Today's Paper | May 15, 2020

'Major' mental health crisis looming from pandemic: UN

AFPUpdated May 14, 2020

"Even when the pandemic is brought under control, grief, anxiety, depression will continue to affect people," says UN. — Creative commons/File
"Even when the pandemic is brought under control, grief, anxiety, depression will continue to affect people," says UN. — Creative commons/File

The coronavirus outbreak risks sparking a major global mental health crisis, the United Nations warned on Thursday, calling for urgent action to address the psychological suffering brought on by the pandemic.

While protecting physical health has been the main concern during the first months of the crisis, it is also placing huge mental strains on large swathes of the global population, the UN said in policy brief.

"After decades of neglect and underinvestment in mental health services, the Covid-19 pandemic is now hitting families and communities with additional mental stress," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned in a video message launching the brief.

"Even when the pandemic is brought under control, grief, anxiety and depression will continue to affect people and communities," he said.

The UN brief highlighted the mental strains on people fearing that they or loved ones will be infected or die from the novel coronavirus, which has killed nearly 300,000 people worldwide since it first emerged in China late last year.

It also pointed to the psychological impact on vast numbers of people who have lost or are at risk of losing their livelihoods, have been separated from loved ones or have suffered under drastic lockdown orders.

'Tremendous stress'

"We know that the current situations, the fear and uncertainty, the economic turmoil — they all cause or could cause psychological distress," Devora Kestel, head of the World Health Organisation's mental health and substance use department, told a virtual briefing.

Health care workers and first responders — operating under "tremendous stress" — are particularly vulnerable, Kestel said, pointing to news reports indicating rises in suicides among medical workers.

A whole host of other groups also face particular psychological challenges brought on by the crisis.

Children being kept out of school, for instance, face uncertainty and anxiety.

Along with women, they also face a heightened risk of domestic abuse as people spend lengthy amounts of time cooped up at home.

The elderly and people with pre-existing conditions, who are considered particularly at risk from the virus, meanwhile face increased stress over the threat of infection.

And people with pre-existing psychological issues could see them exacerbated, while accessing their usual treatment and face-to-face therapy may no longer be possible.

Thursday's policy brief pointed to a range of national studies indicating that mental distress is mounting rapidly.

One study conducted in the Amhara region of Ethiopia showed that 33 percent of the population were suffering from depression-linked symptoms — "a three-fold increase" from before the pandemic.

Other studies indicated that mental distress prevalence amid the crisis was as high as 60 percent in Iran and 45 percent in the United States, Kestel said.

She also pointed to a Canadian study showing nearly half of health care workers said they needed psychological support.

The UN brief stressed the need for countries to include access to psychosocial support and emergency mental care in all aspects of their response to the pandemic.

It called for a significant hike in investments in this area, pointing out that before the crisis, countries on average dedicated only two percent of their public health budgets to mental health support.

M. Saeed
May 14, 2020 03:28pm
Irresponsible reporting about the pandemic by the merchants of doom reporters, is the cause for people getting all the frustrations and mental problems. This pandemic so far, is nothing as compared to the 1918 Spanish flu which had killed over 50 million people, world-wide.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 14, 2020 03:46pm
Every pandemic brings along with it severe health and mental crisis including coronavirus pandemic, which is not an exception in this case.
Recommend 0
Indian Buddy
May 14, 2020 04:21pm
"'Major' mental health crisis looming from pandemic: UN" "Coronavirus may never go away: WHO" The above two are the headlines I saw among the top news items on this portal. But these are some facts most of us already know about. So, are these world bodies there only for scaremongering or do they also have something positive to contribute as solutions for the present day problems? There seems to be an attempt of creating a fear psychosis around the globe from these organisations after the mammoth failure they have presided over the Covid-19's front simply to avoid answerability.
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
May 14, 2020 05:13pm
World will face long lasting severe depression unless super power rich countries take extra ordinary steps to tackle this. It is not a one country problem it is a world problem.
Recommend 0
T. M. Reddy
May 14, 2020 05:38pm
Exactly how the brain operates remains one of the biggest unsolved mysteries, and it seems the more we probe its secrets, the more surprises we find. COVID-19 has added another dimension to our brain.
Recommend 0
Steve lomas
May 14, 2020 08:36pm
@M. Saeed, no
Recommend 0

