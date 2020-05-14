DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 14, 2020

Overseas Pakistanis allowed to bring back bodies of Covid-19 victims

Mohammad AsgharUpdated May 14, 2020

Email

"Two requests for shifting of Covid-19 deceased have been made from France and Barcelona,” says Aviation Division spox. — AFP/File
"Two requests for shifting of Covid-19 deceased have been made from France and Barcelona,” says Aviation Division spox. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: The government has granted permission to overseas Pakistanis to bring the bodies of Covid-19 victims home but after strictly following the guidelines issued by the health ministry and Civil Aviation Authority to avoid the spread of infections.

Aviation Division’s spokesman Abdul Sattar Khokhar told Dawn that the government had allowed the overseas Pakistanis to bring the bodies of Covid-19 victims back home but after following the guidelines of the Ministry of National Health Services Regul­ations and Coordination.

When asked how many Pakistani expatriates had contacted the embassies concerned for shifting of the body of their family member or friend to Pakistan so far, he said: “Though no such body has been airlifted to Pakistan from abroad so far, two requests for shifting of Covid-19 deceased have been made from France and Barcelona.”

The body should be enclosed in a sealed coffin in compliance with the airlines’s rules and regulations.

Under the guidelines, anyone coming in contact with the body must ensure the standard preventive measures, including hand washing and disinfection pre- and post-interaction with the body.

Minimum number of staff should be involved in handling and transferring of the body and they should wear appropriate personal protective equipment, long-sleeved fluid resistant gown, gloves, face shield or goggles, N95 mask and boots.

The environmental surfaces or waiting rooms where the body was kept before transferring to the aircraft should be disinfected and cleaned properly. While air transporting, the body should be wrapped in two clothes soaked in 10 per cent formalin solution.

Meanwhile, a Pakistan Inte­r­national Airlines (PIA) special flight carrying 380 passengers departed for Barcelona from Islamabad Inter­nati­onal Airport on Wed­nesday.

Before boarding the aircraft, all passengers were subjected to scanning and health check. Besides, the aircraft was also disinfected.

The PIA flight will return to Islamabad carrying the Pakistanis stranded in Spain.

Published in Dawn, May 14th, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
May 14, 2020 09:26am
Not a wise decision of Pakistan Government.
Recommend 0
Zartaz Gul
May 14, 2020 10:20am
Its better to bury them abroad itself.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 14, 2020

NFC award

THE announcement of the constitution of the 10th National Finance Commission has come at a time when devolution of...
May 14, 2020

Shocking target

IT was a bloody Tuesday in Afghanistan — alas, one of many such blood-soaked days this forsaken country has been...
May 14, 2020

Palestinian anger

ON Tuesday, in an incident strangely reminiscent of the biblical story of David and Goliath, an Israeli soldier,...
Updated May 13, 2020

Lawmakers’ reality

It seems the long break away from the legislature has done little to diminish the lawmakers’ enthusiasm for blame games.
May 13, 2020

Medicine import

THE issue of importing medicines and raw material used in the making of drugs from India continues to generate a...
May 13, 2020

Banning groups

STARTING from the Musharraf era, the state has regularly been proscribing a variety of outfits, including sectarian...