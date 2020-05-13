DAWN.COM

Pakistan's outbreak would've been worse had PPP or PML-N been in govt: Andleeb

Dawn.comUpdated May 13, 2020

PTI MNA Andleeb Abbas speaks in the parliament. — DawnNewsTV
PTI member of the National Assembly (MNA) Andleeb Abbas on Wednesday lashed out at opposition parties for their undue criticism of Prime Minister Imran Khan's government, claiming that Pakistan's coronavirus situation "would have been worse if the PPP or PML-N were in power".

Speaking during the second sitting of a special NA session to discuss Pakistan's strategy against the pandemic, Abbas reminded everyone that both major opposition parties (PML-N and PPP) had criticised the government for not bringing back students from Wuhan — the epicentre of China's outbreak — which later turned out to be the correct decision.

She called out former prime minister and PML-N MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for alleging that the government did not have a strategy.

"He says we do not have a strategy. Let me tell you about their strategy. If they had their way, they would have brought back our students from Wuhan and then the country would have been in a worse condition than it is right now.

"Look at the United States and Iran. They decided to call back their citizens from China and look at their conditions now."

Abbas said Pakistan was one of the first countries to start screening incoming travellers at airports.

Responding to criticism over poor quarantine facilities at the Pakistan-Iran border near Taftan, Abbas said the government had asked Iran to hold Pakistanis for a little while longer so that better arrangements could be made in Taftan.

"But they [Iran] had refused to do so and the government had to make emergency arrangements for them," she said.

Abbas said until the world came up with a vaccine for Covid-19, people across the globe would have to adjust their lifestyles in a way that both lives and livelihoods could be protected.

"The world cannot hop through this crisis one-legged."

'Is taking care of poor people confusion?'

Earlier, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood expressed regret that instead of joining forces to look for a way to defeat the novel coronavirus, lawmakers were unfairly criticising the government's approach.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said opposition lawmakers should "thank God" that Pakistan's condition was not as bad as European countries, where thousands had died.

Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood speaks at the floor of National Assembly. — DawnNewsTV
He further said that while the government had shut down marriage halls, transport, schools etc., a blanket lockdown will have a devastating effect on daily wagers and low-income people.

"They [the opposition] say there is confusion [regarding lockdown]. Is taking care of poor people confusion?" he asked.

Rejecting the opposition's claim that his government wanted to do away with the amendment, Mehmood said the 18th Amendment was a law, "and laws always have room for improvement".

The education minister said the government had included provinces in all decision making, inviting them to be a part of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meetings. "This is the [Centre's] level of coordination."

'Govt has no strategy to deal with pandemic'

Meanwhile PML-N leader and former prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, claimed that the government did not have a strategy to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addresses the NA — DawnNewsTV
"I have visited all government websites but I have not seen what the government's strategy is. Can they give even one piece of paper in the Parliament explaining what their strategy is?" he thundered.

Abbasi lashed out at the treasury benches, saying there was confusion over who was responsible for spearheading the efforts to tackle the pandemic.

"Four ministers have [so far] spoken here. Has anyone told us what is going on here?" he asked.

"There are spokespersons [...] then every minister is giving statements. Who is responsible [for handling crisis] in this country?"

He criticised the government for not consulting the parliament while developing a strategy to cope with the health crisis posed by the pandemic.

"They remembered parliament after three months [...] the prime minister gave 12 speeches, could he not have consulted political leaders?" he inquired.

"In situations like these, two policies are developed first: a testing protocol and a treatment protocol," said Abbasi.

"But what is the testing protocol here? If I go to a hospital, I can get tested. Nowhere in the world is this allowed but here people are getting tested for fun."

He called for a "unified national strategy" to cope with the challenge. "You can see a problem is coming. But you have fought with every province," he regretted.

"Making websites and photos won't work, formulate a strategy."

The former prime minister also demanded the government to provide details of the money it spent on medical equipment, the prime minister's volunteer force and other measures taken to combat the virus.

