glass counter is seen at the vandalised JPMC ward. — Photo: Facebook

Over a dozen people barged into and vandalised the isolation ward at Karachi's Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), late on Thursday evening, after a coronavirus patient being treated there died, officials said.

The violence occurred after the hospital's administration refused to hand over the patient's body to the family.

The mob managed to take the patient's body outside the ward but it was brought back inside after Rangers personnel arrived at the scene.

Videos taken of the ward, where 37 Covid-19 patients were being treated, after the attack showed pieces of glass, furniture and fans strewn on the floor. The glass windows of a counter were also shattered.

At least eight to nine people were arrested after police and Rangers were called to the facility, JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali told Dawn.com.

Glass strewn on the floor of the ward. — Photo: Facebook
Glass strewn on the floor of the ward. — Photo: Facebook

According to the JPMC director, a 60-year-old man was brought to the hospital from the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Ojha campus in critical condition. He had pulmonary issues, fever and a cough and his attendants were counselled about his condition time and again, she said.

The attendants weren’t allowed to go upstairs where the patient was admitted. However, after he passed away, a huge crowd gathered outside the facility before bursting inside and ransacking the ward.

At least eight staff nurses, as many doctors, two ward boys, a receptionist, two janitors besides gatekeepers and security staff were present at the ward when the incident occurred.

A view of the vandalised ward. — Photo: JPMC admin
A view of the vandalised ward. — Photo: JPMC admin

No one was injured in the incident. "But the mob broke the doors, glass windows, ceiling fans, tables, computers ... everything they could lay their hands on," Dr Jamali said.

"When a Covid-19 patient dies, the hospital administration calls the district health officer, who arranges the ghusl (bathing of a body) and burial with Edhi staff. They bury the body in a far-off graveyard," explained Dr Jamali.

"I would suggest that we rethink this policy of not allowing the family to see the deceased," she said. "They are someone's loved one. Give the family proper hazmat suits and let them wash the body and bury them."

While noting that it is "an emotionally challenging time for everyone", Dr Jamali said: "I would just request people not to ransack hospitals like this. Doctors are risking their lives to save yours."

Meanwhile, Saddar Station House Office Arshad Afridi said eight people have been detained following the incident. He added, however, that an FIR had not been registered yet as police were "talking to the hospital management" about it.

