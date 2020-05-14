DAWN.COM

May 14, 2020

FM tells counterparts Covid-19 in Pakistan not growing rapidly

Baqir Sajjad SyedUpdated May 14, 2020

SCO informed that graver than the health challenge is the economic challenge being faced by developing states.
— FO handout/File

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday told his counterparts from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) that the new coronavirus was not growing exponentially in Pakistan, but economic challenge was grave.

“Although the number of infections is rising, with increased testing, we have not seen explosive rise in cases, and the number of fatalities have remained limited,” Mr Qureshi said while participating in the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) video-conference convened by the Russian Federation.

The meeting was attended by the foreign ministers of member states, SCO Secretary General Vladimir Norov and Director of the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Jumakhon Giyosov.

Mr Qureshi’s comments came as Pakistan recorded its biggest spike in the number of coronavirus cases in a day.

SCO informed that graver than the health challenge is the economic challenge being faced by developing states

A total of 2,468 new cases of Covid-19 were reported during the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 35,384.

Notwithstanding the government’s claims of increased testing, the number of tests being done every day since May 6 have, meanwhile, been almost static.

The foreign minister, however, was worried about the economic impact of the pandemic. “Perhaps graver than the health challenge, is the economic challenge that the developing countries face,” he said

Pakistan has over the past few weeks carried out an extensive diplomatic outreach to highlight the crisis being encountered by fragile economies.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had on April 12 launched an international appeal for debt relief. He had urged the world leaders to help developing countries in dealing with the impact of Covid-19 through debt relief and restructuring so that fiscal space could be created for them to carry out relief activities in their countries.

Although various global initiatives have been announced since then for mitigating the economic impact of the pandemic, Pakistan believes that rich countries need to do more. In this regard, Pakistan is trying to initiate consultations at the United Nations over a comprehensive solution to the debt challenges of developing countries against the backdrop of Covid-19.

Mr Qureshi told the SCO meeting that Prime Minister Khan’s initiative aims at a comprehensive plan of action of debt relief and restructuring to free up resources, shore up economies and promote sustainable growth.

Calling for collective efforts by the countries in the bloc against Covid-19, the foreign minister said the SCO has the wherewithal to defeat the infectious disease, but “unity and a sense of purpose” were needed.

“SCO’s role in coordinating our response to collectively confront this challenge will be crucial, going forward,” he stressed.

