Today's Paper | May 14, 2020

Gill named as PM’s special assistant on ‘political communication’

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 14, 2020

Cabinet Division promptly issues a notification in this regard. — Twitter/File
ISLAMABAD: Two weeks after shuffling his media team, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday appointed Dr Shahbaz Gill as his special assistant on “political communication”.

The Cabinet Division promptly issued a notification in this regard.

Mr Gill is the 15th person to have been appointed as special assistant to the prime minister and it is the first federal cabinet in the country’s history to have such a large number of special assistants.

With the inclusion of Dr Gill, who has previously served as the official spokesman for Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the cabinet size has increased to 51. There are 27 federal ministers, four ministers of state, 15 special assistants and five advisers in the cabinet, besides 36 parliamentary secretaries who are only responsible to represent the ministers in the National Assembly during its proceedings.

Dr Gill has been regularly defending the government’s policies in television talk shows.

The opposition parties used to call him “a self-proclaimed spokesman for the PM” since he had not been officially notified but was operating from the PM Office.

Last month, the prime minister replaced his special assistant on information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan with retired Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa and appointed Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz as federal minister for information and broadcasting — a position that had been lying vacant for almost a year.

Nadeem Afzal Chan is still officiating as official spokesperson for the PM Office. The late Naeemul Haq had also served as the PM’s spokesman. Former managing director of the Pakistan Television Yousuf Baig Mirza resigned as special assistant to the PM on media affairs in November last year, stating that he wanted to return to the media industry.

Published in Dawn, May 14th, 2020

Bipin
May 14, 2020 09:18am
Firdous Apa was the best, always combative for govt.
Recommend 0
Fahim Qureshi
May 14, 2020 09:39am
Even this PM don't know how many special assistants n advisors he has.
Recommend 0
AHMED 40
May 14, 2020 09:45am
If the govt actually focused on doing actual work rather than a media blitz they wouldn't need an army of spokespersons
Recommend 0
Haseeb
May 14, 2020 09:47am
Appoint another 100 advisers, still you wouldn't be able to correct your governence.
Recommend 0
salman
May 14, 2020 09:57am
Special assistant on political communication special assistant on information Federal Minister for Information & broadcasting official spokesperson for the PM Office aren't all these people doing the same job?
Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
May 14, 2020 10:00am
It shows how people are appointed on “merit” which PTI preached before and during the 2018 election campaign.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
May 14, 2020 10:02am
Shabaz Gill is the other side of the picture of Imran Khan while talking on electronic media about opposition parties. He was waiting to get this postion since ever he came to knew that deceased Naeem-ul-Haq was unwell. His appoitment will further degrade the image of PTI in the eyes of general public. PTI is required to build its soft image, instead of becoming harder and harder day by day due to which PTI is losing its credibility.
Recommend 0
Scary
May 14, 2020 10:04am
Just what exactly is political communication. Is it the art of hiding your own incompetency on TV talk shows or hiding the truth or both
Recommend 0