'Govt failed to step up to the challenge'

PPP leader and former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expressed regret over the government's "failure to step up to the challenge".

Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf — DawnNewsTV
Ashraf said New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was the only leader in the world who had taken timely steps to curb the spread of the virus and took her nation into confidence while formulating a strategy.

He added that his party's chairperson, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, was the first leader who had "voluntarily" announced he would extend support to the government in this time of crisis.

Ashraf said it was the prime minister's responsibility to unite the nation at a time when it was facing a great challenge.

"The prime minister dealt a blow to national unity when he left the multi-party conference without listening to the chief ministers."

He also criticised the lack of acknowledgment afforded to the Sindh government for the measures it took to cope with the crisis. Instead, the federal government sent two ministers to abuse the Sindh government, Ashraf claimed.

'Right decision to not bring students back'

MQM-P lawmaker Sheikh Salahuddin, while speaking on the floor of the NA, echoed Andleeb Abbas, pointing out that the opposition had criticised the government for not bringing back stranded Pakistani students from Wuhan.

"But the government did the right thing by not paying heed to opposition's demand. Today, it has been proved that a good decision was made," he said.

All of us responsible for state of health system: Amir Haider

ANP lawmaker Amir Haider Hoti — DawnNewsTV
Awami National Party (ANP) leader and former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, MNA Amir Haider Hoti, called for unity among opposition and government, saying "we cannot fight against coronavirus if we continue to wage a war" amongst ourselves.

He said instead of shifting blame, the parliament needed to take "collective responsibility" as every party had been in power at some point or another. "We are all responsible for the state of our current health system," he said.

Speaking about easing restrictions, he posed many questions to the government: "Have we acted too early, too fast? Have we reached our peak? Have we flattened the curve or are we moving towards herd immunity? Are we all on the same page?"

He also expressed concern over the lack of awareness about the novel coronavirus, noting that there were many people who refused to get tested because of the stigma attached to the virus.

Giving an example, he said the first casualty was reported from Mardan and the deceased had refused to be isolated or seek treatment and only came to the hospital when his condition had worsened.

"Are we going to talk about that? Or are we going to stick to 'I'm good and you're bad'?

"Why don't we listen to Sindh or Punjab's doctors when they tell us something? [...] We all have to take collective responsibility for the increasing number of cases in the country," he said.

More testing needed in remote areas: Dawar

Independent lawmaker Mohsin Dawar questioned the effectiveness of the lockdown imposed across the country, saying that a majority of people, including police officials, did not understand the concept of social distancing.

He said effective containment of the virus was not achieved with life in most areas continuing as per routine. He also pointed out the limited number of tests conducted in the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where most of the deaths were recorded.

Testing capacity was even more limited in remote areas, where the virus had mostly spread locally, he pointed out. Dawar emphasised the need to increase the number of tests conducted in those regions.

He thanked frontline doctors and healthcare professionals for risking their lives in order to protect the people of Pakistan.

'Majority of people agree with premier's decisions'

Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir said true leaders were those who created opportunities during a crisis.

"The entire world has acknowledged Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative for debt relief for developing nations struggling to combat the coronavirus," she noted.

He also initiated the green stimulus programme under which we employed out-of-work labourers to plant 22,000 saplings, she said.

Citing a recent survey by Gallup, she said that majority of the people have agreed with the premier's decisions to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.

'Our criticism is our advice'

PPP MNA Abdul Qadir Patel said that each and every criticism made by the opposition was advice for the federal government.

PPP MNA Abdul Qadir Patel speaking at the NA session. — DawnNewsTV
"We stand by our demand to bring back students stranded in Wuhan. By all means bring back stranded Pakistanis but make proper arrangements. National borders and infectious diseases are the responsibility of the federal government," he said.

He added that it was understandable that the premier was not in attendance during today's session "due to his age" as "people in that age group were more susceptible to the virus". Therefore, we can excuse his absence, he said.

