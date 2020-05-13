DAWN.COM

Indian editor detained, charged with sedition for article on replacing Gujarat CM over Covid handling

Dawn.comMay 13, 2020

A first information report was filed against Dhaval Patel, who is the editor of the website Face of Nation. — AFP/File

The editor of a Gujarati news website in India has been charged with sedition and detained for publishing an article suggesting that Chief Minister of the state of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, may be replaced by Mansukh Mandaviya, India's Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, the Press Trust of India reported, quoting the police.

The article in question, published on May 7, had reportedly claimed that top leaders in the Bharatiya Janata Party were unhappy with Rupani’s management of the coronavirus crisis in the state.

A first information report was filed against Dhaval Patel, who is the editor of the website Face of Nation.

The article had also said that the BJP high command had called Mandaviya to discuss the change in leadership in Gujarat, a report published in Scroll.in said. However, Mandaviya had denied the rumours.

The case against Patel was registered by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Friday under Section 124(a) of the Indian code that deals with sedition and the Disaster Management Act.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Ahmedabad, B V Gohil, said that Patel had been detained and not arrested and that as a precautionary measure, he had been sent to a hospital for Covid-19 test.

Gohil said the article carried by Face of Nation against the chief minister was published without any evidence. He added that unfounded news articles lead to an atmosphere of instability and fear at a time when India is fighting the pandemic.

When asked if other news organisations that had carried the story have also been booked, the Deccan Herald quoted Gohil as saying that so far they have charged "only one accused and are probing others".

Akil Akhtar
May 13, 2020 09:36am
WOW...largest democracy with least freedom of speech....
Recommend 0
Kris
May 13, 2020 09:38am
That's stupid and idiotic. Hope he challenges it in court. Any court will absolve him summarily. When did criticizing a democratic government become sedition?
Recommend 0
Daanish
May 13, 2020 09:42am
Censorship at its worst in India under Modi's rule where secularism die and human rights are lost under RSS rule.
Recommend 0
Raja Farhat abbas
May 13, 2020 09:42am
Fascist Party in action!
Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 13, 2020 09:48am
India's road of shame.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 13, 2020 09:49am
In actual sense, democracy and freedom of speech are dead in today's India.
Recommend 0
R. S. Menon
May 13, 2020 09:52am
Still India ranks 142 and Pakistan ranks 145 in freedom of press index. R.S. Menon, Gurgaon
Recommend 0
Ibn Batata
May 13, 2020 09:52am
What happened to Aniqa Nisaar not to be seen recently. Last heard her channel was asked to shut down for interviewing Mariam Nawaz. Talk of press freedom.
Recommend 0
Ibn Batata
May 13, 2020 09:53am
Any person spreading false propaganda to create confusion in this difficult times has to be firmly dealt with.
Recommend 0
Nazir Gilani
May 13, 2020 09:55am
Sedition is a stretch.
Recommend 0
Mohammad Sajid
May 13, 2020 10:01am
@Akil Akhtar, what is the use of barbaric practices where you will find gun with everyone in our country?
Recommend 0
Babu Ram
May 13, 2020 10:05am
@R. S. Menon , yes, but India is going to get ahead in this ranking.
Recommend 0
Common
May 13, 2020 10:07am
Walking on the same path as China, minus the disappearance.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 13, 2020 10:42am
Media saying anything against BJP is sedition? RIP India's judiciary and media.
Recommend 0
VJ
May 13, 2020 10:43am
For those who don't understand meaning of freedom of speech, it is NOT publishing anything without facts. You may have personal views, but without facts, its just a virtual world opinion.
Recommend 0
F-16
May 13, 2020 10:54am
This should be a tweet by Imran Khan and OIC meeting should be called immediately.
Recommend 0
Thomas
May 13, 2020 11:02am
At least enforced disappearances doesn't happen in India.
Recommend 0
Shehbaz
May 13, 2020 11:04am
@Daanish, have you read the article?
Recommend 0

