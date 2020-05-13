DAWN.COM

Turkey accuses five nations of forming ‘alliance of evil’

APUpdated May 13, 2020

Turkey has accused Greece and Cyprus of avoiding dialogue. ⁠— AFP/File
ANKARA: Turkey on Tuesday accused Greece, Cyprus, Egypt, France and the United Arab Emirates of seeking to form an alliance of evil after these countries issued a joint declaration denouncing Ankara’s policies in the eastern Mediterranean and Libya.

In a strongly-worded statement, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said the five countries were pursuing regional chaos and instability in the eastern Mediterranean and sacrificing Libyans hope for democracy for the reckless aggression of dictators.

The foreign ministers of the five countries held a teleconference on Monday to discuss the situation in the eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey has been drilling for potential hydrocarbon deposits in an offshore area where Cyprus has exclusive economic rights, as well as the situation in Libya.

Last year, Turkey signed a contested maritime border delineation deal as well as a military cooperation agreement with the internationally-recognised government in Tripoli.

Turkey says the deal grants its economic rights to a large swath of the east Mediterranean Sea and prevents any energy-related projects from moving forward without Ankara’s consent. Greece and Cyprus have protested the deal, saying it contravenes international law and infringes on their own rights in the area.

The five nations denounced what they said was Turkey's sixth attempt in less than a year to illegally conduct drilling operations in Cyprus maritime zones.

Turkey doesn’t recognise ethnically divided Cyprus as a state and claims much of its exclusive economic zone as its own. It has dispatched warship-escorted vessels off Cyprus to drill for gas, insisting that its acting to protect its interests and those of Turkish Cypriots to the areas natural resources.

Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded after coup by supporters of union with Greece. A breakaway Turkish Cypriot state is recognized only by Turkey.

The five also protested the agreements signed with Libya’s UN-backed government as a violation of international law and the UN arms embargo in Libya.

(The) Ministers strongly condemned Turkey's military interference in Libya, and urged Turkey to fully respect the UN arms embargo, and to stop the influx of foreign fighters from Syria to Libya. These developments constitute a threat to the stability of Libya’s neighbors in Africa as well as in Europe, the five nations declared.

In its response, the Turkish Foreign Ministry accused Greece and Cyprus of avoiding dialogue with Turkey and faulted Egypt for not protecting the rights and interests of its own people. It also charged the UAE of joining the others out of hostility against Turkey and blamed France for allegedly seeking to act as a patron to the alliance.

We call on these countries to act in line with common sense, international laws and practices, said Aksoy, the Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman. Peace and stability in the region can be established with sincere and genuine dialogue, not through alliances of evil.

Published in Dawn, May 13th, 2020

Comments (10)

T-man
May 13, 2020 09:16am
Add Saudi Arabia to the axis of evil too.
Recommend 0
Sach baat
May 13, 2020 09:16am
That makes Turkey the custodian of nobility.
Recommend 0
Freedom
May 13, 2020 09:22am
we should support Cyprus
Recommend 0
Kris
May 13, 2020 09:25am
Great. Now Pakistan has to take sides. Can't go against Turkey - they make good TV programs that IK loves. Can't go against UAE since they finance the country at least partially. Quandary?
Recommend 0
Ash20
May 13, 2020 09:26am
Turkey will drill but others will take those oil.
Recommend 0
kp
May 13, 2020 10:44am
And Dictator speaks.
Recommend 0
arif
May 13, 2020 10:48am
Pakistan should support Turkey at all times, they are real friends who always supported us at difficult times. Erdogan is a leader of Muslim Ummah, a steadfast person, never seen before in any muslim country.
Recommend 0
Saravjeet
May 13, 2020 10:49am
Turkey is busy supporting violence in neighboring countries.
Recommend 0
Ayan khan
May 13, 2020 10:55am
Erdogan is digging his own grave .
Recommend 0
Jjacky
May 13, 2020 11:01am
Erdogan's days are over. Turkey will become bankrupt country very soon.
Recommend 0

