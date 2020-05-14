DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 14, 2020

Trade resumes with Iran after Zero Point opens in Taftan

Ali Raza RindUpdated May 14, 2020

Email

As many as 17 Iranian trawlers loaded with food items and LPG gas tankers arrive in Pakistan to mark resumption. — DawnNewsTV/File
As many as 17 Iranian trawlers loaded with food items and LPG gas tankers arrive in Pakistan to mark resumption. — DawnNewsTV/File

CHAGAI: Trade activities between Pakistan and Iran resumed on Wednesday after two more trade crossing points were reopened in Taftan following a decision taken by the National Command and Operations Centre last month.

According to official sources, these trade gateways were closed two-and-a-half months ago after the coronavirus outbreak in Iran and later their closure was extended as the pandemic penetrated in Pakistan as well.

As many as 17 Iranian trawlers loaded with food items and LPG gas tankers arrived in Pakistan through transit gate, besides import of edible commodities commenced after the reopening of Zero Point Gate in Taftan.

Officials of the local administration in Taftan said trade activities between the two countries would continue thrice a week according to standard operating procedures.

Published in Dawn, May 14th, 2020

Pak Iran Ties , Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Truthsayer
May 14, 2020 08:54am
What does Pakistan export to Iran?
Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 14, 2020 09:01am
Taftan, again !
Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
May 14, 2020 09:09am
Positive step forward.....much needed.....
Recommend 0
Rajan
May 14, 2020 09:53am
What export? Assets?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 14, 2020

NFC award

THE announcement of the constitution of the 10th National Finance Commission has come at a time when devolution of...
May 14, 2020

Shocking target

IT was a bloody Tuesday in Afghanistan — alas, one of many such blood-soaked days this forsaken country has been...
May 14, 2020

Palestinian anger

ON Tuesday, in an incident strangely reminiscent of the biblical story of David and Goliath, an Israeli soldier,...
Updated May 13, 2020

Lawmakers’ reality

It seems the long break away from the legislature has done little to diminish the lawmakers’ enthusiasm for blame games.
May 13, 2020

Medicine import

THE issue of importing medicines and raw material used in the making of drugs from India continues to generate a...
May 13, 2020

Banning groups

STARTING from the Musharraf era, the state has regularly been proscribing a variety of outfits, including sectarian...