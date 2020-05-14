DAWN.COM

Coronavirus may never go away: WHO

AFPUpdated May 14, 2020

As some countries around the world begin gradually easing lockdown restrictions imposed in a bid to stop the novel coronavirus from spreading, the WHO said it may never be wiped out entirely. — AFP/File
The new coronavirus may never go away and populations around the world will have to learn to live with it, the World Health Organisation warned Wednesday.

The virus first emerged in Wuhan in China late last year and has since infected more than 4.2 million people and killed nearly 300,000 worldwide.

"We have a new virus entering the human population for the first time and therefore it is very hard to predict when we will prevail over it," said Michael Ryan, the WHO's emergencies director.

"This virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities and this virus may never go away," he told a virtual press conference in Geneva. "HIV has not gone away — but we have come to terms with the virus."

More than half of humanity has been put under some form of lockdown since the coronavirus crisis began.

But the WHO warned there was no way to guarantee that easing the restrictions would not trigger a second wave of infections. "Many countries would like to get out of the different measures," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"But our recommendation is still the alert at any country should be at the highest level possible."

'Long way to go'

Ryan added that there was a "long, long way to go" on the path to returning to normal, insisting that countries would have to stay the course.

"There is some magical thinking going on that lockdowns work perfectly and that unlocking lockdowns will go great. Both are fraught with dangers," the Irish epidemiologist said.

Ryan also condemned attacks on healthcare workers that were linked to the pandemic, saying more than 35 "quite serious" such incidents were recorded in April alone in 11 countries.

He said the attacks were often over-reactions from ill-informed communities — while others were more sinister.

"Covid-19 is bringing out the best in us, but it's also bringing out some of the worst," he said. "People feel empowered to take out their frustrations on individuals who are purely trying to help.

"These are senseless acts of violence and discrimination that must be resisted."

But he insisted that in finding a way to conquer the virus was a chance for humanity to take major steps forward by finding a vaccine and making it widely accessible.

"It's a massive opportunity for the world," Ryan said.

Comments (39)

