Mauritius says battle ‘won’ as all virus patients discharged

AFPUpdated May 14, 2020

“Today we are at 17 days without a new case. Mauritius now has zero active cases,” announces health minister. — AFP/File
“Today we are at 17 days without a new case. Mauritius now has zero active cases,” announces health minister. — AFP/File

PORT LOUIS: Mauritius on Wednesday declared wary victory in its first battle with coronavirus, saying it had “zero” active patients and had not documented a single new case in 17 days.

The Indian Ocean island nation initially surged ahead of other eastern African countries in terms of caseload, hitting a peak of 332 just shy of six weeks into its outbreak. Ten people died.

It imposed one of the first and strictest lockdowns in Africa, going so far as to initially shut supermarkets for 10 days, a measure that has been extended until June 1.

“Today we are at 17 days without a new case. Mauritius now has zero active cases,” Health Minister Kailesh Jagutpal said in an address on national television.

“We have won the battle thanks to the cooperation of the public, who understood that the government needed to take extreme measures, including complete confinement, and the closure of supermarkets and our borders. But we have not yet won the war. Let’s remain vigilant.” From May 15, a limited selection of essential stores such as bakeries, butcheries and fishmongers will be allowed to re-open, but most businesses, bars, shopping centres and markets will stay shut.

Published in Dawn, May 14th, 2020

Comments (15)

Atif
May 14, 2020 10:51am
This is how lockdown is done and this is the requirement of Karachi / Pakistan With a useless lockdown going in SINDH & Pakistan since 23rd march nothing can be achieved
Farid
May 14, 2020 11:15am
They new the meaning of lockdown.
Natarajan
May 14, 2020 11:57am
Mauritius totally depends on tourism and unless it revives which is unlikely for some time till vaccine is found, it will have a tough time. This virus will leave no one unaffected.
Jehengir khan
May 14, 2020 12:04pm
Bravo....this is the advantage being a small nation and isolated from other countries....
ayesha
May 14, 2020 12:09pm
New clusters will emerge soon ...same happening in South Korea , Taiwan
babu
May 14, 2020 12:59pm
Mauritius should give a Big Thank you to India for medical and pharma assistance, free of cost.
Chríss Dănn
May 14, 2020 01:26pm
Seems will be soon open for tourists.
Amit Shah
May 14, 2020 01:57pm
Atlas ..some good news
Sami
May 14, 2020 02:06pm
There is no win against Corona as it is to come back soon again in another form..
Sradhanand from Mauritius
May 14, 2020 02:24pm
Thanks to the right implementation of government decisions, we have been able to stop the propagation of the virus here in Mauritius. Hope the whole world will get rid of the virus soon.
Jjacky
May 14, 2020 02:44pm
Congrats.
Ahmad
May 14, 2020 03:24pm
Famous last words
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 14, 2020 03:45pm
Well done Mauritius and welcome to the distinctive and niche club along with New Zealand and Vietnam as its active members, consisting of those countries who have overcome coronavirus pandemic. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
K k pandey
May 14, 2020 05:04pm
Congratulations
ibrahim S
May 14, 2020 08:02pm
@Atif , I can't agree more. I believe we have been misguided in believing that we are the best of the bests , nothing is going to happen to us.