Qadir said before anybody criticised Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, they should remember that the World Health Organisation was the one to recognise his performance as "the second best".

"They keep pointing out that party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the province didn't have personal protective equipment for doctors while Murtaza Wahab said we have enough.

"Well we have enough but only due to the personal efforts of the Sindh government, not because of what was given to us by the Centre," he added.

'Govt has failed to protect our protectors'

PML-N MNA Khurram Dastgir. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N MNA Khurram Dastgir said the federal government had failed to control the country's borders and protect frontline healthcare workers.

"They should have closed the borders or at least set up proper quarantine centres. The government failed to prevent the spread of the virus."

He added that the Centre had also failed to "protect its protectors". "They were supposed to protect frontline health workers with personal protective equipment but has that happened? When doctors protested, they were thrown in jail."

He claimed that the federal government's decisions were being taken without revealing the data behind them.

"Give us some statistics, give us some metric to gauge the situation. They imposed the lockdown without revealing the data and lifted the lockdown in the same way.

"They give examples of other countries but take Germany's Angela Merkel for example. She clearly explained that steps will be taken according to the country's infection rate.

"Where is our planning? What are they waiting for?"

M. Emad
May 13, 2020 05:43pm
Pakistan's Covid-19 situation worst in South Asia.
Recommend 0
Thomas
May 13, 2020 05:44pm
Still its worse under PTI.
Recommend 0
Nasir
May 13, 2020 05:46pm
May be she is looking for another loan to improve the covid19.
Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
May 13, 2020 05:51pm
Really so? How can you be so definite? We are just mid-stream in the COVID-19 pandemic. Imran NIAZI is the prime minister. What has he done and achieved? Tell us.
Recommend 0
Chríss Dănn
May 13, 2020 05:59pm
Andleeb should speak more often in parliament. She speaks sense.
Recommend 0
Asim
May 13, 2020 06:02pm
PPP Sindh got it right IK fought with him tooth and nail. We Pakistani are ideologically brainwashed with being ppp, pti pml etc.. rather calling spade ♠️
Recommend 0
Amir Sultan
May 13, 2020 06:06pm
Absolutely correct. Not bringing back students from Wuhan was an excellent decision. Plus if PML-N or PPP initiated anything like the Ehsaas program half the money would have disappeared from the fund mysteriously before it ever got handed out. Nobody is taking the opposition seriously because they have zero credibility.
Recommend 0
James
May 13, 2020 06:09pm
That's a theoritical argument... It could have been better as well, the last niazi lost the country, this niazi hopefully don't loose people
Recommend 0
ibrahim S
May 13, 2020 06:16pm
Amazing statements by the 'experts' in field of Virology/epidemiology . That why we have sorry state of Pakistan. We are good at pointing fingers, refuse to take responsibility. Nobody is accountable for their action or decision
Recommend 0
Mumbaikar
May 13, 2020 06:21pm
@M. Emad, agreed. PTI beating its own drums
Recommend 0
Slowtrack
May 13, 2020 06:21pm
PTI always talks in hypotheticals never based on reality
Recommend 0
India
May 13, 2020 06:25pm
@M. Emad, who said, India
Recommend 0
India
May 13, 2020 06:25pm
Yes 100%
Recommend 0
Ahmed
May 13, 2020 06:28pm
The same old song being sung again-- blame the the previous government for everything, this time by conjecturing up a hypothetical situation. They are not in power, the PTI is and your policy is under fire.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 13, 2020 06:39pm
It is still very careless PTI Government not listening to the advice of the medical experts.