Asked about the FIR, Dr Jamali told Dawn.com that the police wanted the hospital administration to file a complaint. "Why should I file a complaint? This is a public hospital. It's the state's responsibility to provide security. If I register an FIR and tomorrow these people attack me for retribution, who will be responsible then?" she questioned.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (33)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
May 15, 2020 02:45am
Pakistani Mob.
Recommend 0
saksci
May 15, 2020 02:50am
These eight people should charged with terrorism and sent to jail for ten years without any sympathy.
Recommend 0
Imad khan
May 15, 2020 03:37am
My beloved Pakistan, sigh
Recommend 0
Larkanavi
May 15, 2020 04:03am
It is a very distressing situation for family members who are not able to perform the last rites of deceased individual. But there is no excuse for them to attack and damage hospital properties. In the end it is the public who suffers if hospitals can not function effectively due to damaged equipment.
Recommend 0
fareed
May 15, 2020 04:07am
Where was the security force?
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
May 15, 2020 04:17am
These people lost their loved one so their anger is understandable but it also does not justify the violence at this level. These people should be arrested/charged or not, it is a difficult decision.
Recommend 0
Medu
May 15, 2020 04:18am
This is so wrong by not allowing the family to see the deceased, stupid decisions like this will stop people to visit hospital even if they are sick.
Recommend 0
Naeem
May 15, 2020 04:25am
Was it really a COVID patient? I personally know of a person who died due to cardiac arrest but JPMC declared the cause of death COVID-19 and refused to hand over the body to the family.
Recommend 0
Paggri Sambhal
May 15, 2020 04:42am
When you do not register FIR against the ransackers it will continue to happen in future.
Recommend 0
T-man
May 15, 2020 05:15am
Punish them to the extent possible.
Recommend 0
syed
May 15, 2020 05:20am
Excellent reply of Dr seemi it's state responsibility and should review policy of dear body funeral process
Recommend 0
Imran Quraishi
May 15, 2020 05:23am
The Hospital followed the right protocal and guidance which is being followed all over the world. Unfortunately in a poverty stricken country like Pakistan where people are not educated enough to understand these protocals and safety measures this situation was waiting to happen. The hospital management should have anticipated this scenario and should have proper security in place to stop these thugs from ransacking the hospital and causing millions of dollars worth of damage. That 60 yr old's body should not be handed over to the relatives until and unless they pay for the damages and take full responsibility for their actions and hooliganism.
Recommend 0
Truthsayer
May 15, 2020 06:04am
Sad situation. Coronavirus is a tragedy and is changing human interactions.
Recommend 0
Zak
May 15, 2020 06:06am
All those who broke hospital premises must be made to pay for it with hefty fine or jail for 1 year. Hooliganism should not be allowed. Why is this only happening in sind.
Recommend 0
Atif Khan
May 15, 2020 06:37am
Those who did the damage need to pay for fixing it (or go to jail). With a camera in every person’s pocket, the days of no accountability are over.
Recommend 0
Sameer
May 15, 2020 06:38am
world is going through some rough times.
Recommend 0
Omar
May 15, 2020 06:42am
The family made a sad situation worse and now more people are going to suffer and possibly die because the ward is not going to be able Function or remain open. The healthcare staff were doing their job diligently and protecting the family from catching COVID—19 if they went ahead and washed the body. The culprits should have their photos published, charged and fined for the damages caused.
Recommend 0
Javed
May 15, 2020 06:47am
Dead MUST be returned in police supervision for family grief and burial.
Recommend 0
Baba
May 15, 2020 06:58am
She the doctor reasonably justified to explain her point of view when shealso recommend to review the precautionery measures.
Recommend 0
rana1
May 15, 2020 07:00am
someone tell why the refusal to release a covid 19 body to loved ones, knowing very well that the virus dies when washed even with soap and water? If a live person can kill off the virus by using soap and water or by anti bacterial solution then why all this pariah like treatment, unless we are not being told the truth that covid 19 is no ordinary virus, maybe its something closer to anthrax or ebola or worse.
Recommend 0
Bilal
May 15, 2020 07:03am
Thats why i told since beginning...we should invest on education more...what a illiterate country we have become
Recommend 0
Rehmat Ali
May 15, 2020 07:21am
This all due to a lack of security and not following SOPs at govt hospitals, This all due to Govt's elites never get treatments from these hospitals. Their only interest in budgets that's it. Thousands of times such incidents happened but not made proper mechanism.
Recommend 0
Science
May 15, 2020 07:22am
That's why basic science education is very important for everyone.
Recommend 0
Rehmat Ali
May 15, 2020 07:24am
@Changez Khan, Looks this Changez khan era, whoever having sharp sword win the battle!
Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
May 15, 2020 07:26am
In ordinary circumstances, the family has the right to have the body of its loved one. However, in the present case scenario, the family should have given in to the experts' advice. The people who have vandalized the hospital must be prosecuted and given appropriate sentences. We will have to work very hard to make Pakistan a civilized country.
Recommend 0
Mumtaz Ahmed Shah
May 15, 2020 07:30am
Very sad situation.(Texas)
Recommend 0
Ali
May 15, 2020 07:31am
Arrest all those people Who attacked the hospital and put them with Coronavirus patients. Problem solved
Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
May 15, 2020 07:41am
This shows how years of lack of rule of law has made us so unruly and undisciplined.....
Recommend 0
Sameer
May 15, 2020 07:42am
".... If I register an FIR and tomorrow these people attack me for retribution, who will be responsible then?" she questioned. She is right.
Recommend 0
Taftan
May 15, 2020 08:08am
Expected
Recommend 0
Imran Ahmed
May 15, 2020 08:30am
The hospital administration is correct. It is the job of the police to prosecute sociopathic vandals of a hospital. The police must prosecute effectively to ensure conviction in a court so that the guilty serve long jail sentences.
Recommend 0
Faketrack
May 15, 2020 09:41am
@rana1, one person died after contracting virus from a dead body only.
Recommend 0
Zak
May 15, 2020 09:44am
@M. Emad, 'Pakistani Mob.' Also Indian mob
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated May 15, 2020

Dam deal

The government has finally closed the deal for the construction of the Diamer-Bhasha dam.
May 15, 2020

NAB’s politics

THE National Accountability Bureau has stepped up its investigations against the PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif and...
May 15, 2020

University exams

COVID-19 is pushing tech-based innovation to new levels. As all areas of life prepare to put into practice a new...
May 14, 2020

NFC award

THE announcement of the constitution of the 10th National Finance Commission has come at a time when devolution of...
May 14, 2020

Shocking target

IT was a bloody Tuesday in Afghanistan — alas, one of many such blood-soaked days this forsaken country has been...
May 14, 2020

Palestinian anger

ON Tuesday, in an incident strangely reminiscent of the biblical story of David and Goliath, an Israeli soldier,...