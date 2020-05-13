DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 14, 2020

China's Jilin in partial lockdown over 'major risk' of virus spread

AFPMay 13, 2020

Email

Medical staff from Jilin Province (in red) hug nurses from Wuhan after working together during the coronavirus outbreak during a ceremony before leaving as Tianhe Airport is reopened in China's central Hubei province on April 8. — AFP/File
Medical staff from Jilin Province (in red) hug nurses from Wuhan after working together during the coronavirus outbreak during a ceremony before leaving as Tianhe Airport is reopened in China's central Hubei province on April 8. — AFP/File

A northeastern Chinese city has partially shut its borders and cut off transport links after the emergence of a local coronavirus cluster that has fuelled growing fears of a second wave of infections in China.

Jilin, with a population of more than four million, suspended bus services on Wednesday and said it will only allow residents to leave the city if they have tested negative for Covid-19 in the past 48 hours and complete an unspecified period of "strict self-isolation".

All cinemas, indoor gyms, internet cafes and other enclosed entertainment venues must shut immediately, and pharmacies must report all sales of fever and antiviral medicines, the local government said in a statement.

The city is located in the eponymous province of Jilin.

A cluster of infections was reported in the suburb of Shulan over the weekend, with Jilin's vice mayor warning on Wednesday that the situation was "extremely severe and complicated" and "there is major risk of further spread".

Jilin on map. — AFP
Jilin on map. — AFP

The city reported six new cases on Wednesday, all linked to the Shulan cluster, bringing the total number of cases linked to a local laundry worker to 21.

Shulan shut down public transportation as well as trains leaving the city on Sunday.

Jilin city, the second-largest in Jilin province, also suspended train services from its main railway station Wednesday morning, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

China has largely brought the virus under control, but it has been on edge about a potential second wave as it has lifted lockdowns and restrictions across the country.

The emergence of new cases in Wuhan in recent days, after weeks without fresh infections, has prompted a campaign to test all 11 million residents in the city where Covid-19 first emerged late last year.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
topbrass
May 13, 2020 01:24pm
Not again !!
Recommend 0
fairplay
May 13, 2020 01:41pm
fast action to contain it
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 13, 2020 02:16pm
Not learning from history. The 1918 Flu pandemic had an 80% higher deaths in the second wave, following easing of the restrictions.
Recommend 0
Jeevan
May 13, 2020 04:31pm
If you don’t respect helpless living beings, nature will try and balance it out.
Recommend 0
Rayan Bhai
May 13, 2020 05:03pm
Lies coming out again
Recommend 0
Mumbaikar
May 13, 2020 05:08pm
In Europe people are scared of China viruses. And China infections
Recommend 0
Mumbaikar
May 13, 2020 05:10pm
@fairplay, not needed if they have not created the viruses because of weird bat eating habits. Hope IK can condemn it?
Recommend 0
Iqbal hussain PHD
May 13, 2020 05:22pm
fire is gonna consume china
Recommend 0
Mumbaikar
May 13, 2020 05:36pm
@Rayan Bhai, many Pakistanis also think China lies
Recommend 0
Rajan
May 13, 2020 08:27pm
You speak truth and only truth
Recommend 0
Observer
May 13, 2020 11:08pm
What ever you do China with corona, please do tell the the world.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 14, 2020 01:33am
Just like in the past, the dynamic, talented and debonaire Chinese people will successfully combat and control this second wave of the deadly coronavirus pandemic too.
Recommend 0
Steve lomas
May 14, 2020 02:06am
What a grave and great tragedy?
Recommend 0
curious2
May 14, 2020 03:01am
Must be more American military traveling around China spreading the virus.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 14, 2020

NFC award

THE announcement of the constitution of the 10th National Finance Commission has come at a time when devolution of...
May 14, 2020

Shocking target

IT was a bloody Tuesday in Afghanistan — alas, one of many such blood-soaked days this forsaken country has been...
May 14, 2020

Palestinian anger

ON Tuesday, in an incident strangely reminiscent of the biblical story of David and Goliath, an Israeli soldier,...
Updated May 13, 2020

Lawmakers’ reality

It seems the long break away from the legislature has done little to diminish the lawmakers’ enthusiasm for blame games.
May 13, 2020

Medicine import

THE issue of importing medicines and raw material used in the making of drugs from India continues to generate a...
May 13, 2020

Banning groups

STARTING from the Musharraf era, the state has regularly been proscribing a variety of outfits, including sectarian...