Trade resumes with Iran after Zero Point opens in Taftan

CHAGAI: Trade activities between Pakistan and Iran resumed on Wednesday after two more trade crossing points were reopened in Taftan following a decision taken by the National Command and Operations Centre last month.

According to official sources, these trade gateways were closed two-and-a-half months ago after the coronavirus outbreak in Iran and later their closure was extended as the pandemic penetrated in Pakistan as well.

As many as 17 Iranian trawlers loaded with food items and LPG gas tankers arrived in Pakistan through transit gate, besides import of edible commodities commenced after the reopening of Zero Point Gate in Taftan.

Officials of the local administration in Taftan said trade activities between the two countries would continue thrice a week according to standard operating procedures.

Published in Dawn, May 14th, 2020