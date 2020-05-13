DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 14, 2020

Major markets, shopping centres sealed in Karachi over violation of Covid-19 SOPs

Imtiaz Ali | Dawn.comMay 13, 2020

People are seen at a store which was sealed by the commissioner over violation of SOPs. —Photo courtesy: Commissioner Karachi
People are seen at a store which was sealed by the commissioner over violation of SOPs. —Photo courtesy: Commissioner Karachi

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Wednesday ordered the sealing of a number of major markets and shopping centres and at least three stores in the city for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government before easing the coronavirus lockdown for traders and the public.

In the East district of the city, three major stores — Limelight, Shoe Planet and Stylo — were sealed for allowing large crowds inside the shops.

The markets and shopping centres shuttered in the South district include Zainab Market, Saddar; Victoria Centre, Saddar; International Centre, Saddar; Madina City Mall, Saddar; Al Haram Centre, Garden; Gul Plaza, Garden; and Jillani Centre, Arambagh.

In pictures: SOPs out the window as Pakistani markets open after weeks-long hiatus

At least two beauty salons were also sealed in the district for not following the guidelines.

One of the stores sealed in Karachi. — Photo courtesy: Commissioner Karachi
One of the stores sealed in Karachi. — Photo courtesy: Commissioner Karachi

"These shops have been sealed as they were violating the SOPs despite warnings and my personal visits to all these markets," the commissioner said in a statement.

He warned that the businesses of shopkeepers who do not implement the government-mandated SOPs will be sealed.

Markets across the country were seen teeming after opening up on Monday for the first time in over a month as the nationwide lockdown was eased despite a steep rise in the number of Covid-19 infections.

The government announced last week that it would begin a phased lifting of the lockdown because of the effect it was having on the economy and the workforce.

Areas around wholesale markets in Karachi saw heavy traffic jams, and there were also big crowds in the commercial centres of Lahore and Quetta.

In numerous places, many people were seen not observing the government-issued guidelines to prevent further spread of Covid-19, including by not wearing masks and not maintaining a physical distance.

On Tuesday, speakers at a press conference in Karachi had expressed serious concerns over the irresponsible conduct of citizens following relaxation in the lockdown and described it as “a public health disaster in the making”.

They also criticised the federal government for its “lack of understanding” in containing the spread of Covid-19.

“Yesterday, after relaxation of the lockdown, we noted with horror that most people on streets, shopkeepers and salesmen, and even policemen and journalists were either not wearing face masks at all or not using it properly. We also saw people with three to four children travelling on bikes and in rickshaws without any precaution,” said Dr Shershah Syed, a senior physician-cum-activist.

“If the government doesn’t want a lockdown, it should ensure with the help of law enforcement agencies that everyone strictly follow the precautionary measures which should be repeated on the radio and television to create mass awareness.”

