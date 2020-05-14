Coronavirus cases surge amid SOPs breach

• Markets flouting standard operating procedures sealed in Sindh

• Punjab CM concerned over violation of precautionary measures

KARACHI / LAHORE: Pakis­tan sees a record jump in Covid-19 cases only days after the reopening of markets, as blatant violation of the government’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) continued on Wednesday despite repeated warnings by the relevant authorities and sealing of some overcrowded shopping areas.

With the detection of 2,468 more cases in one day, the tally of confirmed cases of the deadly virus across the country jumped to 35,384.

Neither social distancing nor other SOPs were being maintained at most of the markets across Punjab that reported 1,362 cases, which is over 55pc of the total new cases found across the country.

While Punjab CM Usman Buzdar expressed concern over contravention of precautionary measures in markets after easing of lockdown and stressed that citizens must not go out without any need, the authorities in Sindh took strict action and sealed the shops over violation of the defined SOPs by both traders and shoppers.

Major actions were taken in Hyderabad’s Resham Bazaar and Karachi’s Zainab Market where the authorities sealed many shops.

In the second half of the day, senior officials of the Karachi municipal administration took a round of the Zainab Market in Saddar. As no precautionary measures were being observed by the traders and buyers, the situation pushed the authorities to take the bold decision of sealing the shops in view of public safety.

“Assistant commissioner Asif Chandio ordered immediately closure of the market and then sealed it,” said an official at the Karachi commissioner office. “The municipal administration visited more than 200 shops and found no salesman at any of the shops wearing a mask. The same case was with the buyers who thronged the market without following the SOPs and neither were they being asked by the traders to follow the government guidelines.”

It triggered brief but strong protests at a few places. The Sindh government had earlier warned that the decision of reopening of markets could be reversed to contain the spread of the deadly virus if the SOPs were not followed.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar expressed concern over contravention of precautionary measures in markets after easing of lockdown and directed the administration and police to ensure implementation of SOPs.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the chief minister said the lockdown had been eased keeping in view the financial difficulties of the people and businesses with the precondition of implementing the SOPs strictly.

Mr Buzdar directed the officials concerned to ensure implementation of all precautionary measures to save people from contracting infection.

During the past 24 hours, 28 people died from the coronavirus. The overall death toll has risen to 761.

In the last one day, the total number of confirmed cases has increased from 32,916 to 35,384, with 731 new cases reported from Sindh, 1,362 more cases from Punjab, 43 new cases from Islamabad, 231 cases from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18 new cases from Gilgit-Baltistan, two more cases from Azad Jammu and Kashmir. However, no new case was detected in Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, May 14th, 2020