Vivek Lahore
May 14, 2020 10:57am
WHO has indirectly said it's the end of the game for the world. Learn to survive with very limited resources.
Meow
May 14, 2020 11:13am
Thnks to you.. wasted health organization
Ahmed bin Babar
May 14, 2020 11:17am
WHO's statement is irresponsible as it spreds disappointment at large...
Boom
May 14, 2020 11:18am
Thank you China
ali
May 14, 2020 11:18am
'The new coronavirus may never go away and populations around the world will have to learn to live with it, the World Health Organisation warned Wednesday'. There are many viruses which human have learned to live with.
Chris Roberts
May 14, 2020 11:24am
The World Health Organisation is, in reality, a corporate entity, serving corporate interests and funded by corporate interests - namely the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation along with 3 major pharmaceutical companies. The vaccines have been known for their less than honourable purposes and have netted huge profits.
Salman
May 14, 2020 11:26am
For all those clamoring for lockdowns please read this news and digest.
India Rocks
May 14, 2020 11:56am
We are never going to trust WHO.. Already serum institute of india conducting trails.. it will be out by september in affordabe price.
Goodfellas
May 14, 2020 12:12pm
China should be held accountable
Pankaj
May 14, 2020 12:13pm
But will keep spreading further, loosing lives, which he did not further elaborate.
Ukasha Rajpoot
May 14, 2020 12:17pm
Thanks to the brilliant minds of the world for not making covid-19 as deadly as HIV. They messed up with the transmission technology though.
AKL
May 14, 2020 12:22pm
That's how world ended
Erum Aziz
May 14, 2020 12:30pm
what about other infections like polio, hepatitis, measles etc etc, we have neglected them due to corona...
Peace
May 14, 2020 12:34pm
Please dont talk to us...
Sameer
May 14, 2020 12:56pm
The bitter reality is the virus will stop once it has ran out of sources to infect. Either via vaccination, infecting every source or by spontaneous mutation which renders if less infectious. Vaccines can't be developed fast enough and the only way might be infecting enough people that if stops propagating. This is what happened in case of 1918 flu.
AAA
May 14, 2020 01:10pm
So Netanyahu was right when he mentioned this, seems like WHO got late for party yet again.
Furqan
May 14, 2020 01:20pm
China should be held accountable and punished severely. Even if it was a mistake at their end, such mistakes are not acceptable. They have put whole world and every single human being at risk. US and world powers need to make China pay big time.
Texas Ranger
May 14, 2020 01:29pm
WHO you may please go away, useless funding eating organization
Pakistani1
May 14, 2020 01:34pm
That is reality. Humans have to learn to live with it!!
Changez Khan
May 14, 2020 01:54pm
Yep, coronavirus may never go away, it will be just another virus which will popup every year in a new form. Once a vaccine comes out, people will be able to relax and go on with their lives without any fear.
darkz_man
May 14, 2020 01:57pm
Thanks to you : WHO
Saif Zulfiqar
May 14, 2020 01:59pm
Finally the world is tired and is unable to help this beautiful planet.
Sairbeen plus.
May 14, 2020 02:20pm
No virus is immortal. It has to go with time. More than 20 advance nations are trying to bring in market the vaccine as well as drugs. The trials are under way and by September 2020 vaccines will be available. WHO at the outset was sleeping, and now it’s scaring the people. There are many leaders in the world including President Trump who are optimistic, they recommend opening of system & routines but with precautions, the proper mask & gloves are best precautions, and avoiding big gatherings, keeping social distancing, that’s it. Untill drugs & vaccines comes, the new vaccines for Covid-19 will be more effective and vast efficacy, the influenza of common flu will automatically covered by the new strong vaccine, not only the Covid-19 will vanish other lower intensity of flu, including asthma patients will greatly benefit from new vaccine, which already passed the trials on monkeys & rats,many humans vaccinated, now under observation untill Sept,& breakthrough is near.
Ali S
May 14, 2020 02:25pm
China should pay for its criminal negligence
Dr. Chipmunk
May 14, 2020 02:27pm
Scary thought...but what else is WHO doing other than issuing warning after warning.
Su
May 14, 2020 03:20pm
China should be sued by all nations for the economic damage caused by its negligence post outbreak by not imposing lockdown of China and not sharing information with the rest of the world. It is criminally negligent act.
Mimhf sisters
May 14, 2020 04:03pm
It would be shameful for humanity if the worldwide health organization gives such statements.We should never step down in the current war against this pandemic.HOPE FOR THE BEST
Aijaz Ali
May 14, 2020 04:10pm
Game is over. Make it habit to live with such pathogens and continue to repeat mistakes which have already made.
Ash Man
May 14, 2020 04:23pm
WHO advised the whole world to go into lockdown. It created more problems than it solved. So now saying to go about your work at your own risk.
AKC
May 14, 2020 05:37pm
WHO has lost its credibility. It is like politician issuing statements to drag attention.
India
May 14, 2020 06:39pm
Finally WHO admits & people are use to living with covid 19
Amin
May 14, 2020 07:05pm
@Ahmed bin Babar, which virus has left so far? And where will they go ?
Rao Abdul Uzair Khan
May 14, 2020 07:16pm
We are doomed!
A. Din
May 14, 2020 07:16pm
There are many diseases that never went away like Malaria,Cancer, diabetes etc etc. Cures were found for some and prevention was found for some and people learn to live with them.
AyeshaZS
May 14, 2020 07:18pm
Every couple of days WHO reminds us of our impending doom that we didn't know already. Useless organisation just spreading panic to stay relevant.
Gypsy
May 14, 2020 09:05pm
Raising the fear and stakes, to increase the price of vaccine whenever it is launched
Imdimker Khan
May 14, 2020 11:42pm
Covid-19 is still evolving as it is a polymorphic virus which will continually incorporate patches of diseases within its DNA structure as it moves through populations which could include further HIV patches and Ebola as it finally reaches Africa it could also incorporate small pox yellow fever heamorhagic fever and the list goes on and on it reminds me of the alien when the creature bursts through John Hurts stomach considering what it ended up evolving into it was supposed to be the good guy.
Anand Yesu
May 15, 2020 12:01am
Courtesy iron brother.
WAQAS
May 15, 2020 12:30am
@Chris Roberts, well said and I am agree with your thaughts