Published in Dawn, May 14th, 2020

Laila
May 14, 2020 08:58am
Those counterparts should not believe our FO but follow news coverage on Dawn.
Recommend 0
Kabir K
May 14, 2020 09:07am
How can one be always wrong !!!
Recommend 0
Shehbaz
May 14, 2020 09:09am
Start testing more and you will see the results.
Recommend 0
Shehbaz
May 14, 2020 09:09am
India is testing 80,000 per day and Pakistan is testing 20,000 per day.
Recommend 0
Abhilash Botekar
May 14, 2020 09:16am
What a joke. Accepting a problem is first step towards solving it.
Recommend 0
Ratan Bhai
May 14, 2020 09:25am
FM is really smart man but bad with math and numbers.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
May 14, 2020 09:25am
There is no benifit in understating the covid count
Recommend 0
Ratan Bhai
May 14, 2020 09:26am
So are we the best country in the world?
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
May 14, 2020 09:38am
So he waiting for an explosive spike in coronavirus infection ! Does his talks make sense ?
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
May 14, 2020 09:39am
@Shehbaz, No it 34000 per day in Pakistan .
Recommend 0
Rajan
May 14, 2020 09:48am
As the King so are his ministers.
Recommend 0
Corbu
May 14, 2020 09:49am
@Ratan Bhai, no but definitely better than yours.
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
May 14, 2020 09:50am
@Ratan Bhai, "FM is really smart man but bad with math and numbers". His counting starts from million.
Recommend 0
Laila
May 14, 2020 09:58am
@Shehbaz, you are right, our testing is among the lowest due to testing kits being expensive and unavailable, also many people who couldn't go to the doctor during the partial lockdown or even now. So many will die from Covid-19 at home but untested and undiagnosed. This will misrepresent the picture of how fast Covid-19 is spreading and how many related casualties there are in reality. Our medical staff still isn't provided PPE. Information about Covid-19 to the public has been poor. Mosques have been allowed open gør congregations. The government has been in denial since the start, so they can't be trusted in this matter.
Recommend 0
Ajamd
May 14, 2020 09:59am
@Shehbaz, no pak is only testing 11k max on any day.
Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
May 14, 2020 10:06am
@Shehbaz, who says Pakistan is actually testing 20,000 per day? Nobody is testing or has been tested here , I live near Taxila city in Northern Punjab. Maybe they have only tested 20,000 people in all so far and are lying as usual?
Recommend 0
syed arif hussain zahidi
May 14, 2020 10:09am
@Laila, I quite agree with you. It has doubled in less than 15 days ? from 17,000 on 1st of May to almost 36,000 by 14 th of May the number of confirmed cases have increased.
Recommend 0
syed arif hussain zahidi
May 14, 2020 10:10am
@Kabir K, PTI is a very good example, they were wrong before the elections and are on the same track even now.
Recommend 0
bimal william
May 14, 2020 10:14am
It is all about testing. The more people are tested the more people you find infected. This is just the first wave. You can easily guess the picture when the second wave strikes.
Recommend 0
Justice
May 14, 2020 10:34am
Qureshi is still in denial. Making all wordsmithing for loans and money from other countries. Nice try.
Recommend 0
Tuntun
May 14, 2020 10:39am
@Shehbaz, why bring India into every topic
Recommend 0
Jjacky
May 14, 2020 10:42am
China has request SMQ to help and provide medical expertise in controlling and recovering from Covid19 with very less casualties.
Recommend 0
ExMohajirinUK
May 14, 2020 10:48am
This confirms that the govt. Is more bothered by economy rather than lives of people.
Recommend 0
Vish
May 14, 2020 10:54am
Famous last words.
Recommend 0
Bhaskar
May 14, 2020 11:14am
In that case we should make a case study of the excellent health care system, healthy habits of the people, culture and social policies of Pakistan. It will be for the benefit of humanity and will be forever etched in annals of history, the contribution made by Pakistan in alleviating the pains of suffering humanity.
Recommend 0
Vikas
May 14, 2020 11:44am
@Kabir K, "How can one be always wrong !!!" It has to do with truth. If you say the truth one is always right. If you say a lie, you would have to tell a hundred lies to cover your first lie.
Recommend 0
Salaria
May 14, 2020 11:48am
He is a intellectual person
Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 14, 2020 11:49am
@Laila, no need for concern, the world leaders dont pay much attention or believe us anyway!
Recommend 0
Salaria
May 14, 2020 11:52am
Pakistan has tested 3,30,000 and found about 35,400 positive.. That is more than 10% of tests.. World average is 5%.
Recommend 0
Danish
May 14, 2020 12:06pm
Less than 10000 test in country for people and FM saying that is not growing rapidly if Gov do more test every day than he can figure out the situation in country. Talk like professional not like illiterate person.
Recommend 0
Mahesh
May 14, 2020 12:16pm
Since pakistan has not been much affected by covid, there wil not be any debt relief.....
Recommend 0
topbrass
May 14, 2020 12:24pm
He means to say Covid-19 has lost the race against its competitors like corruption and economic collapse in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Rajan
May 14, 2020 12:24pm
Why not sell Pakistani intellectual property in controlling COVID-19 to the world. Knowledge it the greatest power and product to sell.
Recommend 0
Friend
May 14, 2020 12:27pm
No debt relief for nuclear states.
Recommend 0
Chríss Dănn
May 14, 2020 01:02pm
He is doing his job!!!
Recommend 0
Chríss Dănn
May 14, 2020 01:04pm
@Tuntun, Obsession.
Recommend 0

