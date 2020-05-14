DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 14, 2020

Coronavirus cases surge amid SOPs breach

Dawn ReportUpdated May 14, 2020

KARACHI: Officials of the city administration close down the Zainab Market at Saddar on Wednesday after the assistant commissioner issued orders to seal it over the shopkeepers’ failure to follow the standard operating procedures. The SOPs were to be followed during relaxation of the lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19.—INP
• Markets flouting standard operating procedures sealed in Sindh
• Punjab CM concerned over violation of precautionary measures

KARACHI / LAHORE: Pakis­tan sees a record jump in Covid-19 cases only days after the reopening of markets, as blatant violation of the government’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) continued on Wednesday despite repeated warnings by the relevant authorities and sealing of some overcrowded shopping areas.

With the detection of 2,468 more cases in one day, the tally of confirmed cases of the deadly virus across the country jumped to 35,384.

Neither social distancing nor other SOPs were being maintained at most of the markets across Punjab that reported 1,362 cases, which is over 55pc of the total new cases found across the country.

While Punjab CM Usman Buzdar expressed concern over contravention of precautionary measures in markets after easing of lockdown and stressed that citizens must not go out without any need, the authorities in Sindh took strict action and sealed the shops over violation of the defined SOPs by both traders and shoppers.

Major actions were taken in Hyderabad’s Resham Bazaar and Karachi’s Zainab Market where the authorities sealed many shops.

In the second half of the day, senior officials of the Karachi municipal administration took a round of the Zainab Market in Saddar. As no precautionary measures were being observed by the traders and buyers, the situation pushed the authorities to take the bold decision of sealing the shops in view of public safety.

“Assistant commissioner Asif Chandio ordered immediately closure of the market and then sealed it,” said an official at the Karachi commissioner office. “The municipal administration visited more than 200 shops and found no salesman at any of the shops wearing a mask. The same case was with the buyers who thronged the market without following the SOPs and neither were they being asked by the traders to follow the government guidelines.”

It triggered brief but strong protests at a few places. The Sindh government had earlier warned that the decision of reopening of markets could be reversed to contain the spread of the deadly virus if the SOPs were not followed.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar expressed concern over contravention of precautionary measures in markets after easing of lockdown and directed the administration and police to ensure implementation of SOPs.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the chief minister said the lockdown had been eased keeping in view the financial difficulties of the people and businesses with the precondition of implementing the SOPs strictly.

Mr Buzdar directed the officials concerned to ensure implementation of all precautionary measures to save people from contracting infection.

During the past 24 hours, 28 people died from the coronavirus. The overall death toll has risen to 761.

In the last one day, the total number of confirmed cases has increased from 32,916 to 35,384, with 731 new cases reported from Sindh, 1,362 more cases from Punjab, 43 new cases from Islamabad, 231 cases from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18 new cases from Gilgit-Baltistan, two more cases from Azad Jammu and Kashmir. However, no new case was detected in Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, May 14th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Vijay
May 14, 2020 08:23am
The world will see herd immunity as only solution.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 14, 2020 08:25am
Pakistan has so far been amongst the best countries across the world in containing Covid19. A nation of 22 crore has managed to keep Corona deaths to around 700.
Recommend 0
Thomas
May 14, 2020 08:26am
Cases surging very rapidly in India.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 14, 2020 08:33am
India crossed 75000 nearing China.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
May 14, 2020 08:34am
@Thomas, bro let’s focus on our country
Recommend 0
Pavan Kumar Telangana
May 14, 2020 09:50am
@Thomas, Pakistan is geographically UP (India). and cases 35000 against indian cases 75000. Think who is better
Recommend 0
Nisi
May 14, 2020 10:13am
according to your own data Balochistan reported 81 new cases
Recommend 0
Justice
May 14, 2020 10:41am
This is the direct result of IK's surrender to clerics ad then covering it up with useless SOPs.
Recommend 0
Jjacky
May 14, 2020 10:43am
@Thomas, India is finished.
Recommend 0
nnb
May 14, 2020 11:31am
@Jjacky, and PAK has finished the VIRUS. Great job. Far ahead of other countries.
Recommend 0