Recommend 0
Asalam 56
May 13, 2020 07:05pm
I love these PTI pundits making fantastic claims. They are forgetting this is only the opening round of the death match. Politicians are acting irresponsibly when they use terms like ‘herd immunity" without complete understanding.
Recommend 0
Khurram
May 13, 2020 07:07pm
She may have spoken too soon.
Recommend 0
Goodfellas
May 13, 2020 07:08pm
China should be held accountable
Recommend 0
qbc
May 13, 2020 07:28pm
Do more tests then we will see the true picture also do autopsy on the dead bodies that have come in since jan 2020.
Recommend 0
M. Afzal Riaz, MD
May 13, 2020 07:40pm
Good statement by Andleeb. Shariffs and Bhuttos only know money laundering, taken money and deposit abiraid and make home in London / Dubai. People should NEVER elect them IK done a great job
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
May 13, 2020 07:43pm
True.
Recommend 0
SDA
May 13, 2020 08:11pm
Well spoken!
Recommend 0
Chríss Dănn
May 13, 2020 08:12pm
@Mumbaikar, other way round as it is PPP who are trying to be heroes in Sind but in return gettung nil respect even from their own province because of playing wrong again.
Recommend 0
Chríss Dănn
May 13, 2020 08:12pm
@qbc, who are you to suggest.
Recommend 0
Baazigar
May 13, 2020 08:16pm
Yes, Pakistan is far far better now. The prices of diesel, petrol, roti, cooking oils, atta, other provision items etc etc are very very affordable now. Great.
Recommend 0
Facts_Rash
May 13, 2020 08:17pm
Stop blaming each other come up with policy to clarify what Fed can do for provinces
Recommend 0
Pakistani
May 13, 2020 08:18pm
@India , check cases per million population. Pakistan has highest in South Asia.
Recommend 0
INDIAN LOVE
May 13, 2020 08:19pm
She is correct . Imran Khan model to tackle coronavirus is great successful . All world leader looking towards IK model .
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
May 13, 2020 08:20pm
Let the numbers speak for itself.
Recommend 0
Arshad
May 13, 2020 08:28pm
PTI is totally into vindictive politics. Negative achievement. Nothing constructive so far. Absolute failure in all fronts. PML(N) and PPP were much better.
Recommend 0
Irshad Soomro
May 13, 2020 08:43pm
Group of people dying of COVID-19 infection in western world nearly do not exist in Pakistan. This is related to average age of population. In west it is over 80 years and in Pakistan it is 60 years. People die early due to viral infections, TB, malaria, typhoid, Dengue, childhood diseases, preventable cancers to name a few. We need screening programmes for these diseases to reach the average age of a western democracy. Comparing apples with oranges will not help.
Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
May 13, 2020 08:43pm
@Baazigar, Really so?
Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
May 13, 2020 08:54pm
Covid19 is a time bomb....will explode anytime and there will be complete chaos.....
Recommend 0
Raj
May 13, 2020 08:55pm
Prove it. Words are easy to say. Question we have to ask our government, are they doing everything to keep citizens safe?
Recommend 0
Javed
May 13, 2020 09:04pm
What a terrible thing to say. How does she know that in good conscience.
Recommend 0
Abbasi
May 13, 2020 09:07pm
As if they are angels.
Recommend 0
N Abidi
May 13, 2020 09:16pm
After India pmln,PPP have proven in last 30 yrs that their governace means no hospitals ,schools ,housing,or clean water,thus ,keeping Pakistan poor and backward ! They are the 2nd enemies of Pakistan !
Recommend 0
Tzaman
May 13, 2020 09:19pm
PTI and it's cohorts failed Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Ash Man
May 13, 2020 09:35pm
If PTI takes notice and orders inquiry virus will run away
Recommend 0
DWB
May 13, 2020 09:39pm
It seems they are going to complete their 5 year with the same excuse..poor voters
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 13, 2020 09:54pm
She is 100 percent right.
Recommend 0
Irfan ul Huq
May 13, 2020 09:57pm