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Fastrack
May 13, 2020 06:34pm
Good move , Pakistan is going to be hit really hard with covid soon
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 13, 2020 06:37pm
Why Karachi people are so careless and suicidal?
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
May 13, 2020 06:39pm
Eid shopping will turn into Eid mourning for all those who violate the social distancing, how silly of people.
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
May 13, 2020 06:41pm
So people are happy to risk their lives for new clothes for Eid, really how silly and irresponsible.
Recommend 0
NoVoice
May 13, 2020 06:49pm
Increase timing and days. Rush is only happening due to pointless time restriction. The disease favours rush, not day or night or weekend!
Recommend 0
ashar
May 13, 2020 06:58pm
This sums up the issue, Discipline is lacking in our People from all areas. we can never be disciplined, in any section of life
Recommend 0
MG
May 13, 2020 07:01pm
All reactive....
Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
May 13, 2020 07:09pm
You care for my safety, I will care for u System should be
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 13, 2020 07:12pm
@M. Saeed, They are the same people where you live too, dear!
Recommend 0
Tzaman
May 13, 2020 07:16pm
Just before easing of lockdown people of all classes were crying about lack of work and money. Now how come so many people of all classes have money to buy for Eid. Which in any case is not necessary as the economy will not suddenly turn rosy after Eid. And Corona did not finish yet. Government is phoney and do is the people.
Recommend 0
Sajjad
May 13, 2020 07:17pm
We will be back to severe lockdown, retail businesses must follow SOPs and consumer should show responsible behavior too. Just one Eid without shopping will not kill you , covid will likely do.
Recommend 0
Murli
May 13, 2020 07:18pm
They thought covid-19 crisis is over under the leadership of PM IK.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
May 13, 2020 07:29pm
In just two days, the orders of easing out the lock down, though it were not taken back, but Sindh government exercised the second option to seal the shops and markets. This was obvious from day one that this is going to happen when locked down will be eased out as the centre and Sindh province were eye to eye on this particular matter. Unfortunately, people are not educated, despite having an educational certificate or a degree from the university, as education in every matter is a must. People don’t know what is right and what is wrong since ever the difference between the right and the wrong have been diminished as whatever one is doing and saying is right and if the other person who can differentiate between the right and wrong and knows where to put a dividing line between the right and the wrong has been subject to severe criticism by the majority. Now shopkeepers will have to go to deseal the shops through the relevant court of each area and by the time the Eid will be over.
Recommend 0
Zx
May 13, 2020 07:36pm
People should start using common sense..
Recommend 0
Zx
May 13, 2020 07:36pm
@Hasnain Haque, common sense is NOT that common.
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
May 13, 2020 07:44pm
Well-done.
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
May 13, 2020 07:45pm
The shop owners can’t implement SOPs it’s duty of police to stand out of Mall and let 6 persons at a time, while 6 got out. This is a procedure adopted by Walmart in US. Just sealing the premises is unjustified, and highhandnesses. The Commissioner of Karachi must review its actions, and remove the seals. The trade organizations must approach CM Sindh, and explain that hugely populated Karachi can’t be ruled this way, you can’t stop people from buying their needs. Find some better ways instead of sealing the private properties. In Mumbai the social distances failed , reason same it’s hugely populated, but they didn’t sealed the shops or malls. People should be explained to buy online, it’s almost difficult to implement the SOP where there’s a rush like famous Kausar Medico has 500 customers standing at a time, you dare can’t seize that store, selling life saving drug, you ensure a Q with 6 feet distance. Commissioner must be reasonable in implementation of SOPs. And no grafts please.
Recommend 0
Siddique Katiya
May 13, 2020 07:48pm
There is no sense of restricting opening hours, fewer opening hours means more crowd let businesses to decide their business hours
Recommend 0
Sana
May 13, 2020 07:49pm
illiterates crowding eveywhere
Recommend 0
Sana
May 13, 2020 07:49pm
@M. Saeed, you are right lack of education leads to this herd mentality
Recommend 0
Shariq
May 13, 2020 07:51pm
@Fastrack , how do you think that will happen if it hasn't happened till now won't happen later
Recommend 0
Bold truth
May 13, 2020 07:52pm
This is an extraordinary situation the Commissioner must restrain, no highhandnesses, Karachiites knows the administration is prejudiced, chosen by PPP. which has no representation in Karachi.
Recommend 0
Khawar Riaz
May 13, 2020 07:57pm
Bribe us otherwise we will seal you in the name of SOPs... Shamelesss Sindh govt.. They don't lose any opportunity to loot money...
Recommend 0
Thomas
May 13, 2020 08:15pm
@Hasnain Haque, it happens only in Pakistan
