DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 13, 2020

South Korea raises age of consent from 13 to 16

AFPMay 13, 2020

Email

Previously, teenagers aged 13 or older were held to be legally capable of consenting to sex, resulting in controversial cases. — AFP
Previously, teenagers aged 13 or older were held to be legally capable of consenting to sex, resulting in controversial cases. — AFP

South Korea has raised the age of consent for sex to 16 from 13 as it seeks to strengthen protection for minors following accusations the existing law on sex crimes was too weak, it emerged on Wednesday.

Under the revised law, adults who have sex with those less than 16 years of age will be prosecuted for child sexual abuse or rape regardless of any alleged consent.

Previously, teenagers aged 13 or older were held to be legally capable of consenting to sex, resulting in controversial cases and critics saying that sex offenders were escaping without punishment due to the low benchmark.

In 2017, a 42-year-old man was found not guilty of raping a then 15-year-old on the grounds she had consented, provoking outrage and calls for the age limit to be raised.

Despite its economic and technological advances, South Korea remains a traditional and patriarchal society, where victims of sexual assault have been shamed for coming forward.

The age of consent was raised to 16 in order to “protect teenagers from sex crimes at a fundamental level”, the South's justice ministry said in a statement.

The amended law also eliminated statutes of limitation for sexual crimes against minors under 13.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The way out

The way out

Covid-19 has wreaked more devastation among richer nations.

Editorial

Updated May 13, 2020

Lawmakers’ reality

It seems the long break away from the legislature has done little to diminish the lawmakers’ enthusiasm for blame games.
May 13, 2020

Medicine import

THE issue of importing medicines and raw material used in the making of drugs from India continues to generate a...
May 13, 2020

Banning groups

STARTING from the Musharraf era, the state has regularly been proscribing a variety of outfits, including sectarian...
May 12, 2020

A worrying gamble

AS was expected, hundreds of thousands of people came out of their homes on the first day of the relaxed lockdown. ...
May 12, 2020

Railway probes

TRAIN accidents are a common feature in Pakistan — and for the railway bureaucracy they are just another routine...
May 12, 2020

Media workers at risk

FIFTY journalists were tested for the coronavirus in Quetta recently. The results of no less than 27 — more than...