@Irshad Soomro, There are more than 75 million people in United States above the age of 65 today. 66% of population of Pakistan is under the age of 33. There are 10000 people in UK above the age of 100. 4 million people get in and get out every day in New York Manhattan for work. There is hundreds of miles of Subway running from end of long Islnd to Bronx throughout 24 hours. There are multiple trains which come from all over the surrounding area every 15 to 20 minutes. The incidence of covid19 is much less where the population is thin or the moment is less . in Pakistan it is also in the cities more than the villages We should not be looking at this data in isoltion. Do what the New Zealanders did do what the South Korean did and let the statistic be worried by the statisticians.IK has failed us as a nation
Recommend 0
Saif Zukfiqar
May 13, 2020 10:03pm
@M. Emad, Your neighbour is worst in South Asia.
Recommend 0
AA
May 13, 2020 10:49pm
@M. Emad, thanks to IK and smart lockdown and his confusion.
Recommend 0
ibrahim S
May 13, 2020 10:59pm
"Wuhan to test all residents for coronavirus in 10 days after new cases emerge" This is how a caring and focused leadership does for its citizen. No ambiguity, no preference and no interface from any faith - That's how China won the battle against COVID-19 . Did anyone actually learn anything from their success instead of making false claims and fancy speeches
Recommend 0
Razi
May 13, 2020 11:00pm
@M. Emad, really u need to come and see what’s happening in USA and Russia The issue is we all need to be responsible
Recommend 0
Razi
May 13, 2020 11:01pm
@Thomas, as if the present rulers of the world had planned an event under there leadership
Recommend 0
Syed Ahsan
May 13, 2020 11:24pm
Completely agree with her. PPP and PML-N are morally and intellectually bankrupt as are the ppl that support them
Recommend 0
ExMohajirinUK
May 13, 2020 11:31pm
Andleeb Sabina, as if the Corona virus told you that it prefers Imran Sahib over Nawaz Sahib. Please do something for then nation, the. You a d PTI can play politics,. Not now, this is not the time for your politics.
Recommend 0
qbc
May 13, 2020 11:41pm
@Chríss Dănn, I am a educated person unlike you
Recommend 0
qbc
May 13, 2020 11:51pm
The problem is in every major hospital in pakistan a lot of dead bodies have been brought in since the outbreak but they have not been tested for coronavirus and most of them had the symptoms of covid 19. So the Gov don't count them as coronavirus victims
Recommend 0
qbc
May 13, 2020 11:53pm
@Chríss Dănn, who are you to say that to me
Recommend 0
Parvez
May 13, 2020 11:56pm
I have to agree with Andleeb because we have actual proof of PPP and PML-N's performance during a crisis ..... PPP during the floods when the PM refused to return from France and PML-N during the Peshawar school shooting when the PML-N reluctantly set up a NAP that was in actuality a " look buy do nothing strategy " to please their religious right wing supporters.
Recommend 0
Seshagiri Rao
May 14, 2020 12:21am
@M. Emad, Dear, Please appreciate your Prime Minister Imran Khan. He never runs away from any responsibility. Easing of lockdown is welcomed by all citizens of Pakistan., Only Opposition party is unhappy with IK. Pakistan is doing extremely well in controlling spread of virus.
Recommend 0
Ak18
May 14, 2020 12:24am
We know PMLNs strategy.. steal more money and launder it through fake TTs... and we know PPPs strategy.. open fake bank accounts in poor people's names to launder billions of rupees..
Recommend 0
Bilal Khan
May 14, 2020 12:38am
Has anyone asked to being Sharifs illegal money from london and Zardaris illegal money from Switzerland?
Recommend 0
Zak
May 14, 2020 12:47am
If PPP and PML N were in power, all PPEs would have been sold and money pocketed.
Recommend 0
Lahori Kid
May 14, 2020 12:48am