Recommend 0
Anon
May 13, 2020 08:15pm
Hiding behind education is totalitarianism.
Recommend 0
stay home
May 13, 2020 08:22pm
you want tax from karachi. but don't want to help. sham
Recommend 0
Chríss Dănn
May 13, 2020 08:25pm
Every such order is about Karachi. How about Jam Shoro.
Recommend 0
Neutral observer
May 13, 2020 08:32pm
Good job. If government cannot enforce SOPs then it is good to seal the errant businesses.
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
May 13, 2020 08:41pm
Everyone thinks that she would be the lucky one to be spared this plague.
Recommend 0
Nasir S.
May 13, 2020 08:44pm
This is display of Pakistan's economic strength. People have lots of money. Better to put a special covid tax to curb the rush.
Recommend 0
Harris
May 13, 2020 08:59pm
Pakistani Culture is partly to blame for such an extent of carelessness from our people. It's a shame that people are willing to risk their health for a festival.I do not think the Government should put enough trust in Shopkeepers and Companies, expecting them to follow the SOPs. It's pretty clear that Pakistan has earned it's reputation for a reason. The Citizens of Pakistan and Shopkeepers both have been irresponsible in the past, and I see no reason why they shouldn't be now. The Government should try taking initiative itself rather than depend on the people, who are unpredictable in every,way,shape or form. The Coronavirus containment should be dependent or reliant on the Pakistani people - We are bound to mess it up. Half of the country is illiterate, and most don't care about the Coronavirus - Either feel economic insecurity or negligence. In short, the Government should take initiative - People who we know are bound to violate all restrictions should not be dependent upon.
Recommend 0
Neutral observer
May 13, 2020 09:19pm
@Siddique Katiya, You are 100 percent right.
Recommend 0
Faraz Ahmed Khan
May 13, 2020 09:30pm
because they dont care about the corona they dont care even care about themselve and their family and then their is no reason for care this they think its a just nothing its just for fun.once they contract with that virus they even feel shame to tell anyone.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 13, 2020 09:54pm
Better safe than sorry.
Recommend 0
Shariq
May 13, 2020 09:56pm
@Sairbeen plus., Well said bro
Recommend 0
SZ
May 13, 2020 10:21pm
@M. Saeed, because most people are from remote areas and are well dress but illiterate. They are living everywhere in karachi.
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
May 13, 2020 10:30pm
That's what good administrator does. Safety for everyone- close down shopping centers if customers are not being careful.
Recommend 0
Khalida Husain
May 13, 2020 10:42pm
@Thomas , are you blind. You don’t see Indians liquor buyers crowding the stores? Don’t have holier than thou attitude, it will take you backward.
Recommend 0
Captain
May 13, 2020 10:52pm
I had happened to go to Bahadurabad and Tariq Road for a small job there I saw people maddening about shopping and going inside the garment and shoe stores with clear violation of SOPs. What type of people are we as a nation ??
Recommend 0
Kashif Alam
May 13, 2020 11:54pm
I am unable to understand why shoppers and shopkeepers don't follow the SOPs, what stops them from wearing mask and gloves, bitterly speaking, eid shopping is not more important than life.... We better improve our conduct and help the govt fight lethal virus
Recommend 0
Ramana
May 14, 2020 03:04am
@Sana, yes
Recommend 0
shamshad
May 14, 2020 03:18am
By closing or sealing the market it will further create problem to 20 million people of Karachi..all decision on Karachi are being taken by rural based govt.and Bureaucracy..real representative should be included for decision making
Recommend 0
Roshaan
May 14, 2020 04:26am
I didn't know why people are ignoring this situation!
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 14, 2020 06:14am
@NoVoice, Mr. NoVoice, Very good suggestion. I second you.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 14, 2020 06:16am
@Sairbeen plus., Mr. Sairbeen plus, Agreed.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 14, 2020 06:20am
@Chríss Dănn, Mr. Chríss Dănn, Valid question and valid point. Mr. Chief Minister of Sindh of PPP Mr. Syed Murad Ali Shah is focusing on Karachi whereas in other parts of province lockdown is only on paper. This is politics of hatred.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 14, 2020 06:23am
@Siddique Katiya, Mr. Siddique Katiya, You are 100% right. Don't you know that the provincial government of Sindh of PPP has most competent, smart and intelligent members? Shame on most corrupt PPP.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 14, 2020 06:24am
@Neutral observer, Mr. Neutral Observer, I also agree with Mr. Siddique Katiya.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 14, 2020 06:25am
@Bold truth , Mr. Bold truth, What can you expect from the most corrupt regional political party PPP?
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 14, 2020 06:27am
@M. Saeed, Mr. M. Saeed, In the other parts of the province is the situation same. But the corrupt provincial government of Sindh of PPP preserves silence and does nothing.
Recommend 0
Haseeb
May 14, 2020 08:13am
Good decision, if shop keepers dont follow seal them.
Recommend 0