Pakistan's situation can still get extremely worse if Imran Khan doesn't stop hundreds and thousands of people continue going out and shop, the government needs to put a limit on the ease, the way the government has eased up on the lockout, people think the life is back to normal. You don't have to believe me, just look at the numbers, and this is based on a very small number of people who have been tested.
Recommend 0
Anon
May 14, 2020 12:57am
I doubt it. It would have been more or less the same.
Recommend 0
Multani
May 14, 2020 01:01am
@M. Afzal Riaz, MD, How many million years you will keep blaming Sharif and Bhuttos, who the majority had repeatedly elected at that time and cover your poor governance, mismanagement. One day PTI will be on receiving end too
Recommend 0
Zak
May 14, 2020 01:05am
@M. Emad, 'Pakistan's Covid-19 situation worst in South Asia.' How, Indian infected 115,000 and deaths 13,000.Those after Indian governments fudged figures.
Recommend 0
Zak
May 14, 2020 01:07am
@Asim , 'PPP Sindh got it right IK fought with him tooth and nail.' See the figures at top of Dawn newspaper, Sind is worse and you call that getting it right.
Recommend 0
Zak
May 14, 2020 01:08am
@Mumbaikar, '@M. Emad, agreed. PTI beating its own drums' One Indian agreeing with another, on a Pakistani newspaper forum and both wrong. Hilarious
Recommend 0
Multani
May 14, 2020 01:08am
@Ahmed, You are right, keep blaming previous governments for you poor performance.IK did no miracles as he had promised, who cares if he is honest but inept,same looser team from past, same results.
Recommend 0
Adnan A
May 14, 2020 01:25am
I completely agree with andleeb Abbas
Recommend 0
Zak
May 14, 2020 01:36am
@Thomas, 'Still its worse under PTI.' If you think PTI is bad, you should BJP under Modi.
Recommend 0
Ali
May 14, 2020 01:46am
‎Thousands of Pakistanis are dying of Covid 19 here in the UK and people in Pakistan are still out shopping. Wait what will happen this winter. I just lost another relative to covid 19 in Birmingham an hour ago. She was 30 and a nurse in the hospital and caught it there and was ill for a month. She was on a ventilator and first it attacked her lungs and now an hour ago her heart just failed. People need to take it seriously. They are getting ill and then exposing the medical staff to a lot of covid 19 and they reach viral load and their body can't cope. The black death lasted 13 years and this could too. She gave it to her father who was in the early 50s and he died of it a weeks ago. A lot of Pakiatani taxi drivers are dying here too. All taxi drivers need keep all the windows open including the sunroof or they will get a viral load. And have washable covers on seats and a barrior between them and the passengers. And disinfect the seats and handles between each passenger.)
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 14, 2020 01:50am
PPP, PML-N, JUI and ANP are a bunch of corrupts and criminals.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 14, 2020 01:53am
@Amir Sultan, Mr. Amir Sultan, " they have zero credibility. " Correct. The opposition is a bunch of corrupts and criminals.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 14, 2020 01:55am
@M. Afzal Riaz, MD, Mr. M. Afzal Riaz, MD, You are right.
Recommend 0
Dr. Doctor
May 14, 2020 02:00am
Your Mr. Bukhari got Zaireen back from Iran and it was in fact worse than bringing back the students from Wuhan and results are evident.
Recommend 0
Zia
May 14, 2020 02:12am
Two most confused leaders of the world about Covid-19 policy, Trump and Imran.
Recommend 0
Riasat Khan
May 14, 2020 02:19am
Feed back we received here in uk that pakistan was managing coronavirus better then here especially at airports in uk there were no checks done
Recommend 0
Sukhera
May 14, 2020 02:20am
This statement that PTI has done a better job in controlling the Cobid-19 than PML or POP would have done. This is complete hog wash because the beuricrats who manage the operation are the same. You can ping-pong this idea back and forth for the rest of your life with no clear answer.
Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
May 14, 2020 02:37am
SIUT was established in 1970 as a Civil Hospital department & became autonomous in 1991 (when PPP was NOT in power). Indus Hospital was founded in 2004 & opened its doors in 2007 (when the good gentleman was in power), operating entirely as a private philanthropic entity. Land was granted by Sindh Government (under a right wing coalition) and NOT by PPP. Therefore, PPP should not try.to take credit when it's not due.
Recommend 0
Syed Hussain Akbari
May 14, 2020 02:50am
Or even worse.
Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
May 14, 2020 02:59am
The Foreign Policy & Economy took a sharp decline soon after the change in government in 2008. The dysmal performance of 3 successive democratic governments have brought the country to rock bottom. PPP & PML-N can hardly defend themselves. PTI still as half a chance to show a respectable turnaround in the next 3 years.
Recommend 0
Ramana
May 14, 2020 03:07am
@Pakistani, yes
Recommend 0
SZ
May 14, 2020 03:34am
PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi visiting websites to find the strategy to fight corona. That's why pmln selected an innocient PM like him.
Recommend 0
Bilal Naeem Khan
May 14, 2020 03:47am
Pathetic
Recommend 0
Pathanoo
May 14, 2020 03:53am
@Dr Dummy, I can tell you what Imran Khan has achieved.......The Prime Ministership.
Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
May 14, 2020 04:41am
Assuming that Corvid-19 infection is same across all provinces and federally administered areas. Pakistan: 35384/ 220M = 161 per M Punjab (PTI): 13230/ 110M = 120 per M Sindh (PPP): 13341/ 48M = 280 per M KP(PTI): 5252/ 35M = 150 per M Baluchistan (PPP): 2239/ 12M = 187 per M GB (PML): 475/ 2M = 240 per M AJK (PML): 88/ 4M = 220 per M Infection rate higher in PPP and PMLN ruled areas (Sindh, GB, AJK) than PTI ruled (Punjab, KP, Baluchistan). PTI did better job than PPP and PMLN if testing per M was same. Since Sindh and GB conducted more tests per M population, PTI did poor job than PPP and PMLN in testing per million. Case closed. * infection data as of May 13, 2020 from dawn.com, population from google search.
Recommend 0
Maz
May 14, 2020 04:56am
The worst of the Governments so far has been the PRI Govt. Bad Governance, corruption and mismanagement at its peak...
Recommend 0
Venkataraman Iyer
May 14, 2020 05:36am
During PPP & PML times there was no such diseases PTI is unlucky
Recommend 0
Sami
May 14, 2020 05:39am
@M. Emad, its better to look down upon yourself first!
Recommend 0
Sami
May 14, 2020 06:02am
@M. Emad, todays figures for covid 19: india 77806 , Pakistan 35384, Bangladesh 17822. Who is worst now? I think basic simple mathematics you might have learnt in school!
Recommend 0
Awalmir
May 14, 2020 06:42am
PTI is only good at playing politics. Nobody in the govt knows anything.
Recommend 0
Imran Ahmed
May 14, 2020 07:01am
Losers all. A single trustworthy voice of reason is all that is needed. Instead there is a cacophony of bickering noises. Our ruling party whines the loudest.
Recommend 0
Humza
May 14, 2020 07:33am
@Amir Sultan, PTI is only good at blaming others and u turns. They think they can fool the country just by name calling and criticizing instead of working. This is the way Trump always calls others corrupt and blames all problems on Obama. Imran Khan learned this well.
Recommend 0
AtifK
May 14, 2020 07:36am
@Sami, can you please do a basic simple maths on all these in comparison to the population ratio. Then let Emad know about your statistics
Recommend 0
Deepak
May 14, 2020 07:40am
Its not the time for blame game, do the job and save people, Keep politics to another day
Recommend 0
Truthsayer
May 14, 2020 08:17am
If PTI were in opposition, it would have said that we would have stopped even a single case for coming to Pakistan and blame China for the Wuhan virus. But PTI can not say anything now to China.
Recommend 0
Rabia
May 14, 2020 08:24am
That is such a childish thing to say. Exactly what is she basing her presumptions on? Any proof? At all?
Recommend 0

